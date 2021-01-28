Tokyo reports 1,064 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,128

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,064 new cases of the coronavirus, up 91 from Wednesday.

The number (549 men and 515 women) is the result of 12,780 tests conducted on Jan 25.

By age group, the most number of cases were in their 20s (178), followed by 173 in their 30s, 154 in their 40s, 137 in their 50s, 86 in their 60s, 86 in their 70s and 92 in their 80s. Also, 118 cases were younger than 20 (52of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 150, down nine from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,032.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 4,128. After Tokyo, the prefectures wit the most cases were Kanagawa (433), Osaka (397), Chiba (314), Saitama (292), Aichi (244), Hyogo (231), Fukuoka (185), Hokkaido (115), Kyoto (109), Okinawa (98), Shizuoka (89), Ibaraki (60), Gifu (53) and Tochigi (34).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 92.

