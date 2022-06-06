Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 1,013 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 1,013 new coronavirus cases, down 571 from Sunday and down 331 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is two, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 75, down two from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (649), Okinawa (435), Hiroshima (341), Hyogo (311), Okayama (165) and Fukui (154).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

