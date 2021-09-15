Tokyo reports 1,052 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 6,806

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 1,052 new coronavirus cases, up 48 from Tuesday and 782 down from last Wednesday. It is the 24th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1,132.

People in their 20s (267 cases) and their 30s (213) accounted for the highest numbers, while 155 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 198, down 10 from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,834, down 71 from Tuesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 6,806. Osaka had the most cases with 1,160, followed by Tokyo, Aichi (679), Saitama (513), Kanagawa (489), Hyogo (367), Chiba (354), Okinawa (255), Fukuoka (248), Kyoto (177), Shizuoka (170), Ibaraki (120), Hokkaido (110) and Hiroshima (107).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 74.

