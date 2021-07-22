Tokyo reports 1,359 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,225

People gather around the Tokyo Olympic countdown clock at Tokyo Station on Friday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 1,359 new coronavirus cases, down 620 from Thursday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1386.

People in their 20s (492 cases), their 30s (276) and their 40s (204) accounted for the highest numbers, while 183 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 68, up three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 431, up 39 from Thursday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 4,225. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (652), Saitama (401), Osaka (379), Chiba (334), Fukuoka (152), Okinawa (100), Hokkaido (79), Aichi (69), Hyogo (61), Ibaraki (54), Shizuoka (54), Kyoto (53), Ishikawa (47) and Tochigi (40).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was eight.

