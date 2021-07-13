Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Commuters wait to cross the street in Tokyo's Shinjuku district on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Jae C Hong
national

Tokyo reports 1,149 new coronavirus cases

13 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 1,149 new coronavirus cases, up 319 from Tuesday.

People in their 20s (326 cases), their 30s (214) and their 40s (209) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 54, down four from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 412, down 12 from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

13 Comments
Login to comment

Wow, over a 1000. The numbers guy will have return his summer bonus for not delivering the promised 500-800 daily numbers

6 ( +7 / -1 )

i think they don't understand "lockdown" in japan or maybe there's no word in Japanese that have a similar meaning.

it's really sad to see a country have such poor covid19 outbreak management.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

1149 with the pics coming, bach in town, numbers surpressed. Wow just wow, gotta laugh or you'll cry!

3 ( +4 / -1 )

WOW! I hope Bach is watching the news and taking notice. Now is really the time to put people's lives ahead of self-interests. I know it doesn't compare to the US or India, but it's big time for Japan.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

This was inevitable - crossed 1000 mark for a day to show 1149 number for Tokyo today

Todays number is 229 more than previous week and this will only increase the way things are presently - two days running more than 200 higher than previous week

For few posters who come in later in the night time (due to work during day time or to avoid mods) - full disclosure - my comments are not fear mongering - it is just stating actual numbers and facts - it is for you how you want to read and treat the same.

Also the reason I do not mention about the number of deaths in my comment is that if you take note of time stamp of my comment and at this point of time the number of death is not reported on this news at JT - this news gets updated during later part of evening to cover deaths, whole country stats and other high number city details.

Lastly, even if number of deaths are declining - it could be due to vaccination for older people impact kicking in or time lag between higher positives turning into severe cases to unfortunate death - I am not an expert to comment as to which scenario is presently playing out here. 

But on a personal level fact remains that I am still waiting for vaccine vouchers - without which we cannot even “TRY” to make appointment for first shot. So yes on a very personal level I am worried for own health and my family as the positive number goes up (and likely to continue to increase in near future). You can take it as fear mongering but this is my point of view and personal status.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The Nomad, it got removed. You win my man. Irrelevant I suppose, they missed the sarcasm.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Shocking news?: “Tokyo reports 1,149 new coronavirus cases

(Sorry, *@Frank 4:51pm: “*I always wanted to be first.” -*@The Nomad 4:53pm *moves up!(according to unspecified “House Rules’ you have to, at least, reprint the headline and add something,… anything.)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@JGhetto - i also won my bet, but it's a bet that it's worth winning, because it makes my summer plan options more clearer and more concern for my family's safety.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Very troubling numbers, but we all expected 1000 plus.

Tokyo Gov't is not doing enough to stem this disaster.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Vulgar, reprehensible, outrageous, un-glorious, perplexing, and hateful. When I came back from nam the exact same number faced me. 1149 for the win

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Safe and secure Olympics, my foot.

The State of Emergency only works if it's real. The trains are packed as always, and the Delta variant is on the loose in a largely unvaccinated population.

This is going to be messy.

Still I'm sure Bach will lose no sleep in his non-cardboard five--star bed tonight.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I don’t give a f…k about daily cases.

Deadly case are the most important.

If we got this virus but can easily recover, it’s like influenza.

People have to stop panic and think about.

They are just manipulating the data numbers to make people scared.

Gove us raw data and we could analyze it fairly

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Koike-san, seems to be a troublemaker, like the osaka mayor? she must to control this. The whole world is to looking at tokyo soon. this is too much

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Ice Cream

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Mix Business With Pleasure At Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Challenging Japan’s ‘Girl Power’ Concept Through Badass Training

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Want to Live in an Abandoned House in Japan? Here’s Why it’s Not Really ‘Free’

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for the Month of July

GaijinPot Blog