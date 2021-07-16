Tokyo reports 1,271 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,432

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 1,271 new coronavirus cases, down 37 from Thursday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 946.3.
People in their 20s (431 cases), their 30s (265) and their 40s (201) accounted for the highest numbers, while 162 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 53, down four from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 376, down 20 from Thursday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 3,432. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (446), Saitama (290), Chiba (277), Osaka (254), Hyogo (81), Okinawa (76), Hokkaido (73), Aichi (67), Ibaraki (60), Fukuoka (58), Miyagi (48), Shizuoka (42), Ishikawa (41) and Kyoto (38).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 9.
klausdorth
1.271, still above the 1.000 count.
That' s how many now for the past 7 days?
I do know that it was 822 exactly one week ago, so roughly 30% more today.
Anyone got the PCR count for today?
snowymountainhell
An obviously exhausted-looking Japanese people in Today’s accompanying photo - and it is definitely NOT from the heat!
Antiquesaving
Ah they figure out how to lower testing enough to get the number down.
Dropping 23% didn't work for yesterday I wonder how low testing went today.
Jim
After yesterday increase of 412 from previous week (prior two days increase of more than 200 each) - today we have another increase of 449 compared to last week
Todays number is high for a Friday number
At the same time we have King Bach speaking from someplace where sun dont shine and having the audacity to claim “ZERO” risk of covid transmission at Olympic Village and Japanese population is safe, travels to Hiroshima even if the survivors clearly did not want him to visit (along with Hashimoto as a side kick) - dont they have work to do in Tokyo?
Came across recent global (28 countries) poll done recently and published on 13 Jul (link below) where key findings were
Globally (28 countries) polled show 57% disagree that Olympics should not be help at this time during pandemicJapan host country 78% people disagree with having this undokai at this point of time
Makes for interesting reading as it is not only Japan but these 28 countries polled also show that this is not the time to be having this undokai for some spoiled, arrogant folks for them to make money and putting peoples lives at risk
Antiquesaving
If they actually do post today it will be after 18:30 here:
But highly unreliable as to when or if weekends they may not post until Monday.
hooktrunk2
9194
falseflagsteve
Large fall in severe cases proving that the vaccines working and arise in cases no longer equates to rising severe cases and deaths. The most vulnerable are getting protected rapidly, more daily.
Covid now has to be controlled, trying to make zero cases will fail as we see in Australia. Living with Covid as we do the flu is the best way and living normal lives again.
Ashley Shiba
My friend who works at kuakusho said officially they are expecting around 2000 a day after the Olympics end. My doctor stated last Friday expect a thousand cases a day which I wrote on here soon after. Unofficially, this same doctor said the numbers are much higher and warned me to be careful.
klausdorth
I hear a broken shellac disc going off again!
Always playing the same tunes, again, and again, and again!
Covid is NOT the flue! When will people finally get this in their head?
Sven Asai
What a bs. Come on, the numbers are rising with vaccines now and are higher than last year when there was none at all. So what are you talking about any proving? And another thing, the most vulnerable are already dead, of course they are not again counted in this and all the following waves anymore.
Antiquesaving
Here we go again with the large drop in severe cases!
Yesterday's "large drop" was 16 and was because 18 people died.
Take a good guess how today's will go!
Celebrating the fact people bare dying because it get someone's need to see severe cases drop so they can go drinking.
falseflagsteve
Sven
The most vulnerable are around 30 million in Japan, the death toll is rather smaller than that. Severe cases are actually falling nit just in relation to case numbers but are lower than when cases were much fewer. Please analyze the numbers and see for yourself
Klaus
I know Covid is not the flu, never said it was but we have to treat in a similar way so life resumes as normal.
virusrex
This is going to be (unfortunately) a very interesting week to see in the way to the games, it is becoming hard to see how the government is managing the situation with ineffective AND counterproductive measures.
falseflagsteve
5.27 pm
You don’t know the fall n severe cases is from deaths, people do recovery from cases and those are replaced with new severe cases but less per day the last 6 weeks except for one day. These are the facts! Nobody celebrates deaths but to not be pleased that Covid is being controlled and the amount suffering and dying is bizarre to say the least.
noriahojanen
That's that. Down below 400 from the peak 1400+ since last May, yet it remains non-/under-reported. Should anyone distrust these tangible figures, please locate underground dens for patients or hidden mass graves. Seriously.
For a quick comparative reference, the UK, a "model state" praised by Japanese critics, has just reported 589 new hospital admissions (daily, not in total), 3933 for last 7 days, ten times as large as the Japanese whose entire population size is twice of UK.
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
The only way out of this is the majority of people getting vaccinated - not just the vulnerable.
We may have to live with Covid from now on. We may not. Whatever happens it is down to individuals taking responsibility for their actions, and up to governments not to act like irresponsible amateurs.
iraira
FFS
There is a 2-6 week lag in severe hospitalizations and deaths resulting from increases in cases. Increased numbers of Covid patients, even with mild symptoms clog up the hospitals, so that people suffering from other diseases can’t get treatment. Then, some that do recover have long term damage to their bodies.
The increase in cases is nothing to be celebrated and not a reason to remark “Oh joy, the vaccines are working!”
otherworldly
The only way out of this mess is for people to stop acquiescing and question what's going on all over the world.
The media are doing everything in their power to dumb down the masses. Once our freedoms are taken away from us, they will never come back. Question authority, speak your truth or live on your knees for the rest of your lives. Vaccines have nothing to do with it.
therougou
The number of infections has trickled up, but will still be reported as "surging".
Fighto!
@ iraira - Well argued, so correct. People like FFS and noriahojanen have had 18 months to realize this fact. Yet still they wish to downplay the seriousness of this dreadful pandemic, showing zero tolerance of science. Sad.
klausdorth
hooktrunk2,
thanks for the link! So, it looks like they conducted an average testing of 9.000 during the past 3 days.
Not that much I would say. Thinking more than 1.000 positive cases, that's (again) a roughly 10% infection rate.
Wonder what the unofficial numbers look like!
Jimizo
Nah, the way out of this actually is to get vaccinated. Not perfect, but it’s the best we’ve got.
Talking about what’s going on around the world, do you think Indonesians should be doing at this moment?
Maybe you can do your bit by sending links to alternative media on Indonesian social media.
Somehow, I get the sense that supplies oxygen and vaccines may be more welcome, and certainly more practical.
Zoroto
The definition of "severe" cases has changed over time. People who are not hospitalized due to an unavaiable bed are no longer counted.
The # of hospitalized patient in Tokyo has increased from 1270 to 2084 in 3 weeks. The high at the last wave was 2430.
FYI, this is an interesting read. Half of all hospitalized patients suffered at least on complication, unrelated to their age. So it's not just about deaths, but the long term health of people:
https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/health/half-of-hospitalised-covid-19-patients-suffered-at-least-one-complication-uk-study
Zoroto
Just watching TBS news and were just showing the surfer Olympians in Chiba walking to the combini and drinking in the park at night.
Slayer
Doctors are saying that a large percentage of people that were vaccinated in Los Angeles are also catching the new Delta variant. Vaccines and politics don't mix well.
Tokyoite
Just FYI:
15th Feb 2021 = 73 deaths
15th March 2021 = 38 deaths
15th April 2021 = 35 deaths
15th May 2021 = 94 deaths
15th June 2021 = 67 deaths
15th July 2021 = 22 deaths
Jimizo
Doctors, eh?
Do us a favour, send us a link. Let’s take a look at the full story.
Joanne
Any other city in the world with these numbers would have canceled the Olympics games!
Tokyoite
No they would not.
Across Europe and the US the numbers are way higher than Japan, and they have full stadiums.
The obsession with the blaming the Olympics, while it's comforting to have a "bogey man", it's just not helping. What will you blame when the Olympics are over? What were you blaming last year?
Try taking a look at the transport in Tokyo where millions are crammed into trains every day (3.5 passed through Shinjuku just today).
tooheysnew
@tokyoite - well said !
n1k1
The vaccines work like a Rolex. Don't you think this number should have gone off by now ?
WhatSuspendedAgain
Proof once againthat sugakunknowswhathe is doing.