Tokyo reports 1,067 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 7,212

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,067 new coronavirus cases, down 206 from Saturday and 786 down from last Sunday. It is the 21st straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1,384.

People in their 20s (254 cases) and their 30s (187) accounted for the highest numbers, while 248 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 230, down three from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,010, down 47 from Saturday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6 p.m. was 7,212. Osaka had the most cases with 1,147, followed by Tokyo, Aichi (855), Kanagawa (669), Saitama (504), Chiba (398), Hyogo (398), Fukuoka (292), Okinawa (273), Kyoto (196), Ibaraki (135), Hokkaido (116), Shizuoka (113), Hiroshima (95) and Okayama (63).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 41.

