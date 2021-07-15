Tokyo reports 1,308 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,418

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,308 new coronavirus cases, up 159 from Wednesday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 882.1.
People in their 20s (450 cases), their 30s (256) and their 40s (211) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 57, up three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 396, down 16 from Wednesday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 3,418. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (403), Saitama (328), Osaka (324), Chiba (253), Hokkaido (85), Hyogo (77), Aichi (74), Fukuoka (71), Okinawa (60), Ibaraki (48), Miyagi (45), Shizuoka (43) and Kyoto (32).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 18.
Reckless
I think the delta variant will bring this to a new high. Test more find more.
nonu6976
holy crap - that's like 412 more than 1 week ago.
Zoroto
Bach, please make sure you don't bring the virus to Hiroshima with you tomorrow.
Akula
Numbers like this a week out from the Olympics should disprove any notion that Japan has been falsifying the numbers.
The one positive from the figures is that deaths are low due to high vaccination rates in the over 65s with close to 80% of over 65s having had one dose and 52% having had both.
65 million vaccines doses now administered in total across Japan with 19.7% of the population fully vaccinated.
https://vdata.nikkei.com/newsgraphics/coronavirus-japan-vaccine-status/
Jim
And so it continues - Today number is 412 more than previous week
We also see various news of cluster at Shizouka hotel hosting Brazil teams - this will only escalate and we have PM of country delegating duty to keep Japanese population safe from Olympics to King Bach….
NipponGlory
KOIKE-san is DISAPPOINTING me
Zoroto
Your fav prefecture, Ehime, is not looking very good today. The highest count in Shikoku today.
Derek Grebe
What's the highest one-day number of cases? It can't be much more than this, surely?
Is this as bad as it's been?
GdTokyo
In a couple of weeks, if one gets infected, one is well and truly screwed. The medical system will be completely overwhelmed. 3 weeks and 2 days until my second jab. Then 14 days for it to take the full effect.
hatsufred
these numbers ‘disprove Tokyo falsifying numbers. ‘
Nope sorry not convinced. They could not be trusted with a kids tea party
Zoroto
Right after the Year End holidays, with testing backed up, there have been a couple of days with 2000+ cases.
But you are right, it seems this is the worst for a non-holiday period.
Tora
Derek, try 2400 odd.
Antiquesaving
Actually Tuesday's (Wednesday's results) testing was way lower than Monday's they lowered test from Monday to Tuesday by 23% ( usually 10% to 15% ) the the number of cases still went up.
I can't wait to see how many they tested for this result.
Yesterday's 1,149 cases came from only 8,560 tests ( Tokyo stopcovid own numbered) that is a 13.4% infection rate!
Zoroto
Yeah, I think I made the right decision to visit the US for 48 hours, get the J&J single-shot, even if I have to now quarantine for 14 days.
anon99999
I dont think Japan has been falsifying the number, they just control them by limiting testing. Less tests means less cases. It is simple mathematics a child can understand. It is the centrepiece of their virus strategy, No contact tracing and only test those who pass a set of serious virus symptom conditions. Don't looks for asymptomatic and those with minimal symptoms will just get better.
Unfortunately they can only limit tests to a point and what the current numbers show is their strategy to keep the numbers down for the Olympics is a dismal failure because the more spreadable delta virus spreads too easily and infections rate keeps going up even with their test restrictions. Furthermore the Olympics means more testing like the staff in the hotel with the Brazilian athletes found today. In normal circumstances this staff would never be tested and their infections never discovered.
marcelito
KOIKE-san is DISAPPOINTING me."
Incompetent Suga & his LDP henchmen are disappointing the whole country.
Zoroto
The 1 or 2 symptomatic ones might have been tested and counted, but not their colleagues, you are right.
Antiquesaving
Actually no!
What people have been saying is Japan has deliberately made testing difficult to get without going to a private lab and payment a fortune.
11,000 tested on Monday (mostly private labs, only 2,100 on Sunday when Private labs are closed.
For yesterday's results only 8,560 tested a drop of 23% from the day before usually this tactic works and the number of cases drops.
But not this time despite 23% fewer tests they still got more cases now we know things are far worse than the government has been saying.
Zoroto
See anon99999's post. They are spot on.
I don't think anybody claims that the J-Gov doesn't report confirmed numbers, but they do manipulate numbers by limited testing and manipulate death counts by not doing testing of the deceased. Nothing changed here.
Alfie Noakes
Nope.
And for something else unbelievable, here's a twitter thread of dating profiles posted by foreign athletes/officials/staff in Japan for the Olympics. And some work for NBC. This is nuts.
https://twitter.com/farrahakase/status/1415298351562563591
Some dude
Even if we accept the arguments about severe cases staying constant or dropping, this is still going to stress the medical system. And this is before the games kick off.
Anyone else get he feeling that the government have simply thrown up their hands and are no longer even interested in controlling the spread?
Reckless
Precisely. However, they promised to test all athletes, staff and volunteers, I think daily. The sheer number of tests that will be made in the coming weeks for the Olympics far exceeds probably by a multiple of 10 or more what has been conducted so far and I think they won't like what they find.
Yotomaya
More infected in one day than spectators at the opening ceremony
Do the hustle
Tokyo is afraid of foreign athletes and staff brining the virus with them? They are more likely to catch it while they are in Tokyo.
Over 30,000 tests carried out today in Victoria as they enter a five day lockdown from midnight tonight. Just for comparison.
paddletime
Ride the wave because the numbers won't drop until after the Olympics, it is what it is and no one can control it
Jim
Maybe soon Suga will have a stomach ache and take time off now that this increasing trend is not reversing???
klausdorth
Some people always come up with the same baseless arguments. A good job hasn't been done. Cases are increasing. Tests are decreasing. This whole mess is a complete failure and disaster!
Allan Meadows
30000円 for covid test says it all.
Objective
Today the Tokyo Covid cases skew 70% under the age of 50, up 5% from yesterday.
This is why the death rate will be much lower than earlier in the year, even if those deaths could appear 3 weeks from now (as @Antiquesaving mentioned before.)
We could eventually hit or surpass Tokyo highs of over 2400 cases that were seen after Golden Week. But it won't have the same punch with so many people protected either by vaccines (one or two doses) or if we consider the strong immune systems in the youth.
Japan has fared much better than other countries.