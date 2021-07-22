Tokyo reports 1,359 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,225

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 1,359 new coronavirus cases, down 620 from Thursday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1386.
People in their 20s (492 cases), their 30s (276) and their 40s (204) accounted for the highest numbers, while 183 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 68, up three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 431, up 39 from Thursday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 4,225. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (652), Saitama (401), Osaka (379), Chiba (334), Fukuoka (152), Okinawa (100), Hokkaido (79), Aichi (69), Hyogo (61), Ibaraki (54), Shizuoka (54), Kyoto (53), Ishikawa (47) and Tochigi (40).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was eight.
37 Comments
snowymountainhell
Let’s see if THIS photo is still available when “Today’s Numbers (Fri, Jul 23, 2021)” are announced when?… Next week?
snowymountainhell
Accompanying photo: “[+or- 1359(?)] People gather around the Tokyo Olympic countdown clock at Tokyo Station on Friday”, tightly packed together as ‘selfie’ photo opps in the raging 36℃ heat & humidity.
TokyoHam
1,359 positives, out of 2,340 tests. Only 55.9% positive. Lol
Zoroto
Up 88 from last Friday, and this is with Thursday being a holiday with weekend level of testing.
So today's number is more comparable with a regular Sunday/Monday number, and not a typical Friday.
NipponGlory
Big decrease. Happy to see.
Tokyoite
Is this the first crowd you've seen since the pandemic?
You should try getting on a train at Shinjuku station every day of the week. I think you'll be shocked.
EBP
Nothing like a long weekend to bring those numbers down. See you next Tuesday. I'm predicting near-3,000.
joffy
It is quite consistent this week where 70-72% of the infected are under 50. This must be due to high vaccination rate of elderly. I wonder if the younger people are gonna want to get the vaccine? Right now it doesn't seem they are interested. Hopefully they don't get bad side effects from the Corona.
Zoroto
I saw this earlier. It wasn't the clock they are there for. There was some talent or news show being filmed.
John Noun
Cheers @zoroto
That's even worse! What a ridiculous nation at times
klausdorth
Big decrease? Didn't see that. Maybe they should get some new glasses? But some folks are always so optimistic.
Hakman
.... and 95% of them were under the age of 60. Meaning that there's a pretty chance that every single one of them will recover -- most without experiencing severe symptoms.
Meanwhile, Australia is locking down because scores of thousands of COVID tests yielded a grand total of about 120 positive tests ... and ONE person, a man in his EIGHTIES, died of COVID.
The level of neurosis and out-of-control hysterical fear that this virus has generated is unbelievable. It has also shown us that we have some certifiable control-freaks running the governments of many of our regions and countries.
Rocket Lees
Wrong.
Big increase. Weekly total now stands at 8,292, which is an increase of 1,208 over last week (and there's still one day to go).
Zoroto
I wouldn't be surprised, though it's kind of hard to get 3000 positives out of 7500 tests.
EBP
I'll get many down-votes for this. Yes, they are not distanced, but that's about the only thing they're doing wrong. They are outside and they are masked. It's also a high-UV day and droplets are going to burn off faster. Studies have found roughly
demazin
@Hakman
Yeah sure!
Australia is also gonna shut down when someone stubs their toe or gets a papercut.
Japan wishes their amount of tests would yield a grand total of 120 positives. Instead they're holding an Olympics.
EBP
I guess the forums don't like the less than symbol. Continuing... studies have found roughly less than 10% of all COVID infections were acquired outdoors. Compared with an izakaya, the Keihin-Tohoku, or a family dinner, this is a statistically much safer environment. Taking a quick selfie is not putting many in danger, and those that do are taking their chances.
clown world
People gather around the Tokyo Olympic countdown clock at Tokyo Station on Friday.
Why on earth do this? Stay home. Protect yourself and family.
iraira
So hot countries with lots of UV have lower Covid infection rates....countries like India and Brazil?
Roughly.
sandpaper
@TokyoHam
Isn't the 2,340 tests from yesterday's figures? I thought the system now was that the data for testing numbers is released the following day.
Today's data (including how many tests were done on the 22nd)
https://www.fukushihoken.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/hodo/saishin/corona2276.files/2276.pdf
Yesterday's data (excluding how many tests were done on the 22nd)
https://www.fukushihoken.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/hodo/saishin/corona2275.files/2275.pdf
If I'm not misreading this, that would mean it's actually 1979 positives from 2430 tests - an 81.4% positive rate.
justasking
The rate of increase is slowing down. Might peak at around 3000 and then go down.
Antiquesaving
Could you please provide where you got the testing number.
Tokyo gov site is as usual not updating that part on holidays and weekends.
Zoroto
The upper limit of the reported positive cases is a function of the number of tests, which is max 10,000 per day. Let's say it reaches the 30% positivity rate, and then you might be right.
But I don't think it will reach that high. Likely around the low 2000's. Of course, the real number of cases is unknown.
EBP
iraira
On the contrary, the heat in those countries is likely a contributor to the spread because it makes people want to go inside. Mad dogs and Englishmen, etc.
COVID viral transmission is through droplets. Those droplets fall to the ground or get wafted away much more quickly when OUTDOORS (pay attention here). And water droplets evaporate faster in heat. Thus, being outdoors AND in the heat is significantly (90%, without mention of masks) less likely to transmit the virus.
That supposition, however, does not take into account variables such as masks (both presence and quality), distance, how loud you're speaking, etc.
AdamP75
Numbers are improving, this is great! The olympics truly show the solidarity and strength of the people of Tokyo, and that the virus is defeated!
snowymountainhell
Just commented @5pm on the topic & images media presented here Today and ‘not on the other comments & commenters themselves’ @Tokyoite 5:09p. (Must be ‘a thing’ for some?)
No. Not shocked. See it all the time. - Your next ‘relevant’ point?
Not the Olympics yet. They will, more than likely, be blamed for ANY severe reported increase later.
Up to now, it’s been the repeated failures & overall ineptitude of the J government to control the spread of the pandemic and to control the ‘barbarians at the gates’, so to speak, demanding their ransom & profits for the Games.
Antiquesaving
How do you get that conclusion?
You cannot compare to the previous week because yesterday and today are holidays and like during Golden week testing will be around half that of the same day during non holiday.
The week day prior to golden week they were testing around 12,000 a day during Golden week the didn't even test 6,000 and as low as 3,000. The first full working day after Golden week testing jumped to 15,000 and the number of positive daily cases doubled overnight.
The Japanese covid virus is oddly cooperative taking the weekend and holidays off.
Antiquesaving
A check on The Tokyo government site shows an alarming number.
While only half the supposed available beds are being used, the number of those awaiting guidance on hospitals admission has gone for just over 900 last week to 2,276 today.
Why are they not letting people into the hospitals?
iraira
EPB,
I assume you are referring to the Chen et al article from April 2021 "Climate and the spread of COVID-19"
Unfortunately that article did not take population density and population migration into account for their results, not their fault as that itself throws in enough variable to kill any MANOVA.
Evaporation is lower in humid environments, obviously., but in aerosol form, the virus is active for a reasonable amount of time. A paper by Azuma et al (Environmental factors involved in SARS-CoV-2 transmission: effect and role of indoor environmental quality in the strategy for COVID-19 infection control) looked at surface variability on viral survivability, since transmission events are not limited to the outdoors. Take home is that summer or not, people exists indoors (and on trains, bars, offices, etc) and outdoors, so droplets are existing in numerous environments, many w/o exposure to aspects which increase their evaporation.
It's a Friday night, so no reason to puke out more citations.
drlucifer
If you can answer why they don't want to test it might probably answer your question, One reason they are not testing is out of fear that more cases will be found requiring care and probably admission into hospitals which in turn might impact the medical system, kind of weird but that is the reasoning. The welfare centers claim they are understaffed yet nothing has been done to alleviate the shortage so they do everything to limit testing or contact tracing.
Kind of trying to save a burning house and not the human being trapped in the house.
Antiquesaving
Tokyo gov posted yesterday's and today's testing numbers
6,200 test conducted for yesterday's 1,979 positive cases 32% positivity/infection rate
2,430 tests conducted for today's number of 1,359 positive cases, that is 56% positivity/infection rate.
Wow things are far worse than we thought.
Even dropping testing isn't hiding the facts anymore.
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/cards/number-of-tested
Zoroto
We know many hospital beds are reserved for the Olympics.
as_the_crow_flies
Seems to me more like the fire service taking the phone off the hook and saying 'there are fewer fires today'.
Antiquesaving
So let's recap the week:
Total hospitalisations up.
Total severe cases, Up.
Total number of cases, Up.
Number of people waiting to be admitted to hospital Up more than double.
Positivity rate, Up.
Deaths holding steady
Testing Down.
Now this is the reality we are living in.
Zoroto
Positive rate is up to 12.2% (highest since Jan 14), Hospitalizations at 2558 (highest since Feb 11)
Antiquesaving
Not unless 1+1 no longer equals 2.
Go to
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en
Use the total the number of cases for 7 days starting with yesterday's don't use today because the full testing results are not in.
Then go to
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/cards/number-of-tested
Again manually total the number of tests for 7 days starting with the 21st ( yesterday's testing updated today 500 higher than the first posting) again skip today's as it will be updated as more numbers come in.
If you come up with 12.2% let us know.
Ashley Shiba
As I stated a week or so ago after seeing my doctor he warned me that the numbers would hit the thousand mark officially but unofficially the numbers are so much higher. He predicted and a friend from the kuakusho the official number of over 2 thousand would surface after the Olympics, let's see.