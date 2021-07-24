Tokyo reports 1,128 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,574

People walk on the Shibuya scramble crossing in Tokyo on Saturday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 1,128 new coronavirus cases, down 231 from Friday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1345.7.

People in their 20s (380 cases), their 30s (251) and their 40s (167) accounted for the highest numbers, while 156 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 74, up six from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 436, up five from Friday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 3,574. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (547), Saitama (345), Chiba (301), Osaka (283), Hokkaido (118), Okinawa (99), Fukuoka (99), Hyogo (71), Aichi (69), Shizuoka (58), Ibaraki (44), Ishikawa (35) and Kyoto (34).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was eight.

