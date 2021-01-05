Tokyo reports 1,278 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 1,278 new cases of the coronavirus. It was the second highest daily figure so far after 1,337 cases were reported on Dec 31.

The number is the result of 4,985 tests conducted on Jan 2.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 64,752.

By age group, the most cases are people in their 20s (356), followed by 256 in their 30s, 205 in their 40s, 163 in their 50s and 72 in their 60s. Ninety-five cases were younger than 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 111, up three from Monday, health officials said.

