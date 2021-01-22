Tokyo reports 1,175 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 5,033

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 1,175 new cases of the coronavirus, down 296 from Thursday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 90,659.
The number (587 men and 588 women) is the result of 12,197 tests conducted on Jan 19.
By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (223), followed by 173 in their 40s, 172 in their 30s, 159 in their 50s, 114 in their 60s, 98 in their 70s and 103 in their 80s. Also, 97 cases were younger than 20 (34 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 158, down one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,011.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 5,033. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (627), Chiba (462), Osaka (450), Saitama (358), Hyogo (283), Aichi (246), Fukuoka (236), Kyoto (130), Hokkaido (111), Okinawa (103), Ibaraki (78), Shizuoka (61), Tochigi (54), Mie (54), Gunma (53), Miyagi (51), Hiroshima (44) and Gifu (43).
Ninety-nine coronavirus-related deaths were reported nationwide.© Japan Today
tottenhaminremnants
More women then men
More in their 40s than 30s
slight variations against the (general) trend...
William77
Still the tests are pretty low for a nation which is double the size of the UK and half or Russia.
Tora
Excellent! Exactly two weeks after request for businesses to close at 8pm, for people to socialize less and to "stay home", and at 9.6% positive rate. Tokyo percentage of positives now magically below the government specified "dangerous" level 10%. On track to to opening up in exactly two weeks, on schedule. Then, full speed onto the Olympics!
Well done people and thanks for your cooperation in beating the virus.
/End sarcasm
8T
give me a break, they don’t test here like they do in other countries. This has been established long ago.
Reckless
Talking about the SOE, I went to dinner last night to Korea town and in the restaurant there were only one other couple at around 6:30. If you go out most restaurants are empty and you can enjoy dinner without crowding or risk of the virus.
Akula
The trend is starting to improve, and in the last two days the number of active cases has actually fallen. Still not idea though.
Bring on the vaccines.
gakinotsukai
so give us a break with infected numbers. The one without the other doesn't mean anything
therougou
When do you stop then. Do you want to test everyone in the country?
Bobo
Always the same numbers, I’m suspious they must think we were born yesterday.
therougou
Tell me how all that extra testing is working out for those countries.
Redbear
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 158, down one from Thursday, health officials said.
Good news for the one person and his and her family. Good job health care workers!
Reckless
Yes, good news if you can get a hospital bed. A lot of press recently about symptomatic persons just plain giving up and staying home because hospitals won't accept them.
bob
SandyBeachHeaven
I love restaurants and traveling now. Please bring back go to travel!
i@n
They have found out that most people who have no symptoms test negative.
Some do test positive but they have no idea how many of those are false positives.
But although positive cases are higher than what would be expected if testing under the same guidelines they use for other illnesses, they do contribute to lower case fatality rates than what would have been expected under said condition
bob
Reckless
This language is from the link bob pointed out and was issued by the WHO on 1/20/21, the exact day that Monsieur Biden became President. I interpret bob's mysterious and alluring comment and the link he pointed out to mean that asymptomatic persons with a positive test should (weak positive) are recommended by the WHO now to be retested to reduce the number of false positives.
i@n
Post it here then
Luddite
Why not? How can you know the extent of the problem, and deal with it, if you do not know how many people have Covid, where clusters are, demographics etc. A third of those with Covid are asymptomatic, they are the ones passing it on, they need to be identified.
bob
False.
New JAMA meta-analysis of 54 studies with 77, 758 participants finds household secondary attack rate (chance an infected person will infect one or more people at home) is 18% if the index case is symptomatic and 0.7% if asymptomatic.
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2774102
i@n
Lol thanks a lot mod
SandyBeachHeaven
