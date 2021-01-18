Tokyo reports 1,204 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,904

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 1,204 new cases of the coronavirus, down 388 from Sunday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 86,674.
The number (608 men and 596 women) is the result of 8,206 tests conducted on Jan 15.
By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (303), followed by 206 in their 30s, 199 in their 40s, 130 in their 50s, 96 in their 60s, 71 in their 70s and 58 in their 80s. Also, 100 cases were younger than 20 (32 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 143, up five from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 973.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 4,904. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (957), Osaka (431), Chiba (363), Saitama (328), Fukuoka (204), Aichi (151), Hyogo (149), Hokkaido (125), Kyoto (110), Yamaguchi (88), Tochigi (84), Okinawa (67), Ibaraki (63), Gifu (46) and Nara (44).
Fifty-eight coronavirus-related deaths were reported nationwide.
Zoroto
The number of tests are dropping, as expected, towards the Feb 7 lift of the SOE.
HBJ
Testing considerably down again.
8,206 tests done despite Koike pledging back in October that the capacity would be 65,000 / day by early December.
I understand that 'capacity' doesn't mean a guaranteed number of tests, but I don't understand why they've never got anywhere near that number even once. If they tested to near capacity for a few days straight, then I could at least see the reasoning for cutting back to 8,000-10,000 if the positive rate was low.
kyronstavic
Maybe, just maybe fewer tests are being done because fewer people are presenting with symptoms...
See https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html for more context behind the numbers, for the whole country and not just Tokyo.
Reckless
I had expected to see more than 2-3 thousand and I am very relieved by the numbers closer to 1,000. Somehow the virus is losing traction.
Derek Grebe
3 people at my wife's workplace are down with COVID. She cares for the elderly, so she has to be absolutely sure that she's safe before going back to work.
And can we get a test? Nahhh - no symptoms, luv, you're probably all right. Come back when you're at death's door, then we'll see if we can put you on the books. No point risking bad numbers - it'd make the Olympics look bad.
It makes me wonder how many people are swanning around on trains, in offices, in care homes at this very moment shedding the virus everywhere they go.
This place is going to go down hard.
AG
Request restaurants to close by 8PM and numbers magically decrease.
Suga, gotta share this secret with other world leaders!
Zoroto
It's the 2nd highest Monday count.
This week 1204 out of 8,206 tests
Last week 1211 out of 9,628 tests
So I would not proclaim that the cases are decreasing yet.
Raw Beer
Some people will be disappointed...
kyronstavic
This is why you need to look at the graphs. You can see trends on the days between and beforehand, and follow the 7-day moving average to get a clearer picture of what's going on. Just taking those numbers in isolation could mean you completely miss a sharp dip or spike during the intervening days.
marcelito
Zoroto
Thanks for your advice, but I will stick with the graphs.
SandyBeachHeaven
When tests are down, that means there are fewer sick people getting tested for no reason except for other illnesses. I think it is fantastic when testing drops, because it says the populous are pretty healthy which is what we want.
We do not want 100,000 really sick people with covid like symptoms being testing and having a ton of them with the virus.
i@n
Hopefully number of deaths went down also.
Of course number of tests is more important
AG
@marcelito
By now most of us know of people who got infected, or had clusters in their offices.
Very few that had clusters in their offices were tested, most remaining untested or having trouble getting access to it, as unless they had clear symptoms or had “unmasked” interactions with the positive individuals, there were no reasons to be tested.
This is the explanation why number of tests barely increased once positive cases were increasing 2-3 digits week-on-week.
No need to have a PhD in Mathematics to reach such conclusion.
Should contact tracing been done appropriately we’d see many tests being done per each new positive, leading to, at least, tens of thousands daily tests, which would still be low for a 39 million people city.
Nothing will change, unfortunately.
Testing will remain difficult to have access to, and if you have you’ll be doing it in private institutions as those positive cases are not being counted to the official daily tally.
SandyBeachHeaven
Donate blood. You can get a free test that way.
Cricky
Fewer tests, bigger deaths. But a corpse can't hanko the paperwork or send a fax. So yes the numbers are down, good job LDP.
i@n
Even if youre at deaths door you will probably not be given a test if youre not suspected of having covid19.
They would test and treat you for whatever it is that youre suspected of suffering from.
At least thats what i think would be the proper thing to do
Myop
i@n
This very article is about testing
Aino
Since the incubation time is unclear even the best tests are not going to stop the pandemic. Testing is important, but testing is no cure for the economy.
Zoroto
Where do you get this idea from? The incubation period is know to be up to 14 days, hence the 14 day quarantine worldwide.
Sven Asai
The correct denominator for this is ‘an outlier data point’. lol
kyronstavic
Looks like you confirmed my point. Or you meant to say numbers instead of graphs. If it's just the numbers, you're missing the bigger picture.