Tokyo reports 1,308 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,418

Police officers stand near the entrance to the athlete's village for the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,308 new coronavirus cases, up 159 from Wednesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 882.1.

People in their 20s (450 cases), their 30s (256) and their 40s (211) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 57, up three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 396, down 16 from Wednesday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 3,418. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (403), Saitama (328), Osaka (324), Chiba (253), Hokkaido (85), Hyogo (77), Aichi (74), Fukuoka (71), Okinawa (60), Ibaraki (48), Miyagi (45), Shizuoka (43) and Kyoto (32).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 18.

