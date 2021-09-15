Tokyo reports 1,052 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 6,806

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 1,052 new coronavirus cases, up 48 from Tuesday and 782 down from last Wednesday. It is the 24th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1,132.
People in their 20s (267 cases) and their 30s (213) accounted for the highest numbers, while 155 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 198, down 10 from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,834, down 71 from Tuesday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 6,806. Osaka had the most cases with 1,160, followed by Tokyo, Aichi (679), Saitama (513), Kanagawa (489), Hyogo (367), Chiba (354), Okinawa (255), Fukuoka (248), Kyoto (177), Shizuoka (170), Ibaraki (120), Hokkaido (110) and Hiroshima (107).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 74.
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
falseflagsteve
Good low numbers and numbers are starting to fall fast. Time to get the country back up and running. Many small businesses need to get customers now, it’s essential. In the unlikely scenario that a more dangerous variant appears or one that evades the vaccines, action can be taken then.
Reckless
The trend appears to be solidly down entering the trough after the fifth and highest peak.
CommodoreFlag
Another whopping decrease. In case numbers and in the number of dreary comments.
falseflagsteve
Commodore
Dont build your hopes up too much, they are probably busy on their calculators right now.
klausdorth
Agree with all that has been said so far.
Still, more than 1.000 cases every day with little testing is way too much.
I expect the counts to remain in the 1.000 range for the time being and hope for no further increases!
Sven Asai
Exactly one year ago, without any vaccines available, 09/15/2020, 301 cases for the whole country, and you see a decreasing, right? I try to calm down and spare you some additional personal words I want to say. lol
falseflagsteve
Sven
Yes, best to stay calm, take precautions and enjoy life, it’s the best way to deal with the current situation.
Oxycodin
They got what they wanted almost whole world I meant whole Japan vaccinated so the numbers are reducing. Cannot wait for the bars
Foreigner In Tokyo
Yup. It's real good. A good indicator of absolutely nothing. I'm really at a loss how the collective in this country doesn't understand why mass testing is vital for responsible public health. Many claim to believe in science, yet only when it's simple and/or fits an agenda. Here's an experiment: Take a sample of 200 random people. Give half a physical examination and check for hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and glucose intolerance. See how many hits you come up with. Now ask - not test - the other half if they "feel" they have high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes/are pre diabetic. Which half do you think represents science, and which half ignorance/wishful thinking? No matter how many times this is pointed out, still the denial and still the "belief" that the worst is over and Japan is victorious. An opinion isn't science, sorry.
As for getting the country "up and running"? I'm not sure if you're aware but most of the Japan, especially blue collar employees, have been functioning this whole time. Convenience store employees, building security, food store staff, hospitals, logistics, public transportation...you're referring to BARS and Izakayas basically. The all important "need" to indulge the inner alcoholic to distract from the reality of life.
Last I checked there were lots of reports of the economy here rebounding, unemployment being down, and just recently the stock market surging. But please, by all means, tell us about how Japan isn't functioning now. I'm sure people in Sydney or Canberra would be VERY interested to hear.
Leighton Rutt
It seems and looks good for Tokyo numbers again here. Down 35,786 from last month at the same time, and percentage wise of total numbers for Tokyo, again dow from 21.91% last month to only 6.88% this month.
Still a little worried about the under 30's with the 422 today representing 40.11% of today's cases.
Just saying, be aware, and stay safe.
rainman1
@Foreigner In Tokyo: How much fun it must be to be as pessimistic and miserable as you.
falseflagsteve
Foreigner
Oh, the country is far from up and running properly. Not just bars effected, restaurants, small businesses from lack of footfall. The tourism industry and small resorts have been hit terribly. Japan is not just Tokyo and the big cities, it’s important for the sticks to get people back. Some rely on day trippers and short term visitors, they are desperate for revenue.
Complaining and making rude comments to others does not solve any purpose, cooperation and being constructive is what the world needs now.
Noemi Yoshimura
@Foreigner in Tokyo, you are wrong not just bars. My neighbor is a farmer who still could not sell his rice from 2 years ago because restaurants and bars opening time is limited/closed. It's a whole supply chain that suffers.
blvtzpk
FFS:
Are you suggesting that the Go To Travel campaign should be started again?
Foreigner In Tokyo
What you speak of are pointless measures that the government has taken to mask its criminal incompetence. All of this, save perhaps for open borders, is the product of the pointless SOEs. The solution isn't to go back to normal, it's for the government to recognize that these SOEs have very little value beyond harming a specific segment of the population. And I'm willing to bet that the continuation of them doubles as a discouragement for people to get tested. Who wants to feel they are contributing to the 501+ numbers per day unless they're really sick or concerned?
It's funny how "complaining" or "being negative" is the instant judgement made of those who make constructive comments. I dare you to read through my post history and not find constant and consistent constructive criticism. I offer suggestions and ideas, yet no one wants to hear them because they're at odds with the "positive" thinking that goes through the minds of the "sensitive". You clearly see what you want, but it's definitely not what I'm writing, that's for sure.
Actually it makes me feel good to contribute insightful comments and thoughts on issues that most write five or six words on. But that's also why I don't waste my time hanging out with people who lack the ability to think critically.
ian
Lol
jder
@falseflagsteve
I'm afraid, a lot of places have been hit irreparably over the last year. Over half of the small shops in Nakano have been shut down and are now boarded up. Akihabara is a ghost in the shell of its former self. Empty buildings everywhere. Sad.
didou
The more vaccines, the more cases with the Delta. Singapore is a good example
Zaphod
They are still fixated on "cases", which means nothing. It is so ridiculous. With the virus now endemic, all of us will get in touch with it eventually, so we will all be "cases", i.e. show up positive in a PCR test with 36 cycles.
ShinkansenCaboose
I for one support the travel industry with my wife. Give it a try. GoToTravel is happening everywhere by the way.
Right now in Kyoto walking around you will see the cool looking go to travel campaign posters and it is helping.
Stop complaining and lend a hand if you can.
FtGuy2017
Yes and since COVID-19 death counter never reset annually (unlike other diseases), there will be a time in the future when we will be all dead on earth...
moonbloom
We've all noticed the dramatic and sudden rise/fall in the official 'numbers,' both prior to, during, and now after the Olympics.
If it was consistently noted how many people were tested, it would at least provide some baseline from which to make some decent evaluation.
If it's just how many people came to the hospital complaining of symptoms and were found to be infected, these numbers are not worth much in terms of giving us a sense of how widespread the infections are.
How actively is testing being carried out? Is it consistent with how it was handled before and after the Olympics (knowing the Japanese government, probably not)?
How they come up with these numbers is not made clear, and could simply be yet another case of using such information to prepare for the next project, which in the near term would be buttering up the public for the acceptance of the next LDP prime minister.
Rob
ForeignerinTokyo, mass testing is completely useless. What medical journal are you getting your information from? Can you prove mass testing is any better then selected symptomatic testing which has been the gold standard for diagnosing flu viruses for 100 years.
Site your sources.
falseflagsteve
blvtzp
Yes, I hope GoTo resumes, it would be wonderful and I would take full advantage of it with my partner.
Ingvar
@Rob
No, I think it has been pretty well established on this website that Japanese authorities should grab random people off the street, pull their pants down and give an anal swab in order to get a much better picture on the extent of the virus in Japan.
blvtzpk
Like Jimizo, I’m cautiously optimistic. I always have been.
syzyguy
there have been 4 outbreaks in nursing homes in the past 2 days, both staff and residents are testing positive.
Toyama - 10 infections 8 vaccinated; Kumamoto - 9 infections, all vaccinated; Aomori - 6 infections, all vaccinated; Yamagata 5 infections, 4 vaccinated
no one getting seriously sick yet but a notice has gone out to nursing homes to be more vigilant with disinfecting and to be on the lookout for breakthrough cases.
in Yamagata, out of the 1304 cases in the 5th wave of the virus, 74 were over 65's. 44 were fully vaccinated, 18 partially vaccinated, 12 unvaccinated.
Thomas Goodtime
Really?
snowymountainhell
Hope you brought to Pockytbook to Kyoto, @ShinKyakuSenboose.
Did a travel agent book your current trip to Kyoto or did you save money doing it *yoursel*ffs?
ShinkansenCaboose
Well my response and probably too vivid about INGVARs concerns about randomly pulling down the pants and randomly checking the anus with a deep swab was removed I think.
IngvarToday 08:34 pm JST
It was an honest response. Informative and educational. Lots of videos on it on the Tube.
Am always at odds with my family stateside in various places about random testing. I am against it.
blvtzpk
I think random testing for Covid at shinkansen stations is a good idea. These are good places to find carriers and will help to prevent the spread of this vile virus.
The more that is done, the better we all will be by getting this scourge under control
Thomas Goodtime
I agree. The selfish people travelling (on holiday) by Shinkansen should be tested.
And banned.
falseflagsteve
Last 2 posters are both eluded I think. One thinks that we can disrupt the busy train system by testing people, the other agrees yet goes further and also wants those banned from using public transport. Thankfully this won’t happen in Japan, if you guys want that kind of society, I would suggest moving to Australia.
ShinkansenCaboose
@blv: The thought about random checking at Shinkansen/Bullet train stations is a good idea, except that the cars are really empty, and people and trains are on strict deadlines.
Now if you wish that upon the massive amount of cross prefectural trains commuting the strap grabbers, you might get some people to cooperate so they do not have to go to work. I keep away from the Tokyo rushes and I am fully vaccinated.
Non-reserved Bullet Trains have more people but the maximum number of seats filled is about a third. Reserved green cars or special sightseeing trains are a few people to maybe 10 at most.
ShinkansenCaboose
Totally agreed
Thomas Goodtime
You mean deluded.
And oh, the irony.
As for banning, I should have been more detailed. People testing positive for Coronavirus, and (we know that people with the virus have travelled) should be banned from public transport until they are better.
Why would I leave my home for Australia? Though it seems a far more progressive society than here anyway.
John Noun
What is the problem with testing people here, mate?
Surely it would give us a more accurate idea of the virus spread? Is Japan petrified of having high numbers or something?
masaru
The metropolitan government were doing "monitoring" testing yesterday at Tokyo station, as well as a location on the way to Nihonbashi on foot. It was from 10am-4:30pm and anyone could walk up and get a free test, results emailed to you in 3-4 days. I would have stopped, but was en route to an appointment.
snowymountainhell
Perhaps they are ALL an ‘elusion’[pun intended] @ThomasGoodtime 10:32pm when 2-4 keep affirming AND reposting their own agreements? Seems more ‘delusional’ than ‘just being positive’?
falseflagsteve
Thomas
I agree people shouldn’t be in any public place if they know they have Covid.
John Noun
Mass testing as done in the UK had not resulted in low cases, severe cases or deaths. It is a waste of time and money.
Jimizo
Oh, no.
Mass testing is useful to build a clearer picture of number of cases, a clearer picture of deaths per cases for a particular country, a clearer picture numbers of vaccinated and unvaccinated testing positive for a particular country, and also identifying new strains as early as possible.
This is not a waste of time and money.
Then again, I’m more interested in knowing as much as possible rather than selling narratives or spouting off with nothing to back it up.
ShinkansenCaboose
At Thomas. I have a gut feeling you are jealous of the fact that some can freely travel and you can’t and therefore want to punish everyone. Is that true?
Anyone knowing they are infected should not travel, which is logical.
Do the anti vaccine and anti mask wearing people get randomly tested? Do they even want to get tested?
I think some people would suggest that they be refused wanting a test unless they sign a form saying they promise to wear a mask and to get the waccine.
Mass testing has done nothing except waste time, money and personnel that could be doing other important things dealing with the sick and infirm.
falseflagsteve
Jimizo
Glad you admit that you need to know more. Good to be humble.
Japan is doing fine without mass testing and without draconian lockdowns.
ShinkansenCaboose
False: I agree and find the humbleness of Jimizu refreshing to want to grow and expand his knowledge base.
John Noun
Or he/she is worried about travelling amongst those who aren't vaccinated/don't wear masks/ don't care about the safety of others?
I'm double jabbed, but am still wary about those who are gung ho about travelling regardless.
John Noun
@steve
Ok, fair enough regarding mass testing.
But do you think Japan is worried about having large numbers of infections, and so would rather bury their head in the sand? Just to save face.
falseflagsteve
john
Maybe you are being a tad irrational. Without a jab you are hardly at any risk, double jab even less especially of being in hospital. Unless you have serious underlying health conditions or of a very advanced age there is very little to worry about.
Jimizo
It’s a fluid situation. Things are changing.
Anyone who thinks they know all they need to know is very deluded. The situation is constantly on the move.
It reminds me a bit of the poster who claimed to have read half the books written about WW2.
In short, not educated enough to know how much there is to know.
ShinkansenCaboose
At False: Very true about little to worry about here unless underlying conditions or very old.
And here the mask usage and following the rules is ingrained.
Perhaps these people arguing are not in Japan and thus dealing with people refusing masks, washing hands, totally out of shape, overweight and with bad attitudes.
I firmly believe it depends on where you live, how you live, and taking pride in ones body not degenerating.
I have not seen anyone without a mask on all week in Kyoto except for foreigners. And those have only been far and few.
John Noun
@steve
You may be right there. I'm 39, and in decent health. I think!
What do you reckon to my point about Japan saving face regarding high infections? I'm curious about your point of view.
@skinkansen
I'm not sure I agree with that. Not amongst the young or ojisan.
Jimizo
I think the walls have closed in here, mate.
falseflagsteve
John
I can’t see any reason for numbers to be suppressed or manipulated. The government has been keen to encourage people to stay at home during SOE’s and higher cases would have been to their benefit. There policy seems to be stopping the spread getting out of control and it hasn’t done a bad job. Low numbers will discourage people from staying in the opposite of what the government has been asking.
Manybells
How were the numbers quadruple when the Olympics was on? Were there more tests? More people? How were there 4 times as many cases?
Recently my 27 year old, healthy, no pre-existing conditions friend was put on a ventilator and they had to call different hospitals before she was accepted. She has recovered from the respiratory problems now but still feels foggy and isn’t the same person she was.
Young people can suffer serious symptoms.
falseflagsteve
Manybells
There was a spike in numbers during the Olympics, this happens during waves, it’s the same here as in other countries. Nothing to do with Olympics or testing.
Sorry to hear about your friend, hope she recovers fully soon. Rarely young people will have serious symptoms from Covid, usually obese or with underlying health issues but rarely without. Recovery can take time, we often need to convalesce for a while after a serious impedía la condition, i had the same last year with bronchitis, symptoms dragged on for months. Recovery usually takes 3 weeks to 3 months.
Zaphod
Manybells
Sorry about your friend, but note that statistically she is an extreme outlier. Also, you can not simply assume that getting the mRNA shot would have helped her, because we now know that the vaccinated also get infected. The only argument now is that they have lesser symptoms, but that also does not apply for every case.
miss_oikawa
Ludicrous. 198 people in a city of 10 million are in hospital with a certain illness, thousands and thousands more have other illnesses yet have no focus on them whatsoever and are left to die. Some people for some reason even want to test even more people who have no symptoms to see if they have this illness and shut down people's lives even more.. Can anyone even try to explain the logic in this.