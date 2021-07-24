Tokyo reports 1,128 new coronavirus cases

People walk on the Shibuya scramble crossing in Tokyo on Saturday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 1,128 new coronavirus cases, down 231 from Friday.

People in their 20s (380 cases), their 30s (251) and their 40s (167) accounted for the highest numbers, while 156 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 74, up six from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 436, up five from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today