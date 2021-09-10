Tokyo reports 1,242 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 1,242 new coronavirus cases, down 433 from Thursday and 1,297 down from last Friday. It is the 19th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (330 cases) and their 30s (222) accounted for the highest numbers, while 204 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 243, down eight from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,125, down 48 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

