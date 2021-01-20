Tokyo reports 1,274 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 5,521

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 1,274 new cases of the coronavirus, up 34 from Tuesday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 89,188.
The number (643 men and 631 women) is the result of 2,670 tests conducted on Jan 17.
By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (272), followed by 213 in their 30s, 211 in their 40s, 163 in their 50s, 118 in their 60s, 77 in their 70s and 67 in their 80s. Also, 113 cases were younger than 20 (40 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 160, up five from Tuesday, health officials said.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 5,521. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (716 ), Osaka (506), Saitama (411), Chiba (397), Hyogo (296), Fukuoka (277), Aichi (246), Hokkaido (164), Kyoto (123), Okinawa (111), Ibaraki (85), Shizuoka (76), Hiroshima (57), Gifu (55), Gunma (52), Nagano (49), Miyagi (45) and Tochigi (44).
Ninety-two coronavirus-related deaths were reported nationwide.
Zoroto
The testing is steadily going down towards Feb 7 announcement of "beating the virus."
AG
Still testing so low? 2,670 tests is unbelievable, specially when hospitals are struggling already and refusing patients, as per article below:
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/01/19/national/japan-coronavirus-hospitals-medical-system/
Decreased testing to force low positive numbers in order to the end the current SOE (and SOE that was nothing but an act to “pretending something was being done”).
And of course to also back up the “Olympics are still possible” propaganda that no one believes anymore.
Concluding... nothing new!
i@n
Infected with severe symptoms still going up, probably deaths too
Derek Grebe
I make that close to 48% positivity rate, and the govt isn't committing to mass vaccination even by July, according to another headline today.
Looks like the pension crisis could be fixed in a most Darwinian way.
klausdorth
Sunday's (almost none to little) tests results.
And still they go for the Olympics.
Well, since vaccination for the "regular people" won't begin until May,
guess we or they can forget that event, too!
kyronstavic
This will happen as symptoms progress in vulnerable people who developed the illness, as these curves follow the infections curve. If the numbers of people with severe symptoms level off and start falling in the next week or two, this would suggest that the infection numbers released each day might not be as phoney as we think.
Zoroto
Thanks for posting this. This is unbelievable, literally at banana-republic levels.
Reckless
48% positive rate! Must be nearly impossible to get a test unless you have every possible symptom. Time to eject from Tokyo!
Yotomaya
The fact that there are more and more severe cases but new cases in total are going down isn't reassuring. Just guessing, but it could be that healthcare facilities that deal with the virus are getting so overwhelmed they are forced to arbitrarily refuse to test people with less severe symptoms so that they can focus on severe cases. That would be understandable on their part but inexcusable for those in charge who've had a year to deal with this.
i@n
But i dont think of it as phoney at all.
I look at it as best available data.
tottenhaminremnants
Cripes, what a low number of tests (re the weekend factor, see my comment yesterday)!
And,
@Derek Grebe of course already "I.D"d the absurdly high positive rate...
Pukey2
This SOE is nowhere near as strict as last year's. Thus, number aren't going down.
kyronstavic
You might be right. I should probably clarify this as "many people on this forum think."
I'm in two minds about why the testing numbers are low. The obvious reason would be the Olympics, but it's also possible that the government doesn't want to waste free tests on asymptomatic people and only test those with symptoms. I don't think that's necessarily a bad idea, but the J govt has never been one to waste an opportunity to squander enormous amounts of money. The cynic in me says that whoever is supplying the test kits is not an LDP donor, so there's no incentive to reward them.
Oxycodin
Looks like the jgovt wanted to keeps numbers in low 1000s so the am coney Olympic
Reckless
Another reason for low testing may be the doctors in charge have no more beds so they do not want to test and have to deny a bed.
SandyBeachHeaven
Nation wide testing was over 55,000. Does that make you happy?
HBJ
2,670 tests is laughable.
This has been going on almost a year, and the total number of positive cases has doubled in the last 6 weeks.
If that doesn't spell it out to people that things are getting worse then I don't know what will.
HBJ
Not really. The capacity in Tokyo alone is 65,000 / day.
Why are they stockpiling tests? What are they waiting for?
They've got them (according to Koike), so use them.
HBJ
Yeah because we want all those asymptomatic people to continue walking around spreading the virus.
i@n
Healthy state of mind, not being closed minded.
Anyway suppressing testing because of the olympics is completely illogical.
The olympics can only happen if they have brought the infections sufficiently under control.
Deliberately lowering number of tests, meaning declining even legitimate requests for tests would actually be encouraging the spread,
If the govt really want the olympics as we keep hearing then the logical thing to assume isbthat they are doing theyre best to contain the infection.
And this "best" also takes the livelihood of people under consideration, not just implementing irrational extreme measures.
No use saving people from infection if theyre gonna die of other things anyway.
And of course, even if they do their best, they may also be failing.
Zoroto
No. Does it make you happy that with a population of 126 million, they tested 55,000?
Cricky
The government is so dumb, what on earth are the drugs are they taking? Testing is pathetic track and trace pathetic. Japan's government has a long way to go before being in anyway credible in any way shape or form.
Sven Asai
There is obviously a very strong correlation between the lack of providing testing and having no capabilities to develop an own vaccine.
Zoroto
Another person under 60 died because they could not find a hospital for him/her.
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/shutoken-news/20210120/1000059231.html
Yotomaya
@Zoroto
That's tragic. They were refused because they were classified as a 'mild' case. It's the unpredictability of this disease that makes it so scary.
jojobird
I simply cannot understand the lack of testing.
more testing——more people quarantined——less chance of spread——-less grandparents/great-grandparents die.
what am I missing here!?
Japan, you’ve had a year. Even if it saves 50 older people a day isn’t that WORTH IT!?!?
Zoroto
They were classified as mild, sent home, but then turned serious and at that point they couldn't find a hospital.
Northernlife
If you want a perfect example of how not to handle a pandemic take a page from Jinc...
drlucifer
Nope, it wasn't. !8,349 tests were performed nationwide on the 17th.
Tokyo usually tests more than the other Prefectures, if Tokyo carried
out only 2670 tests it is just logical that the other prefectures also carried out lower tests
than Tokyo.