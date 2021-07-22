Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People gather around the Tokyo Olympic countdown clock at Tokyo Station on Friday. Photo: AP/Shuji Kajiyama
national

Tokyo reports 1,359 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 1,359 new coronavirus cases, down 620 from Thursday.

People in their 20s (492 cases), their 30s (276) and their 40s (204) accounted for the highest numbers, while 183 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 68, up three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 431, up 39 from Thursday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

