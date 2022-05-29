Tokyo reports 1,344 new coronavirus cases

People cross a street near Shinjuku Station in Tokyo on Monday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 1,344 new coronavirus cases, down 850 from Sunday and down 681 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, up one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 90, up two from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (894), Okinawa (466), Kagoshima (219), Hyogo (373), Gifu (248), Ishikawa (217), Fukui (196) and Niigata (181).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

