Tokyo reports 1,149 new coronavirus cases

Commuters wait to cross the street in Tokyo's Shinjuku district on Wednesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 1,149 new coronavirus cases, up 319 from Tuesday.

People in their 20s (326 cases), their 30s (214) and their 40s (209) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 54, down four from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 412, down 12 from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

