Tokyo reports 1,121 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally tops 7,000

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 1,121 new coronavirus cases, up 214 from Friday. The figure is the highest since Jan 22, when it was 1,184, which was during the second state of emergency.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 776.6.
People in their 20s (286 cases), their 30s (216) and their 40s (187) accounted for the highest numbers, while 162 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 71, up two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,131, unchanged from Friday.
Osaka reported 1,021 cases and 41 deaths. Hokkaido reported a record high 403 cases (277 of which were in Sapporo).
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 7,192 as of 6:30 p.m. It was the first time the total topped 7,000 since Jan 16. After Tokyo and Osaka, the prefectures with the most cases were Aichi (575), Hyogo (568), Fukuoka (519), Hokkaido (403), Kanagawa (303), Saitama (285), Okayama (189), Chiba (162), Hiroshima (125), Gifu (121), Kyoto (120), Gunma (113), Okinawa (93), Oita (93), Nara (86), Ishikawa (80), Kagawa (78), Saga (76), Shiga (74), Fukushima (69), Ibaraki (67), Nagasaki (65), Shizuoka (65), Miyazaki (62), Tochigi (51), Niigata (50), Miyagi (47), Mie (47), Nagano (46) and Yamaguchi (39).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 84.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Wednesday results and so many clinics were closed.
robert maes
We need vaccinations NOW.
Reckless
Glad those tens of millions of vaccines are in storage just in case we need them.
AG
How many tests?
Why are the number of tests not being disclosed anymore?
Testing was decreasing at an alarming rate, while cases were going up. If that was not concerning enough, now it’s not even being disclosed?
didou
No, results from yesterday.
Results from Wednesday were published on Thursday, hence a low number of positive on that day. Tests increased for the last two days, after GW, and that's why we see an increase of positive results.
Do the hustle
Vaccines are nothing without effective control measures. After a week of SOE the new case numbers in Tokyo have nearly tripled to what they were prior to the latest SOE. Vaccines are not a cure! The only way to beat this virus is to stop giving it hosts. Lock the whole country down for two weeks. No school! No work! No pubs! No restaurants! Only essential services open. The cost of a two week shut down is far less than years of toil and useless SOEs. Just stay home!
Simian Lane
healthy figures ( when compared to lots of other places with far worse health systems ). and so I’m going to enjoy my dinner tonight with a calm demeanor,
GdTokyo
Actually vaccines ARE the way to stop it as they prevent infection in 90-95% of people which denies new blasts and mutation.
klausdorth
Increasing everywhere!
Kagawa had a record number of cases, too! Get those vaccines out of storage and do what has to be done!
didou
For a city like Tokyo, numbers are kept low. But it has been increasing in many regional prefectures where things have been nearly normal, restaurants open late, etc... That is more worrisome to me.
Record in Hokkaido today, Niigata and Fukushima yesterday, etc etc....
Hollytree
For a city like Tokyo, numbers are kept low.
'Kept' being the operative word. Concealed a better choice!
Zoroto
Multiple prefectures with records highs today: Hokkaido, Aichi, Gunma, Okayama -- just what I saw on NHK.
Unexpected? No, of course not.
Kev James
Well this State of emergency is clearly working!!!!
What did simple Suga say yesterday.....he saw a massive reduction in the people out and about and the cases are dropping hahaha
Zoroto
With a frown on my face and a heavy step, I'd like to thank the inept Suga san for nothing. Japan is clearly succumbing to the virus.
yakyak
Too little too late. There is an incubation period for the vaccine to kick in. To many people are infected.
Zoroto
We are clearly looking at 7000+ cases today.
That puts us in the top 20 in the world, with most of those with the amount of testing multiple times of what Japan is doing.
I think Japan is probably in the top 5 worst affected countries in the world currently. And probably the only one where the government is sticking its collective head in the sand.
falseflagsteve
@Zoroto
what you think is unlikely to be true, the low amount of deaths show that.
knittyelf
What on earth are they doing with the testing? For a while, it was the results of tests from 3 days earlier, then it became 2 days earlier, and now it seems to be 1 day earlier. Why does it keep changing without explanation? What happens when they skip forward a day? Do that day’s tests just get ignored, or...?
It concerns me that more and more details about the tests are being omitted.
Zoroto
Deaths in Japan under reported by 10x according to reputable research:
http://www.healthdata.org/news-release/covid-19-has-caused-69-million-deaths-globally-more-double-what-official-reports-show
So if we go buy that the 140 x 10, yes, Japan is number 3 in the world in deaths.
englisc aspyrgend
With very limited testing the numbers are going to be inaccurately low, with stringent administrative restrictions on when a death can be registered as due to Covid the number of deaths will be inaccurately low. Basically the populace are being lied to by omission.
as a comparison the whole of the UK reported 2490 new cases yesterday with extensive and widespread testing.
Sven Asai
I agree to your general complaining, @Zoroto. But all the other countries have of course the same downplayed numbers i.e. also those 8x...15x higher real numbers. So the relation or ranking would be quite similar.
Zoroto
Yes, but Japan is almost the worst at 10x, only followed by Romania and Kazakhstan. So no, the relation or ranking would not be similar.
Pukey2
I'd be laughing if it wasn't so serious. There are countries which are struggling to get enough vaccines, and here we have, Japan, sitting on millions of them, with Suga and Kono twiddling their thumbs. These politicians are lucky they don't live in a country where criminal politicians are held accountable. Otherwise, they'd be in jail by now.
falseflagsteve
@Zoroto
Please show actual evidence that supports this claim, not research and speculation but evidence such a a huge rise in the death rate. Japans fell last year. The amount of deaths cannot be hidden .
Reckless
Tens of millions, and tens of millions more delivered soon. Obscene.
Hubert Gulletchip
Don't the vaccines have a time limit too? So basically they are just going to waste.
And news some months back said that they accidently wasted a few thousand vaccines because the refrigeration unit broke...ha!
Celebrate good times! Cmon!
Pim
Don't understand why falseflagsteve is downvoted so much when asking for facts. I saw this research too, but if the number of deaths went down last year, that would require a bit more research. I also doubt official figures but I don't believe they would erase 100,000 deaths from their stats.
justasking
There's only so much patience people can do. Parks are full, restaurants are full, the streets are full.
There's no other definition of incompetence except Suga's government.
Starbucks
@ pim
I doubt that the number of deaths is inaccurate possibly because influenza numbers declining maybe. What people are saying is that the reason for people dying is being hidden. Maybe deaths aren't being recorded as covid related to keep numbers low. We'll never know I'd say. Just guessing.
Pim
Updating my previous post. Here we can find the death rate in Japan, https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/JPN/japan/death-rate
Source is the United Nations so I guess we can trust their figures.
Number of deaths per 10,000 people in Japan:
2019 = 10.646 / 2020 = 10.865 / 2021 = 11.085
So it's increasing but there seems to be no acceleration. It's been increasing roughly 2% per year in the last twenty years. So this not really consistent with this Washington research. Why, I have no clue. But I'm going to ask them. I suppose they must have checked that before putting out their figures.
(By the way, I guess it's normal that there are fewer deaths because of the population decrease).
Zoroto
So, it's an extra 200 deaths per 10k people. Japan has 1200 * 10k people, so that's extra 24000 deaths just in 2021. So the Washington doesn't seem that far off.
Zoroto
I mean I am saying that that Washington doesn't seem that far off, because deaths from other causes should have decreased:
Lower population
No flu seasonPeople don't move around, so fewer accidents.
Pim
Sorry, per 1,000 people, not 10,000. Doesn't change the rest though.
Zoroto
Ah sorry, that's 11.085, not 11,085.
Mods please delete this and my previous 2 posts (7:30 and 7:32), as they are clearly long.
Zoroto
Actually that makes my calculation correct. So that's 24,000 increased deaths in 2021.
Pim
Just sent an email to Washington ;-). If they're as serious as they look, these guys must have looked into that already.
Zoroto
The Washington number seems to be in the ballpark. +24k deaths this year, +24k last year. Decreased deaths from other causes (flu/accidents), so the 100k COVID death is not that far fetched.
falseflagsteve
@Zoroto
still speculation. Without full facts and knowledge of the cause of all deaths, that’s what it is. If deaths were by Covid we would see a large amount of extra deaths on the younger population. No reports of that have been made. So, we can conclude that this is inconclusive. Let us no forget that recoded deaths by flu in almost all countries was zero, absolute nonsense.
Pim
There is no acceleration in the rate of increase since 2019, though.date Deaths per 1000 People Annual % Change
12/31/2019 10.646 2.1
12/31/2020 10.865 2.06
12/31/2021 11.085 2.02
If you look at the graphs on that link I put earlier, there is no inflexion of the curb in the last 10 years or so.
Well, it's complicated. There are so many parameters. Someone else mentioned the drop in flu-related deaths. Honestly, I don't know. If I get some replies, I'll post on one of these threads.