Tokyo reports 1,271 new coronavirus cases

People walk on a sidewalk with a misting service in Tokyo on Friday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 1,271 new coronavirus cases, down 37 from Thursday.

People in their 20s (431 cases), their 30s (265) and their 40s (201) accounted for the highest numbers, while 162 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 53, down four from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 376, down 20 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

