A man carries a "kumade" or rake-shaped lucky charm in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo reports 1,278 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 1,278 new cases of the coronavirus. It was the second highest daily figure so far after 1,337 cases were reported on Dec 31.

The number is the result of 4,985 tests conducted on Jan 2.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 64,752.

By age group, the most cases are people in their 20s (356), followed by 256 in their 30s, 205 in their 40s, 163 in their 50s and 72 in their 60s. Ninety-five cases were younger than 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 111, up three from Monday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated with nationwide numbers later.

Stay safe.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Well we all know this number is laughably low. Multiply that by about 10 and we're closer to the truth.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 111, up three from Monday, health officials said.

While this is terrible for the people concerned, it doesn't justify a SoE.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Well we all know this number is laughably low. Multiply that by about 10 and we're closer to the truth.

How are these unoffical numbers being gathered and tallied?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

We clearly need a few more meetings and teeth sucking to determine there is a serious issue afoot.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Thankfully winter in Tokyo has been very mild so far and there are opportunities to get fresh air. Things may get worse as it gets colder and folks are stuck indoors all day.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Bernard MarxToday  03:08 pm JST

Well we all know this number is laughably low. Multiply that by about 10 and we're closer to the truth.

Yep, the true figure would shrink the percentage of ill/seriously ill people/deaths even further.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

@Reckless

Thankfully winter in Tokyo has been very mild so far and there are opportunities to get fresh air. Things may get worse as it gets colder and folks are stuck indoors all day.

Have you tried opening a window, mate?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

