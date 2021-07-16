Tokyo reports 1,271 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 1,271 new coronavirus cases, down 37 from Thursday.
People in their 20s (431 cases), their 30s (265) and their 40s (201) accounted for the highest numbers, while 162 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 53, down four from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 376, down 20 from Thursday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
klausdorth
1.271, still above the 1.000 count.
That' s how many now for the past 7 days?
I do know that it was 822 exactly one week ago, so roughly 30% more today.
Anyone got the PCR count for today?
WhatSuspendedAgain
Bach Rocks Bach Rocks, Suga let those fans in let them in and show the world that Fukushima has prevailed, I mean that covid is beaten, I mean tha tHiroshima has surpassed the dvistation. Long live Bach
snowymountainhell
An obviously exhausted-looking Japanese people in Today’s accompanying photo - and it is definitely NOT from the heat!
Antiquesaving
Ah they figure out how to lower testing enough to get the number down.
Dropping 23% didn't work for yesterday I wonder how low testing went today.
Jim
After yesterday increase of 412 from previous week (prior two days increase of more than 200 each) - today we have another increase of 449 compared to last week
Todays number is high for a Friday number
At the same time we have King Bach speaking from someplace where sun dont shine and having the audacity to claim “ZERO” risk of covid transmission at Olympic Village and Japanese population is safe, travels to Hiroshima even if the survivors clearly did not want him to visit (along with Hashimoto as a side kick) - dont they have work to do in Tokyo?
Came across recent global (28 countries) poll done recently and published on 13 Jul (link below) where key findings were
https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/news-polls/tokyo-olympics-draw-muted-interest
Globally (28 countries) polled show 57% disagree that Olympics should not be help at this time during pandemicJapan host country 78% people disagree with having this undokai at this point of time
Makes for interesting reading as it is not only Japan but these 28 countries polled also show that this is not the time to be having this undokai for some spoiled, arrogant folks for them to make money and putting peoples lives at risk
Antiquesaving
If they actually do post today it will be after 18:30 here:
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/cards/number-of-tested
But highly unreliable as to when or if weekends they may not post until Monday.
hooktrunk2
https://news.tbs.co.jp/newseye/tbs_newseye4316542.html
9194
falseflagsteve
Large fall in severe cases proving that the vaccines working and arise in cases no longer equates to rising severe cases and deaths. The most vulnerable are getting protected rapidly, more daily.
Covid now has to be controlled, trying to make zero cases will fail as we see in Australia. Living with Covid as we do the flu is the best way and living normal lives again.
Ashley Shiba
My friend who works at kuakusho said officially they are expecting around 2000 a day after the Olympics end. My doctor stated last Friday expect a thousand cases a day which I wrote on here soon after. Unofficially, this same doctor said the numbers are much higher and warned me to be careful.
klausdorth
I hear a broken shellac disc going off again!
Always playing the same tunes, again, and again, and again!
Covid is NOT the flue! When will people finally get this in their head?
Sven Asai
What a bs. Come on, the numbers are rising with vaccines now and are higher than last year when there was none at all. So what are you talking about any proving? And another thing, the most vulnerable are already dead, of course they are not again counted in this and all the following waves anymore.
Antiquesaving
Here we go again with the large drop in severe cases!
Yesterday's "large drop" was 16 and was because 18 people died.
Take a good guess how today's will go!
Celebrating the fact people bare dying because it get someone's need to see severe cases drop so they can go drinking.
falseflagsteve
Sven
The most vulnerable are around 30 million in Japan, the death toll is rather smaller than that. Severe cases are actually falling nit just in relation to case numbers but are lower than when cases were much fewer. Please analyze the numbers and see for yourself
Klaus
I know Covid is not the flu, never said it was but we have to treat in a similar way so life resumes as normal.
virusrex
This is going to be (unfortunately) a very interesting week to see in the way to the games, it is becoming hard to see how the government is managing the situation with ineffective AND counterproductive measures.