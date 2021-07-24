Tokyo reports 1,128 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 1,128 new coronavirus cases, down 231 from Friday.
People in their 20s (380 cases), their 30s (251) and their 40s (167) accounted for the highest numbers, while 156 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 74, up six from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 436, up five from Friday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
Larr Flint
Finally number are getting low.
There is a light at the end of the tunnel!
Sven Asai
Yes, Larr, and our beloved Naomi has lit it yesterday evening…lol
I like such humor. That’s the only thing left keeping us going, for sure.
TokyoHam
1,128 positives out of 2,740 tests. I'd hardly call a 41% positive rate "low."
source: https://www.fukushihoken.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/hodo/saishin/corona2278.files/2278.pdf)
klausdorth
Well, if you wanna call 1.128 low on a 4 day weekend, wait until Tuesday or Wednesday next week! Guess the tunnel will become darker again!
Antiquesaving
Thanks @TokyoHam
At least I don't have to do it again.
as_the_crow_flies
Let's hope we don't find out in a few days that they extended the tunnel over the long weekend. ...
NipponGlory
with a smile on my face i am happy to see constant decrease day by day. we are beating back covid
klausdorth
Always the same commentators with repeating the same old phrases. No, the numbers are not decreasing all the time you want them to. Agreed, it looks a little better than one week ago, but it's still no reason to cheer!
Antiquesaving
On the 21 we had 1,832 cases and just over 10,000 tests.
Today we have 1,128 cases for 2,740 tests
They reduced testing to less than 1/3 that of the 21st but still end up with more than half the number of cases.
Are those here with we beat covid numbers are down still going to say those things?
Antiquesaving
I would love to know what you drink looks like a great time.
O'Brien
The power of the Olympics, cheering the innocent hearts of the children, has helped reduce the numbers.
Truly the power of the human spirit is indomitable.
klausdorth
Drink or smoke! Must be some great stuff!
Zoroto
Unfortunately, it's not comparable to one week ago. Today's and tomorrow's numbers need to be compared with Monday's numbers (727 in this instance), as there is no basically no testing happening on during a 4 day holiday.