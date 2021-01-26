Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk in the Ginza shopping district in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 1,026 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 1,026 new cases of the coronavirus, up 408 from Monday.  

The number (509 men and 517 women) is the result of 5,881 tests conducted on Jan 23.

By age group, the most number of cases were in their 20s (189), followed by 164 in their 30s, 145 in their 40s, 142 in their 50s, 96 in their 60s, 95 in their 70s and 86 in their 80s. Also, 72 cases were younger than 20 (27 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 148, unchanged from Monday, health officials said.  

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide figures

