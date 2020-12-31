Tokyo reports 1,337 daily COVID cases, topping 1,000 for 1st time

The daily number of coronavirus infections totaled 1,337 in Tokyo on Thursday, metropolitan government officials said, exceeding the 1,000 mark for the first time since the pandemic began earlier this year and deepening concerns about hospital capacity.
The tally eclipsed the previous record of 949 cases logged last Saturday, as the Japanese capital continues to see a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections.
The number of infections in Tokyo in December has now exceeded 19,200, nearly double the cases confirmed in November and reflecting the rapid pace of resurgence in the city.
By age group, the most cases were people in their 20s (385), 248 in their 30s, 195 in their 40s, 178 in their 50s, 88 in their 60s, 62 in their 70s. There were 111 younger than 20.
Gov Yuriko Koike told reporters that holiday shopping is apparently leading to bigger crowds, repeating her plea for residents to stay home during the holidays.
Health care experts at the Tokyo metropolitan government's pandemic response meeting on Wednesday warned that the capital could run out of hospital beds to treat COVID-19 patients if the recent pace of infections continued.
The city has been able to secure 3,500 beds for coronavirus patients so far, short of its 4,000 target.
It comes after several people in Japan were confirmed to have been infected by new variants of the COVID-19 virus, first detected in Britain and South Africa.
The discovery of the new strains, said to be more transmissible than the original virus, spurred the government to stop issuing new visas and curb most entries into Japan.
In mid-December, Tokyo raised its alert regarding the strain on its medical system to the highest of four levels, the first time the capital has done so since the virus outbreak.
With the measure, the metropolitan government requested that restaurants and bars in the capital shorten their operating hours by closing at 10 p.m.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
51 Comments
Login to comment
nonu6976
out of control.
3RENSHO
Will it surpass 2000?
Reckless
Smelling some honesty finally.
Comment, he wrote
The fact that the second story in the feed says “shrine prepares to welcome visitors...” says it all, really.
Fighto!
Extremely troubling number. Disturbing but not unexpected when people are gathering en masse in markets, train stations etc.
Izakaya, markets and restaurants MUST be shut down, or at least capped to a handful of people. Letting this virus "run wild" will decimate Tokyos hospitals and economy a million times more than shutting d oiwn for 2-3 weeks.
SandyBeachHeaven
No problem in my view. Think about the total population in the Tokyo Yokohama area. Drop in a bucket.[
Plus no rise in severe cases. Walked 12.6 kilometers today. Only heard one ambulance.
Simian Lane
well if you’re gonna break a record in style you do it like that on the eve of 2021. Happy new year y’all
Sven Asai
That obviously still doesn’t mean that the virus is no longer underestimated. By the way, can that viruses now fly or swim longer distances? No, I don’t think so. There must be someone responsible for letting the newer strains from UK and South Africa also intrude in numbers. Unbelievable.
dbsaiya
Of course the government won't admit that their Go to campaign was one of the catalysts of this number. This is what happens when the economy has priority over lives. Looking at it now, what were the economic benefits of this campaign compared to what is going on now? An emergency economic relief package with a stay put stipulation would have been much better served. Now all we have are the worst of everything, stay put with no economic relief and a medical system ready to burst at the seams.
Reckless
We may need China to save us in Japan with their new vaccine.
yoshisan88
Are those carriers return travelers in quarantine or not? If they were not in quarantine then things are a bit worrying.
AG
Was about to buy some last minute things at a grocery shop, located inside a local mall.
Had to leave and give up on it.
There were queues of people in many of the stores that sell NYE related products/food/drinks.
And naturally, as we witness on a daily basis NO SOCIAL DISTANCE whatsoever in those queues.
Numbers will keep increasing, even knowing testing numbers will most likely remain steady, and low.
AG
Was about to buy some last minute things at a grocery shop, located inside a local mall.
Had to leave and give up on it.
There were queues of people in many of the stores that sell NYE related products/food/drinks.
And naturally, as we witness on a daily basis NO SOCIAL DISTANCE whatsoever in those queues.
Numbers will keep increasing, even knowing testing numbers will most likely remain steady, and low.
JCR
How man tests?
Zoroto
Sounds like a joke, but I think Japanese government should just swallow their pride and do exactly that. Especially if they want the Olympics.
Gwylly
Very unfortunately, this was totally expected by the so-called “doom-and-gloom” crowd as far back as the spring. They were criticized by many, but a lot of the posters here knew this was coming. I’d obviously be happy to have my predictions be wrong and see the situation trending downward.
I’m just left to wonder where the warm-smiling NipponGlory and other sunnysiders are these days. I hope they are starting to grasp the severity of the situation. More importantly, I hope all of you here in Japan and abroad reading this are keeping well and doing your best to stay well on the last day of this tragic 2020.
samuraivunyl
Was out today at a home diy center and a supermarket. Double masked as usual. I estimate that 10 percent of men had the mask under their nose, making it meaningless and shop staff said nothing. Add that to insufficient social distancing, people still going to restaurants and bars and it's no wonder it's 1300. Allow for al 90 percent error in the tokyo datum and it's probably closer to 13,000 cases. Don't forget to listen to the 'urges' before you go out with a group of pals , some probably not even wearing a mask, for your suga steak'.
stickman1760
There is still no mention of when the vaccine will start. Israel, Bahrain, Canada, UK, Singapore, US have already started. What is the hold up here?
stickman1760
There is no way they can host the Olympics if they continue to dilly-dally
jforce
This is sad. It is not a drop in the bucket ... it is an infestation that is now being spread around the country at alarming rates. It's not funny, and it is not a joke. I do believe most of the urban-centred people are following the protocols and being responsible, but the yesterday there were hoards of cars with numerous out of province plates up here in the mountains.
We all know, that is where the virus is coming from and I'm sure we will see ridiculous numbers in the next 14 days. Thanks selfish city people! You shine in times like these!
Stay home and stay away... please.
Dee
Yes, it will surpass 2021 people in January, because not enough people are not willing to give up their holiday season habits.
The "Go To Travel" did fine this summer. So they got cocky and added "Go To Eat" and "Go To Event". That's when things went astray.
Clubs and bars will be packed tonight and these party people will then rest up at home with their families.
But don't worry, we will still have the Olympics this summer.
SandyBeachHeaven
Start to think positive. 1300 is a baby number compared to the millions in the Tokyo/Yokohama area
Zoroto
Good for you.
JCR
The amount of tests is usually also a baby number compared to the millions of people. Don't you get it?
Gumbo
There is still no mention of when the vaccine will start
It starts in February.
Vinke
SandyBeachHeaven
Sadly though, the hospitals can only also accommodate a drop in the bucket - not the whole population of Tokyo Yokohama area. 59 deaths yesterday, making it the second worst day so far.
Where did you walk, by the way? By the river/sea? In the forest? Surely no ambulances there.
I live a few km from a hospital taking care of covid-19 patients - ambulances all day long.
Jimizo
This is the key point. Hospitals in the Tokyo area are ill-equipped to deal with large influxes of patients. In particular, the ICU capacity ranks below many developed countries.
The hysterical types who were talking about bodies on the streets of Tokyo back in March are unhelpful, and the politically motivated boneheads calling this just another flu are a clear and obvious waste of space. Ignore both.
Keeping an eye on hospital capacity makes sense here.
therougou
Predictable. Probably an increase in tests before holiday, but we'll have to wait for the full data.
Zoroto
Extremely unlikely. They said the other day that they need to do Phase I and II trials still. A Phase II trial takes a coupe of months.
kurisupisu
Every photo that JT posts of Tokyo crowds, there is at least one middle aged guy not properly wearing a mask.
Tokyo has zero social distancing in most places and with the weather aiding the spread of the virus then the only way is up....
stickman1760
Vaccine will start in February? Not sure I believe that but why so late?? Inoculating at least 70 percent of an entire population with a two dose vaccine is a complex process. No time to waste here. It should already be going into arms as it is in many other countries.
Oxycodin
The blame is on stupidity of Koike,Suga and Abe. Too late a a lot will die soon from their ignorance
Martini
@ Gumbo
The plan is that they start with testing end of Feb beginning of March on only 10.000 people (1万人) then only for hospital staff and clerks in middle of March (!) for 3.000.000 people (300万人) and the vulnerable 65+ and sick people will be late March early April (!!!) for 30-40.000.000 people (3000-4000万人). This is extremely late compared to developed country. And this is the best scenario plan submitted by the subcommittee.
https://mainichi.jp/articles/20201224/ddm/001/040/108000c
smartacus
stickman1760, I don't think February is slow or too late at all (if that is in fact when they plan to start vaccinations). My country Australia doesn't plan to begin until March, which seems to be about the same timetable for many countries.
My gut feeling about Britain, the U.S. and other countries which have already started vaccinations is that they hoping for the best. It's sort of jab first, ask questions later.
Zoroto
Australia, as you very well know, made a conscious decision to wait to see if there are any side-effects to the vaccines. They can afford to do that as the country is essentially virus free.
smartacus
Zoroto
Perhaps Japan is doing the same thing, waiting to see, plus doing clinical trials of its own. It is prudent to watch for side effects, especially with this new variant on the loose.
Another thing I find puzzling is that every other day at 3 p.m., when the Tokyo government has released the number of infections, they have given the exact number, number of tests and age groups. But not today. I haven't been able to find that info on any news site in Japanese.
MaxInTokyo
Stupid government who care more about economic than people.
lock down for 2-3 months.
freeze all economy and open without any case.
go to trouble is the most stupid decision they took with abenomask.
nice idea to spread out Tokyo the virus
Zoroto
Not with 50+ deaths per day reported, and undoubtedly actually higher than that due to lack of postmortems.
JK
Vaccinate as soon as possible! There are already at least three different vaccines out there with convincing data about safety and efficacy. Europe and US vaccinates already.
quercetum
On the 1st it'll be 2021 infections.
Penfold
Way too much fear around for a virus with a 99.5% survival rate
Mr Kipling
As I stated before to many - votes, public health experts were predicting 1500 by year end. So actually a little better than predicted. Also as previously stated...the hospital bed situation is manageable... well, in the big cities, a little more problematic in the wild inanka.
David Wilson
Hi Zoroto, I'M from Melbourne and yes we have has nothing for many days now until that stupid !!! in Sydney and Melbourne allowed travellers to come to Melbourne and although New years eve celebrations are cancelled in Melbourne you can bet the Virus numbers in Sydney and Melbourne will increase over the next week through lack of social distancing by a generation who think they are untouchable. I truly hope I am wrong but history over the past year has shown different. Happy New year to all . Please stay safe and look out for each other .
carpslidy
Seems a little suspicious this number is from Tuesday when most hospitals are closed.
Zoroto
Yes, there can be flare-ups. But with the quick-acting government, wide-spread testing and contract tracing, strong and enforceable laws, these flare-ups can easily be put out.
Japan lacks in every one of the things I just listed.
Mike James
Cut off mig comment]
@Fighto!
79% at home, markets at 1%.
California, NY, and other states are closing down with fines attached, yet the spread continues uncontrolled. Florida has no lockdown and no records except "try to wear a mask and have some common sense," and as a result, Florida has the lowest transmission anywhere, even with Disney World. Shutdowns only kick the can down the road.
BTW--there are now three vaccinations available, and Japan has contracted for delivery already, but there is nothing but crickets from the government, with some mumbling that distribution may start "sometime in late February."
Stop picking on the most vulnerable and stop the threats of meaningless "lockdowns." Just start the vaccinations.
Mike James
@smartacus
"Perhaps Japan is doing the same thing, waiting to see, plus doing clinical trials of its own. It is prudent to watch for side effects, especially with this new variant on the loose."
New variant is protected against by all current vaccines. So far, 2.1 million doses administered., Five light allergic reactions, and one serious reaction to a person who had a history of serious allergies. Taken care of in 2 minutes with an Epipen. Six out of 2.1 million?
Negative incidence ratio of 0.000002857142857. Give me my jab. I have a better chance of getting hit by a bus or a taxi in the Ginza.
Reckless
I may have to take a trip to the US soon to get the vaccine.
SandyBeachHeaven
I walk in major hubs. Only one ambulance this morning. If you live next door to a hospital, of course you will hear more. I do walk past two large city university and city hospitals. One ambulance between 8:30 am and 11:14 am.
blvtzpk
SandyBeachHeaven Today 03:23 pm JST
Yesterday, the same poster, responding the article “U.S. military in Japan begins first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations” wrote the following:
Not a big problem, huh?
Mike James
BTW, they can start the administration of the vaccination in days with an emergency approval by the ministry. They don't want to, as pushing up the infection ratio makes it easier to begin re-control of the population at will, a.k.a. the 1930s. California and New York too.
kusaisaru
Might be a pretty basic question but I'll ask anyway. What's the population of Tokyo for the purposes of reporting here? Is it Tokyo city (something like 14 million people)? Or the greater Tokyo area (35 ish million)? Just trying to get an idea of positive cases to number of people.