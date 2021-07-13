Tokyo reports 1,149 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,194

Commuters wait to cross the street in Tokyo's Shinjuku district on Wednesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 1,149 new coronavirus cases, up 319 from Tuesday. It was the first time since May 13 that figure has surpassed 1,000.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 823.3.

People in their 20s (326 cases), their 30s (214) and their 40s (209) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 54, down four from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 412, down 12 from Tuesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 3,194. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (361), Osaka (349), Saitama (243), Chiba (208), Fukuoka (95), Okinawa (83), Hyogo (78), Hokkaido (75), Aichi (71), Kyoto (46), Miyagi (41), Shizuoka (40) and Ibaraki (37).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 20.

