Tokyo reports 1,149 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 1,149 new coronavirus cases, up 319 from Tuesday.
People in their 20s (326 cases), their 30s (214) and their 40s (209) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 54, down four from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 412, down 12 from Tuesday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
13 Comments
Login to comment
The Nomad
Wow, over a 1000. The numbers guy will have return his summer bonus for not delivering the promised 500-800 daily numbers
Nobnaga
i think they don't understand "lockdown" in japan or maybe there's no word in Japanese that have a similar meaning.
it's really sad to see a country have such poor covid19 outbreak management.
umbrella
1149 with the pics coming, bach in town, numbers surpressed. Wow just wow, gotta laugh or you'll cry!
Chico3
WOW! I hope Bach is watching the news and taking notice. Now is really the time to put people's lives ahead of self-interests. I know it doesn't compare to the US or India, but it's big time for Japan.
Jim
This was inevitable - crossed 1000 mark for a day to show 1149 number for Tokyo today
Todays number is 229 more than previous week and this will only increase the way things are presently - two days running more than 200 higher than previous week
For few posters who come in later in the night time (due to work during day time or to avoid mods) - full disclosure - my comments are not fear mongering - it is just stating actual numbers and facts - it is for you how you want to read and treat the same.
Also the reason I do not mention about the number of deaths in my comment is that if you take note of time stamp of my comment and at this point of time the number of death is not reported on this news at JT - this news gets updated during later part of evening to cover deaths, whole country stats and other high number city details.
Lastly, even if number of deaths are declining - it could be due to vaccination for older people impact kicking in or time lag between higher positives turning into severe cases to unfortunate death - I am not an expert to comment as to which scenario is presently playing out here.
But on a personal level fact remains that I am still waiting for vaccine vouchers - without which we cannot even “TRY” to make appointment for first shot. So yes on a very personal level I am worried for own health and my family as the positive number goes up (and likely to continue to increase in near future). You can take it as fear mongering but this is my point of view and personal status.
Frank
The Nomad, it got removed. You win my man. Irrelevant I suppose, they missed the sarcasm.
snowymountainhell
Shocking news?: “Tokyo reports 1,149 new coronavirus cases”
(Sorry, *@Frank 4:51pm: “*I always wanted to be first.” -*@The Nomad 4:53pm *moves up!(according to unspecified “House Rules’ you have to, at least, reprint the headline and add something,… anything.)
Chico3
@JGhetto - i also won my bet, but it's a bet that it's worth winning, because it makes my summer plan options more clearer and more concern for my family's safety.
Fighto!
Very troubling numbers, but we all expected 1000 plus.
Tokyo Gov't is not doing enough to stem this disaster.
JGhetto
Vulgar, reprehensible, outrageous, un-glorious, perplexing, and hateful. When I came back from nam the exact same number faced me. 1149 for the win
Derek Grebe
Safe and secure Olympics, my foot.
The State of Emergency only works if it's real. The trains are packed as always, and the Delta variant is on the loose in a largely unvaccinated population.
This is going to be messy.
Still I'm sure Bach will lose no sleep in his non-cardboard five--star bed tonight.
MaxInTokyo
I don’t give a f…k about daily cases.
Deadly case are the most important.
If we got this virus but can easily recover, it’s like influenza.
People have to stop panic and think about.
They are just manipulating the data numbers to make people scared.
Gove us raw data and we could analyze it fairly
NipponGlory
Koike-san, seems to be a troublemaker, like the osaka mayor? she must to control this. The whole world is to looking at tokyo soon. this is too much