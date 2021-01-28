Tokyo reports 1,064 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,128

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,064 new cases of the coronavirus, up 91 from Wednesday.
The number (549 men and 515 women) is the result of 12,780 tests conducted on Jan 25.
By age group, the most number of cases were in their 20s (178), followed by 173 in their 30s, 154 in their 40s, 137 in their 50s, 86 in their 60s, 86 in their 70s and 92 in their 80s. Also, 118 cases were younger than 20 (52of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 150, down nine from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,032.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 4,128. After Tokyo, the prefectures wit the most cases were Kanagawa (433), Osaka (397), Chiba (314), Saitama (292), Aichi (244), Hyogo (231), Fukuoka (185), Hokkaido (115), Kyoto (109), Okinawa (98), Shizuoka (89), Ibaraki (60), Gifu (53) and Tochigi (34).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 92.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
11 Comments
Login to comment
Hollytree
I simply despair at the total inconsistency in the number of new infections and the number of tests from day to day. Really, do they think we are stupid?
Oxycodin
i Don’t see people practicing distancing and I hear lot of people coughing on the trains yet the numbers are low? I hope they are low
Zoroto
These results are fantastic. Huge amount of testing, and well thought-out, concrete plans for vaccinations and for supporting the economy.
Well done, J-Gov!
nonu6976
yes, well done J-Gov, 12780 tests is amazing. Those silly easter islanders only did a pathetic 7 tests yesterday, and 5 of those were on those damn statues!.
therougou
No, they think you are smart enough to realize almost all clinics are only open in the morning on Saturdays, and closed completely on Sundays. I guess they were wrong, though.
Fighto!
Hollytrees point is very valid. It is baffling to unferstand why testing facilities are limited or affected by weekends. This once-in-a-hundred-year pandemics spread does not stop for holidays and weekends. Much more consistency needed by Tokyo Gov't. if they want to get some contol of this emergency.
Yotomaya
That's six times the number of tests compared to yesterday's results, but only 91 more positive cases. I've no idea how statistics work, but is that even realistic? I'm not asking that to criticise anyone, just wondering how such fluctuation in positivity rates is possible.
kuroneko
@Yotomaya I guess you already answered your own question.
nonu6976
I wondered that for a while too, then someone here (forget who) suggested that health consultation centers in the weekend, only recommend testing people who are very likely to be positive, due to most test facilities being closed. During weekdays, as more testing facilities are open, consultation centers are able to allow testing for those even if they don't suspect them of being positive.
I'm not saying this is the reason, but I understand the logic of the argument.
Reckless
You FINALLY get it.
Vinke
Oxycodin
Once again; at least people in Tokyo and Kanagawa are encouraged to get tested at private clinics instead of the public ones, and those private clinics do not share/provide their results to the 'official' covid-tally, i.e. they're not counted. Also, Tokyo and Kanagawa do not do contact tracing anymore.