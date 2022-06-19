Tokyo reports 1,076 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 1,076 new coronavirus cases, down 546 from Sunday and up 116 from last Monday.

There were no infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 41, unchanged from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (434), Okinawa (422) and Hyogo (243).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

