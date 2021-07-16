Tokyo reports 1,271 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,432

People walk on a sidewalk with a misting service in Tokyo on Friday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 1,271 new coronavirus cases, down 37 from Thursday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 946.3.

People in their 20s (431 cases), their 30s (265) and their 40s (201) accounted for the highest numbers, while 162 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 53, down four from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 376, down 20 from Thursday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 3,432. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (446), Saitama (290), Chiba (277), Osaka (254), Hyogo (81), Okinawa (76), Hokkaido (73), Aichi (67), Ibaraki (60), Fukuoka (58), Miyagi (48), Shizuoka (42), Ishikawa (41) and Kyoto (38).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 9.

