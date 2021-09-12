Tokyo reports 1,067 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 7,212

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,067 new coronavirus cases, down 206 from Saturday and 786 down from last Sunday. It is the 21st straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1,384.
People in their 20s (254 cases) and their 30s (187) accounted for the highest numbers, while 248 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 230, down three from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,010, down 47 from Saturday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6 p.m. was 7,212. Osaka had the most cases with 1,147, followed by Tokyo, Aichi (855), Kanagawa (669), Saitama (504), Chiba (398), Hyogo (398), Fukuoka (292), Okinawa (273), Kyoto (196), Ibaraki (135), Hokkaido (116), Shizuoka (113), Hiroshima (95) and Okayama (63).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 41.
joffy
Numbers moving swiftly in the right direction in a country with no lockdowns. Japan has balanced this quite well, keeping people employed while vaccinating at a fast rate not seen by many other countries. Keep it up!
yakyak
Very important to read it correctly, only reported. I wonder how many cases have not been reported.
klausdorth
Once again - it looks very promising! Let's wait until Wednesday or Thursday to make more positive comments. Still waiting for the numbers of tests conducted or not. In addition how about the other prefectures?
Jimizo
Encouraging news.
Get vaccinated when you can.
jder
@klausdorth
Nah, this is the 21st day in a row that numbers were lower than the week before, with no lockdown and minimal restrictions. I think we're ok making positive comments now.
GenHXZ
It's a sure thing.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Definitely encouraging Jimizio. I used to think that numbers were fudged, but all seems to be going well.
Fiddlers
Time to open the pubs again !
Waywardnihon
I understand the deep need for some positive news, however this short term view of the pandemic is what has consistently led to wave after wave of record breaking numbers. The aim should be succesively smaller waves, so perhaps its prudent to wait to pop the champange until the numbers drop below prewave base (if they in fact do).
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Fabulous Japan. Keep it up
falseflagsteve
Good low numbers as we see them fall across the board. Vaccines are working to protect the elderly and the obese who are most at risk, Covid is not going away though, we have to live with it and take precautions. Lockdowns have proved just to postpone things and the damage they cause mentally and physically are terrible.
Lets be positive, support local businesses, enjoy our lives whilst taking sensible precautions.
WilliB
joffy
Agree. Glad to be here and not in one of the places where the authoritarian wannabe dictators are basking in their new powers, legitimized by by the virus scare.
Nibek32
Japan has now caught up to the US in vaccinated. I think when you consider almost all Japanese, even vaccinated, are still wearing masks, these numbers seem appropriate.
The US threw every precaution out the window when becoming vaccinated, so have been able to have these low numbers.
The rate has also not slowed, meaning a lot more people plan to get vaccinated. This is all good news for Japan.
VictorDang
Great news. JP is very different to rest of the world when full-vaccinated people still wear voluntarily mask. I completely trust this downtrend in the number of cases.
Raw Beer
Indeed, the actual number of infections is definitely much higher (perhaps 5-10X, or more) but I do believe there is a clear downward trend; i.e., no great change in the ratio of reported to actual infections.
Liam Roberts
Where are the conspiracy theorist’s, number crunchers, anti government and doom and gloom squad today? Three weeks the number of infections have been going down yet to them it still not good enough.
Liam Roberts
Spoke too soon
justasking
True. It's always been a race against time. Get the vaccinations done as fast as possible before the next wave comes.
as_the_crow_flies
Yes, just don't look at the DEATH figures, right? And whatever you do, don't ask for figures of untreated people stranded at home because they have been unable to get hospital treatment.
Learn to live with it. Unless of course you die with it instead. But you know, collateral damage, fat, old and all that.
justasking
In every infections, waves will peak once it reaches critical mass, then it will go down ALL THE TIME. How much down is what we should be looking at - not the current "it's going down".
Thomas Goodtime
Here we go with the comparison to country A/B/C again.
Keeping people employed? I think almost everywhere has done this. The only difference being most other places were quick to implement telework. Japan wasn't and still should insist on it
Thomas Goodtime
As for mask wearing, it'd be nice if all people wore them properly. I've lost count of those who don't.
Remember cover the nose, too. Chin straps are a waste of time.
falseflagsteve
As the crow
Of course I study all the figures and they are falling. People are suffering and dying, it’s part of life whether we have Covid or not. Just because I am pleased with the improving situation doesn’t mean I have no sympathy for victims. Life is not black and white and I view the situation without becoming emotional which disrupts rational thinking.
Jimizo
Very true. I’d also add that rational thinking on subjects like this also requires facts rather than feelings or narratives.
Could you post links to medical professionals backing up your long Covid claims?
Let’s get in the spirit of rational, fact-based thinking, eh?
snowymountainhell
As an independent observer, been following this request for links almost daily since about lat April. Never saw the ‘specific’ links requested. (Here’s an “out”: Perhaps it was on the day I wasn’t reading.) However, the pokes & jabs at older men just to make sense of what they view as inconsistencies and government hypocrisy seemed constant, only waivering when a ‘mutual, personal’ chord was struck. One other observation, never saw ANY of that much-anticipated, much-heralded, specific support, for the Paralympic athletes. Disappointing.