Tokyo reports 1,149 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,194

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 1,149 new coronavirus cases, up 319 from Tuesday. It was the first time since May 13 that figure has surpassed 1,000.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 823.3.
People in their 20s (326 cases), their 30s (214) and their 40s (209) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 54, down four from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 412, down 12 from Tuesday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 3,194. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (361), Osaka (349), Saitama (243), Chiba (208), Fukuoka (95), Okinawa (83), Hyogo (78), Hokkaido (75), Aichi (71), Kyoto (46), Miyagi (41), Shizuoka (40) and Ibaraki (37).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 20.
The Nomad
Wow, over a 1000. The numbers guy will have return his summer bonus for not delivering the promised 500-800 daily numbers
Nobnaga
i think they don't understand "lockdown" in japan or maybe there's no word in Japanese that have a similar meaning.
it's really sad to see a country have such poor covid19 outbreak management.
umbrella
1149 with the pics coming, bach in town, numbers surpressed. Wow just wow, gotta laugh or you'll cry!
Chico3
WOW! I hope Bach is watching the news and taking notice. Now is really the time to put people's lives ahead of self-interests. I know it doesn't compare to the US or India, but it's big time for Japan.
Jim
This was inevitable - crossed 1000 mark for a day to show 1149 number for Tokyo today
Todays number is 229 more than previous week and this will only increase the way things are presently - two days running more than 200 higher than previous week
For few posters who come in later in the night time (due to work during day time or to avoid mods) - full disclosure - my comments are not fear mongering - it is just stating actual numbers and facts - it is for you how you want to read and treat the same.
Also the reason I do not mention about the number of deaths in my comment is that if you take note of time stamp of my comment and at this point of time the number of death is not reported on this news at JT - this news gets updated during later part of evening to cover deaths, whole country stats and other high number city details.
Lastly, even if number of deaths are declining - it could be due to vaccination for older people impact kicking in or time lag between higher positives turning into severe cases to unfortunate death - I am not an expert to comment as to which scenario is presently playing out here.
But on a personal level fact remains that I am still waiting for vaccine vouchers - without which we cannot even “TRY” to make appointment for first shot. So yes on a very personal level I am worried for own health and my family as the positive number goes up (and likely to continue to increase in near future). You can take it as fear mongering but this is my point of view and personal status.
Fighto!
Very troubling numbers, but we all expected 1000 plus.
Tokyo Gov't is not doing enough to stem this disaster.
Derek Grebe
Safe and secure Olympics, my foot.
The State of Emergency only works if it's real. The trains are packed as always, and the Delta variant is on the loose in a largely unvaccinated population.
This is going to be messy.
Still I'm sure Bach will lose no sleep in his non-cardboard five--star bed tonight.
MaxInTokyo
Deadly case are the most important.
If we got this virus but can easily recover, it’s like influenza.
People have to stop panic and think about.
They are just manipulating the data numbers to make people scared.
Gove us raw data and we could analyze it fairly
NipponGlory
Koike-san, seems to be a troublemaker, like the osaka mayor? she must to control this. The whole world is to looking at tokyo soon. this is too much
rainyday
Its OK everyone, put your minds at ease: the Olympics will be fine! I know that is what everyone is worried about right now because there is a heck of a lot of money for the IOC at stake. But don't, Bach himself has assured us that no matter what the games will go on. No worries at all. This won't affect anything.
klausdorth
I think I said it yesterday. Expect 1.000 soon. Here we are one day later. Next step approaching 2.000?
hatsufred
Well 1149 not surprised I feel sorry for the athletes an Olympics to forget for sure
Yubaru
Which makes absolutely no sense!
Yotomaya
That's 5 times as many as when the Olympics got postponed. Let that sink in.
Tell_me_bout_it
We are not scared, mate. We're just pissed. Very pissed.
Michael Machida
Tokyo reports 1,149 new coronavirus cases
In reference to this article:
Wow! Now I am worried.
Antiquesaving
Oops the numbers aren't what they like and they start to eat their own!
drlucifer
I expect the numbers to fall back below 1,000 on Friday. The pattern has been Yo-Yo throughout this pandemic.
The numbers can easily be regulated by the number of tests and that has been the case throughout this pandemic. Unfortunately mitigating the spread of the virus has never been the agenda.
borscht
Many countries are experiencing a surge in this virus. Most likely because of the Delta variety which is incredibly easy to transmit.
Will Suga have the ‘nads to call the Olympics off or ban athletes from countries with surging coronavirus numbers like Japan, the US, Indonesia et al?
Or will he parrot ‘Safe and Secure’ ‘For Fukushima’ ‘Victory over Coronavirus’ platitudes again?
Nadrew
What exactly does this mean? Is this the number of ICU patients? The number of patients on ventilators or oxygen? When the number goes down - is it because the patients died? How many ICU beds are there in Tokyo? How many total beds are there for Covid patients? What is the daily utilization rate for each type of bed? What is the admission rate for Covid patients in Tokyo? What is the admission criteria? How many patients are turned away each day?
54 serious patients in all of Tokyo? That seems awful low. Are “they” limiting admissions to maintain the agreed upon utilization percentage? It’s possible. Where are the new ICU beds? Could have easily set them up in tents.
Mark
I thing we will se an explosion in numbers soon, since NOTHING is being done to keep it from !!? yes you guessed it.
Wobot
0.008% of the population tested positive in Tokyo eh
anon99999
I am not sure the numbers can go up so much more in Tokyo like to 2000 or more.,（ new records.) They limit tests so there is a limit to how many they can find and when The Olympics get going testing capacity will be shifted to the athletes and the general public will be tested even less. And olympic cases will be unreported as an earlier reported today.
For the sake of their precious Olympics they have to put a stop to the rise somehow. Timing couldn’t be worse.
The IOC doesn’t care whatever they are but the Japanese politicians must feel a little unsettled by them.
Jtsnose
Vaccination outreach should continue . . . .
Do the hustle
I’m quite sure that if you were one of those who tested positive your response would not be so flippant.
Zoroto
This is the problem with the Delta variant. The other variants could be controlled pretty well by wearing a mask and not talking, but with the Delta variant you can get infected just be facing the infected person for a few seconds (see the Australian video for proof).
noriahojanen
That's that. Adorned and dismissed.
r
Closing bars, restaurants and department stores an hour early didn't work again? Who would have guessed?
JGhetto
My suggestion to fix this issue is to shorten hours for restaurants, department stores, etc., even more so that we can jam as many people as possible into a small shop, department store, etc., and just get it over with and let the virus go at it.
Who in their right mind thinks that opening department stores and food stores later and closing them earlier will trick the virus from spreading. Man, get a clue. Do what America did. Open super early, and close super late, and have designated times for age groups. This country is backasswards.
cleo
There is no lockdown in Japan; something about the Constitution guaranteeing personal freedom to go about your daily business unimpeded.
I suppose they could've passed some emergency law to get around that, but they were too busy focussing on Sports Day.
daito_hak
BS! Provide a scientific study with scientific data and analysis, not an anecdote originating from the media frenzy.
Some dude
The two acronyms currently running Japan - the LDP (nominally) and the IOC (essentially) - might want to start thinking outside the border of Japan. If these case numbers are turning being reported even before the majority of athletes, coaches, drug peddlers (sorry, “performance experts”), etc. turn up, then logic suggests that at least some athletes and members of their entourages are going to get infected even if everything goes to plan. If the testing is insufficient or inaccurate, they will then get on a plane headed for home and liberally give it to a bunch of other people. Japan and the IOC would be in for some seriously negative press. Bach of course won’t care because he will be sleeping on top of a pile of gold, but Japan, which we know can be a bit sensitive to outside criticism, might not be very happy…
InspectorGadget
Many of the shoebox aparments people live in have ony the most elementary of cooking facilities . . . if that.
A complete lock down would never work in Japan as many people would need to go out almost daily just to get food.
Monty
I dont think that the Olympics will be canceled because:
Point 1:
Experts say Japanese roaming around during their summer vacations and the Olympics could be a greater risk than athletes and other participants
Point 2:
It is anyay already too late to cancel the Olympics.
Antiquesaving
Those going on about sever cases down.
Why not wait until they give us the number of deaths.
Because up to now nearly every drop in severe cases has been due to people dying and slightly few new cases being added.
Example down 5 but died 10.
What that means is 10 died and 5 new severe cases were added.
Now with far more having covid each day, the reality is we have a high chance of severe cases rising.
Now I know the comeback.
"Fewer deaths" we all understand we are not going to see the high death rates as a combination of better treatment, more experienced medical personnel and Vaccine.
But more cases means more people will have long Covid, which can be fairly devastating to many.
Try looking at reality.
Antiquesaving
Osaka numbers are posted on the city website.
349 cases up by 124.
Phil
Just watched the NHK 6 o’clock news, not a mention of the Tokyo infections. Maybe now IOC have said nothing will stop the games, what is happening here does not matter anymore.
JGhetto
1149 is a mystical and magic number for me. I wonder what were the deaths in correlation to the marginal propensity to consume the virus within droplet loads as opposed to touching contaminated surfaces. These are all I ,important aspects of understanding the espred and reachin 1149
drlucifer
So it is Okay to you even if it fell because the people passed away ?
The severe cases is written with the intention to obscure the reality, I don't understand why they state
the number of serious cases has reduced without stating the reason for the reduction when there
are clearly two possibilities either their conditions improved and were upgraded to light cases or they
unfortunately passed away.
geronimo2006
No big surprise the 'Lets all wear masks and hope for the best' approach isn't quite going to plan. I just wonder if the Delta variant, originating in India, is better able to survive the summer heat. Normally flu-like virus don't do well in hot humid conditions. Would be interesting to get a breakdown of variant numbers.
Zoroto
Still on about this with the flu and the summer? Flu is not even a coronavirus, so what you are saying makes no sense.
Antiquesaving
The surges around the world are due to Delta and those unvaccinated.
The USA is being hit hard due to low vaccination rates in certain areas and population groups.
Japan has an even far lower portion of its population Vaccinated.
And with the shortages of vaccine things will not change quickly.
That's 749 so who are the other 400?
Well if we go by the simple logic that a large portion of those over 65 have been vaccinated,
Then that leaves under 20's but more likely 50's to mid 60's or basically people like me still waiting to be vaccinated.
Which can easily become a problem fast.
Yes we all know the drill, testing will be lower each day from this point giving the illusion of cases dropping but that doesn't change the reality that we are in the middle of a surge.
Tora
Indeed. "Mr. Bach, hello is there anybody home?" (Taps Bach's head repeatedly).
drlucifer
Some people just don't like the truth, why would anyone Zoroto for stating a fact. What he wrote really happened in Australia and is a fact and not some made up stuff to scare people or buttress a point. Yes the delta variant is a beast, Take ample precautions and don't let the numbers deceive you.
Ashley Shiba
My doctor told me on Monday cases would go up over a thousand, and for the past 2 days I wrote about his prediction. I’m surprised that the government released these numbers so soon. My doctor said, unofficially the numbers are so much higher. Stay safe.
Antiquesaving
Tokyo has some strange rules and hoops sick people need to jump through.
Seriously a sick person needs to go through the above before Tokyo will help.
Will the National definition includes any covid patient in covid ICU but Tokyo doesn't follow that guideline.
Its like they are trying to make it harder to be hospitalised in a designated covid ward and not having higher severe cases.
Bob Fosse
Yes, this absolutely.
Do the hustle
And just like that, Tokyo is right back to where it was well over a year ago despite all the inconveniences of numerous SOEs. You had one job Tokyo and you e had over a year to do it. Now, 9 days before the Olympics commence the new case numbers are the same as they were last year when the games were postponed. You had one job!
N.M.
@MaxInTokyo
Not it's not. I personally have two members of my family that got COVID. While they are out of danger, they still have long-lasting symptoms such as partial loss of taste/smell and shortness of breath. In particular, damages to the lungs are usually irreversible.
This is known as "long covid" and is going to cause a lot of issues for a lot of people in the coming years, and cost a lot of money to the healthcare systems.
didou
The news is here .
No need to focus anymore on the few foreign athletes who are covid positive at the airport and soon isolated. The virus was here before they arrive, as we can see from today’s results.
Antiquesaving
I mentioned this before but my doctor (also a good friend for over 30 years) has a small hospital.
Only 15 beds usually only for minor things like overnight stays for IV treatment for dehydration due to fever, etc..
His hospital has 15 covid patients all older regular patients he has treated for years.
These people are not counted as hospitalised because his hospital is not designated as a Covid hospital.
Why are these people there? Because under the government criteria they do not qualify for a Covid bed in the designated hospitals.
Many are elderly live alone but are told to just take care of themselves at home despite, fever, etc...
So he feels he cannot turn them away.
He says many other tiny hospitals are doing the same because they have no choice.
carpslidy
Does anyone actually care anymore?
marcelito
Koike-san, seems to be a troublemaker, like the osaka mayor? she must to control this. The whole world is to looking at tokyo soon. this is too much"
Me thinks the troublemaker here is the totally incompetent Suga and his henchmen , he might just be the worst J-PM ever...and that's saying something. Where did the smile on the face and spring in the step saluting Japan beating the virus go?
GenHXZ
Who could have foreseen case numbers increasing so alarmingly? Less testing, no contact tracing, delta varient in the wild for several months now. I just can't understand what could be going wrong. I know, if we fly some jets over Tokyo Tower it will uplift the people's spirits and defeat this invible tyrant!
Tokyo-Engr
It seems the numbers are rapidly rising. Is it a good idea to bring more people in to Tokyo now from all over the world? It could cause more cases and cases to be exported from Japan as well.
Maybe some Olympics participants and staff are now quite worried.
The honorable and great Lord Bach has difficult decisions to make due to these numbers.
Antiquesaving
UK is testing around 300,000 per day.
Japan around 60,000 with twice the Population.
drlucifer
While you are at it with your comparison, can you give us the number of tests the UK and Japan do ?
Paul14
Still numbers climbing ever higher, but still no sense of urgency to get everybody vacinated. The bureacrats did a sterling job of getting the vouchers out, I got mine on 21st June. However, they didn't bother to order enough vaccine so they've now run out in my prefecture. Incompetent, irresponsible, reactionary, illogical, useless and arrogant Japanese government strike again.
Antiquesaving
So that means severe cases:
424 - 20 deaths = 404 remaining severe cases
Today 412 severe cases
412 - 404= 8 new cases added to the severe list.
So +8 severe cases and 20 deaths
People still want to go on about how severe cases are down as if it is a good thing?
spinningplates
carpslidyToday 06:57 pm JST
Does anyone actually care anymore?
Well, Carpslidy I think you'll find there are a very large proportion of people who care, and generally they've stayed well informed since March last year.
You'll also find a vocal group of...well...I'll be charitable. Others.
Antiquesaving
So an increase nationally if 808 new cases.