Tokyo reports 1,274 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 5,521

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 1,274 new cases of the coronavirus, up 34 from Tuesday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 89,188.

The number (643 men and 631 women) is the result of 2,670 tests conducted on Jan 17.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (272), followed by 213 in their 30s, 211 in their 40s, 163 in their 50s, 118 in their 60s, 77 in their 70s and 67 in their 80s. Also, 113 cases were younger than 20 (40 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 160, up five from Tuesday, health officials said.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 5,521. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (716 ), Osaka (506), Saitama (411), Chiba (397), Hyogo (296), Fukuoka (277), Aichi (246), Hokkaido (164), Kyoto (123), Okinawa (111), Ibaraki (85), Shizuoka (76), Hiroshima (57), Gifu (55), Gunma (52), Nagano (49), Miyagi (45) and Tochigi (44).

Ninety-two coronavirus-related deaths were reported nationwide.

