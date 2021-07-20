Tokyo reports 1,387 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,758

A woman walks in front of a Tokyo 2020 display at the Tokyo Metropolitan government building on Tuesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 1,387 new coronavirus cases, up 660 from Monday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1,180.

People in their 20s (448 cases), their 30s (300) and their 40s (234) accounted for the highest numbers, while 153 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 60, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 406, up 14 from Monday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 3,758. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (433), Saitama (314), Osaka (313), Chiba (199), Okinawa (154), Hyogo (129), Hokkaido (104), Aichi (94), Fukuoka (91), Ibaraki (57), Shizuoka (47), Kyoto (39) and Niigata (36).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 20.

