Tokyo reports 1,026 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,851

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 1,026 new cases of the coronavirus, up 408 from Monday.
The number (509 men and 517 women) is the result of 5,881 tests conducted on Jan 23.
By age group, the most number of cases were in their 20s (189), followed by 164 in their 30s, 145 in their 40s, 142 in their 50s, 96 in their 60s, 95 in their 70s and 86 in their 80s. Also, 72 cases were younger than 20 (27 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 148, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 996.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 3,851. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (394), Osaka (343), Chiba (340), Saitama (253), Aichi (215), Fukuoka (155), Hyogo (153), Kyoto (113), Hokkaido (106), Okinawa (84), Gifu (61), Ibaraki (49), Shizuoka (45) and Tochigi (41).
The number of reported deaths nationwide was 104.
smithinjapan
Isn't that about 17% positivity?
Takumi
They're only reporting the number of tests when it's a low percentage now lol. We were seeing 30%+ positives, now half the time the articles omit the number of tests. Anyway, glad to see that closing restaurants and bars at 8pm is working really well. lol.
GrungeHamster
Lot of good all that ego stroking did yesterday eh Japan? So is Japan ready to take the pandemic seriously now or naw?
klausdorth
Saturday's count, increasing compared with Friday's count?
Something doesn't sound quite "kosher".
Robert Cikki
I'd say I've noticed that Pachinko parlors and Karaoke are now more crowded than ever. They decided on closing restaurants on 20:00 down, but not touch pachinko and karaoke. So people will go from izakayas instead to karaoke, order long stay, uber eats there. Problem solved!
5,881 tests conducted on Jan 23. For the whole Tokyo? Or just few hospitals? Playing with numbers. Up until now, whole Japan has made less tests than various countries in Europe in a day. No tests, no numbers, no numbers = no problem! But the public doesn't realise it explains the sudden surge of infected people. Because if someone is in hospital, it's already too late
smithinjapan
Robert Cikki: "They decided on closing restaurants on 20:00 down, but not touch pachinko and karaoke."
They tried it last time, but pachinko parlours outsmarted them by simply saying, "Ummm.... no." Then the government threatened to publish their names, and they outwitted them yet again with, "Ummm... okay." Then the government published their names on the news and in other media, and next day longer lines to get in. Government asked them to cooperate and they said, "Ummmm... no. But thanks for the free advertising. Business is better than ever."
So, they stopped making a show of being beaten by the slightest amount of protestation. They are scared of such places.
Robert Cikki
This.
So the number will increase (despite bold claims last summer that it will go down dramaticaly during the autumn/winter), they will wonder how is that possible, look into it.. Many things in here are like Ouroboros and never fails me to wonder, even after the decades here.
Reckless
Oh my! I will get my PCR test in Tokyo tomorrow for travel to the US and I hope I don't become a statistic! The variability in positive percentage is quite interesting, and almost up to 20% today. Hopefully the virus will be widely available soon.
P. Smith
@Robert: Thanks! Glad I was able to bring a smile to your face on this cloudy day.
@gakinotsukai: You’ve cracked the code! But, it only works if you’re 100% Japanese and have never lived abroad. You gotta be “pure.”
Northernlife
Herd immunity people if you have medical conditions or are old and frail run for the hills....if not life goes on...
Akula
Numbers on the way down which is positive I suppose. Bring on the vaccines.
SandyBeachHeaven
Excellent and am impressed daily.
drlucifer
27 Younger than 10, Worrying indeed, where are they contracting it from, obvious that
it is not from restaurants or izakayas. It is either at home from their parents or from their
friends at school. In countries that take this virus seriously, testing will be expanded to schools
to try and curb the spread or know the extend of the spread.
Next, 86 in their 80s., Vulnerable group, most probably living with families or in elderly homes,probably, got infected by younger family members or workers in elderly homes. You will expect *
that there will be mandatory regular PCR tests for workers at elderly homes so as to prevent the
elderly they take care to contract the virus from those taking of them, nope no tests at all, well I guess
as some here say PCR test is a resource and resources are limited and cannot be wasted. yet the gov't
is offering private hospitals 20M yen for each bed created for serious corona cases.
Well maybe here prevention is not better than cure. The indifference and serious aversion to testing is mind boggling.
snowymountainhell
Impressed with what?... Wasn't yesterday's headline:
"New coronavirus cases in Tokyo fall to 618; lowest number since Dec 28" ??
SandyBeachHeaven
It is exciting and pleasurable to watch how everything is going, and I really am totally impressed for what they are doing.
Martini
@Sandy; can you please elaborate on how you believe the government is doing well? Specifically.
Cricky
Bet that disabled person in charge of the shredding machine is really busy at the momement? Today they fell behind, the government will try to make them work harder tomorrow and we will see the numbers drop.
Martini
@Sandy: you are commenting how great Japan is doing on a daily basis (not sure why), FYI, e.g. read this article, where Japanese doctors say the hospitals are full and this situation shouldn’t be in a country like Japan, but it is reality. People suffering other illnesses are dying in ambulances because they also cannot go into hospitals. The government had more than a year to prepare. It’s unforgivable. This is the definition of medical stangen collapse. The government promoted traveling and eating out in badly ventilated izakaya’s. No wonder the approval rate of Suga is falling in a deep dive. Japan has failed immensely, a country with opportunities to help its people prioritised the economy and the Olympia’s. This is a fact and it is a horrible act.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/01/26/national/coronavirus-hospitals-emergency-patients-japan/
SandyBeachHeaven
Of course I can. Look at the rest of the world and do some math. I rest my case.
Oxycodin
I will get my PCR tomorrow in as I have to return to office now and hope not to catch the chinese virus on the trains. Im horrified. cant believe the company is asking everyone to return to office regardless. I need to get a full face gasmask NATO level to stay safe on those cans of squash sardine trains here in Tokyo.