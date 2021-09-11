Tokyo reports 1,273 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 1,273 new coronavirus cases, up 31 from Friday and 1,089 down from last Saturday. It is the 20th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.
People in their 20s (317 cases) and their 30s (253) accounted for the highest numbers, while 260 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 233, down 10 from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,057, down 68 from Friday.
Editor: Story will be updated with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
12 Comments
theResident
More positive news today. There is nothing negative about this to add from anybody today, surely.
Reckless
Heading in the right direction! Can't wait to travel.
Jimizo
Positive news.
Get vaccinated when you can.
cleo
Tokyo had 15 covid deaths yesterday, nationwide there were 78 deaths.
Did the people with severe symptoms get better, or did they die?
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/japan/
klausdorth
Looks promising . . .
As always - time will show.
Antiquesaving
cleoToday 05:25 pm JST
Oh Cleo, you are asking a question none of the "covid is beat" "numbers are down" crowd like.
I mean reality and facts are not what they like.
But yeah 15 dead but severe cases down by 10 logically means 5 new cases replacing those that died.
falseflagsteve
5.36pm poster
Numbers down again and still complaining and full of doom and gloom. Time to get over it, things are heading back to normal now.
Antiquesaving
Asking the obvious question did the severe cases go down because people got better or because they died is something any caring and intelligent person should be asking.
But not certain people here as all they care about is their own fun!
theResident
5:36 poster :
What will be enough for you? Do you wish to follow the Australian / NZ model?
It is beginning to sound like you WANT bad news.
Please tell us what will make you start to have some positive thoughts.
Derek Grebe
7,000 tests results in a low number of positives.
Gee, whoever would have thought?
Reckless
In my understanding, due to everyone wearing masks and traveling less, the number of influenza deaths is way down and maybe the total deaths for the last year are less than they would have been if there was no covid. On the other hand I just had a friend in Tokyo drink himself to death from the social isolation and inability to find a new job after being fired. So, these are tough times for many.
theResident
... And @Antiquesaving. I am in no way suggesting that Covid is beaten. But we really go have to think about getting on with life and accepting that this Virus is now endemic and we will have to start living with it and the risks involved.
Vaccination is going as quickly as feasibly possible. I'm sorry for those who are still struggling to get a vaccination but this really is due to the massive massive uptake. It really looks like Japan will achieve a very high percentage of the eligible population fully vaccinated by the end of November if not before. The antivaxx movement is weak here unlike the USA, unfettered by far right conspiracy theorists and religious freaks. Fortunately the most you see here are a few weirdos outside train stations and some very odd people using fringe websites like this to spread their 'message'
Get vaccinated! Two to three more weeks and I am very confident we will take the first steps back to an unrestricted life. By next Spring it's possible that we might feel like this never happened.