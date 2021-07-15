Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police officers stand near the entrance to the athlete's village for the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Photo: AP/Jae C Hong
national

Tokyo reports 1,308 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,308 new coronavirus cases, up 159 from Wednesday.

People in their 20s (450 cases), their 30s (256) and their 40s (211) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 57, up three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 396, down 16 from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

I think the delta variant will bring this to a new high. Test more find more.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

holy crap - that's like 412 more than 1 week ago.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Bach, please make sure you don't bring the virus to Hiroshima with you tomorrow.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Ice Cream

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Mix Business With Pleasure At Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Coping With Weight Gain In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Challenging Japan’s ‘Girl Power’ Concept Through Badass Training

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Want to Live in an Abandoned House in Japan? Here’s Why it’s Not Really ‘Free’

GaijinPot Blog