Tokyo reports 1,204 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,904

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 1,204 new cases of the coronavirus, down 388 from Sunday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 86,674.

The number (608 men and 596 women) is the result of 8,206 tests conducted on Jan 15.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (303), followed by 206 in their 30s, 199 in their 40s, 130 in their 50s, 96 in their 60s, 71 in their 70s and 58 in their 80s. Also, 100 cases were younger than 20 (32 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 143, up five from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 973.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 4,904. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (957), Osaka (431), Chiba (363), Saitama (328), Fukuoka (204), Aichi (151), Hyogo (149), Hokkaido (125), Kyoto (110), Yamaguchi (88), Tochigi (84), Okinawa (67), Ibaraki (63), Gifu (46) and Nara (44).

Fifty-eight coronavirus-related deaths were reported nationwide.

