Tokyo reports 1,308 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,308 new coronavirus cases, up 159 from Wednesday.
People in their 20s (450 cases), their 30s (256) and their 40s (211) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 57, up three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 396, down 16 from Wednesday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Reckless
I think the delta variant will bring this to a new high. Test more find more.
nonu6976
holy crap - that's like 412 more than 1 week ago.
Zoroto
Bach, please make sure you don't bring the virus to Hiroshima with you tomorrow.