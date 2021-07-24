Tokyo reports 1,128 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,574

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 1,128 new coronavirus cases, down 231 from Friday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1345.7.
People in their 20s (380 cases), their 30s (251) and their 40s (167) accounted for the highest numbers, while 156 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 74, up six from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 436, up five from Friday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 3,574. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (547), Saitama (345), Chiba (301), Osaka (283), Hokkaido (118), Okinawa (99), Fukuoka (99), Hyogo (71), Aichi (69), Shizuoka (58), Ibaraki (44), Ishikawa (35) and Kyoto (34).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was eight.
Larr Flint
Finally number are getting low.
There is a light at the end of the tunnel!
TokyoHam
1,128 positives out of 2,740 tests. I'd hardly call a 41% positive rate "low."
source: https://www.fukushihoken.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/hodo/saishin/corona2278.files/2278.pdf)
klausdorth
Well, if you wanna call 1.128 low on a 4 day weekend, wait until Tuesday or Wednesday next week! Guess the tunnel will become darker again!
Antiquesaving
Thanks @TokyoHam
At least I don't have to do it again.
as_the_crow_flies
Let's hope we don't find out in a few days that they extended the tunnel over the long weekend. ...
klausdorth
Always the same commentators with repeating the same old phrases. No, the numbers are not decreasing all the time you want them to. Agreed, it looks a little better than one week ago, but it's still no reason to cheer!
Antiquesaving
On the 21 we had 1,832 cases and just over 10,000 tests.
Today we have 1,128 cases for 2,740 tests
They reduced testing to less than 1/3 that of the 21st but still end up with more than half the number of cases.
Are those here with we beat covid numbers are down still going to say those things?
Zoroto
Unfortunately, it's not comparable to one week ago. Today's and tomorrow's numbers need to be compared with Monday's numbers (727 in this instance), as there is no basically no testing happening on during a 4 day holiday.
Fighto!
Absolutely disastrous. 41% positives, mind bogglingly bad.
joffy
Still over 1000 cases. Can someone explain to me how they arrive at positive rate or infection rate? We only have number of infected people. But we don't have random testing to determine positive rate. So we cannot make any conclusions on anything, can we?
The NIID (National Institute of Infectious Diseases) shows 9 per 100,000 as the infection number. How do they get that estimated number and what does it mean? https://www.niid.go.jp/niid/en/2019-ncov-e.html
This link is in English but a Japanese site. It shows both bad and goods signs about the current situation and was last updated July 21.
Akula
I do agree with some posters who attribute the lower numbers partially to the long weekend, but in any case, these numbers very much point to Japan's success in vaccinating the over 65s as the new infections are concentrated amongst younger people.
83.9% of all over 65s have had one dose of the vaccine, and 64.4% are fully vaccinated.
Antiquesaving
@joffy
I have asked that question many times done a manual count for Tokyo using the Tokyo government site and never once had the lower infection rate they claim.
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en
And.
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/cards/number-of-tested
Do the math yourself.
Remember that the positive cases are from the previous day's testing.
audioboy77
@Akula
Right yeah, so rather than the bank holiday 2 days ago, the effect of vaccinating the elderly has suddenly taken effect on the numbers.
I wish we had emojis here.
joffy
@Antiquesaving Thanks. If I do the easy math I am using flawed/incomplete numbers. The number of tested clearly means nothing (since they are not random) so I can only go off of official data from NIID to get an infection rate (if that is what the 9 of 100,000 is) and how do they get that number?
StillMove
When cases were increasing we were told by some to ignore that because severe cases were decreasing. Now, when cases are declining, (which has been pointed out ad nauseam is because of declining tests on holidays/weekends) these same people are choosing to ignore the increase in severe cases.
Strangerland
Probably not the same people.
marcelito
The power of the Olympics, cheering the innocent hearts of the children, has helped reduce the numbers.Truly the power of the human spirit is indomitable."
This brought a tear to my eye...you are so right.
Once Yoshihiro Mori is rightfully named as " Honorary Supreme Advisor" to the Olympic Games as proposed by some wise men in JOC , my happiness will be complete and all will be right in the world again, lol.
Pukey2
Absolutely pathetic. In some countries, more tests are taken in a small town! Remember what the fat guy said - Reduce the testing, reduce the testing!
CEOB55
954 out of 1,128 are young people (maybe not the 167 in their 40s). Apparently, no reported deaths. Young people are flipping the bird to a feckless autocratic government of politicians and bureaucrats. Visit Shinjuku and Shibuya at night-- the konbinis are doing a great business selling beer and chuhai and people are drinking in the streets. Number of serious cases is up but, as usual, this clickbait operation does not report if those persons with serious cases have other ailments or co-morbidities or how old they are.
michaelqtodd
If they tested more close contacts they would get a lot of positives and create ore close contacts who would then isolate and slow down the spread. And believe me this is spreading and will spread further. Delta is way more contagious and Lambda is also in Japan and is a beast.
Why go for herd mentality when in just 2 months time a decent number of people will be vaccinated