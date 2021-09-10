Tokyo reports 1,242 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 1,242 new coronavirus cases, down 433 from Thursday and 1,297 down from last Friday. It is the 19th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.
People in their 20s (330 cases) and their 30s (222) accounted for the highest numbers, while 204 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 243, down eight from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,125, down 48 from Thursday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Kobe White Bar Owner
If you trust these numbers I have a bridge to sell you!
theResident
Excellent. Friday 1st October looking more and more likely as 'beer after work' day without having to hide!
Jimizo
Encouraging.
Monty
Friday 1st October looking more and more likely as 'beer after work' day
I hope I can start to resume my Girls Bar visits.
Akula
Numbers falling across the country. 63M people now fully vaccinated, so expect these numbers to drop further over the coming weeks.
Ejal73
Where’s the bridge and what are you asking?
Leighton Rutt
Well, could it be good news?
The number of cases is dropping considerably, compared to last month, however, the SOE is yet extended again.
Example. Last month for Tokyo Prefecture as of the 9th.
34,201 cases, 252,169 since the beginning, making that 13.56% of all since it started.
This month. 18,884 cases, 362,458 since the beginning representing also for that month a much higher percentage of 13.56%
The worrying figures/statistics are the people under 30, and although I didn't record these last month, just on a daily basis, today's 534 under 30 years of age represents 43% of the 1,242 cases.
Just hoping this trend also drops over time.
In the meantime, stay safe.
tooheysnew
@Kobe White Bar Owner
what number would be high enough for you to trust ?
Numan
How many tests?
tooheysnew
Bridges for sale too apparently
klausdorth
To be honest, I hope the cases of infections will drop even further.
But that's just me hoping! The future will show.
In addition new variants are appearing .... how will they affect our future daily lives?
Reckless
With all the money you saved not going over the past months, you can splurge on the Full Monty.
TheTruthIsOutThere
With the 5th wave in the waning phase, there is nothing surprising in the numbers. We can only rejoice.
So what next? What is the incompetent national government's wonderful plan to bring the next wave under control?
So far, the ingenuity of the LDP wankers has been to open oxygen stations and bankrupt izakaya, bars and other evening restaurants.
And let's not talk about the closed borders to prevent the virus from entering when it has already taken hold at the national level. Tourism players are also adrift.
What a bunch of suckers these leading politicians.
Europe broke down last year but since this summer, post-covid normality is gradually settling in.
Life will never come back as before, that's for sure. Humanity must adapt to viruses. Just as it will have to deal with climate change.
Flute
@tooheysnew
What about using EU standard :
https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/policies/coronavirus/covid-19-travel-into-the-eu/
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
If there are no symptoms, don't test.
Numbers are great.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
And get your comments in now as feeding time is coming and comments will be turned off.
Jimizo
I’d go higher. Mass testing is very useful to identify new strains and how widespread they are as quickly as possible. The Eta variant has been detected in Japan. Let’s see how many have got it, what kind of symptoms ( if any ) are been shown and let’s see if there is anything else out there. Clearer pictures are useful.
The people against mass testing seem to be those more interested in narratives. They are to be ignored.
Scorpion
Same posters, same comments. Nothing new to read here. I skipped it all and went right to making my comment. Make sure to lock yourselves in your tiny Tokyo apartment and be afraid...so I can go out fully vaccinated and no mask!
Jimizo
Yawn.
Do tell us about your travels…zzzz.
Nibek32
The conspiracy theory trolls are not going to like seeing a drop in numbers like this.