Tokyo reports 1,219 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,866

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 1,219 new cases of the coronavirus, down 275 from Sunday.

The number is the result of 9,628 tests conducted on Jan 8. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 76,163.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (356), followed by 204 in their 30s, 183 in their 40s, 177 in their 50s, 75 in their 60s and 58 in their 70s. Also, 109 cases were younger than 20 (37 younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 131, up three from Sunday, health officials said.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 4,866. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (695), Osaka (481), Saitama (347), Chiba (340), Fukuoka (21), Aichi (198), Hyogo (154), Kyoto (142), Hokkaido (135), Tochigi (106), Nagano (73), Ibaraki (67), Hiroshima (59), Kumamoto (53), Shizuoka (53) and Gifu (50).

Forty-four coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today