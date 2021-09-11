Tokyo reports 1,273 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 1,273 new coronavirus cases, up 31 from Friday and 1,089 down from last Saturday. It is the 20th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (317 cases) and their 30s (253) accounted for the highest numbers, while 260 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 233, down 10 from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,057, down 68 from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated with nationwide numbers.

