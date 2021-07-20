Tokyo reports 1,387 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,758

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 1,387 new coronavirus cases, up 660 from Monday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1,180.
People in their 20s (448 cases), their 30s (300) and their 40s (234) accounted for the highest numbers, while 153 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 60, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 406, up 14 from Monday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 3,758. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (433), Saitama (314), Osaka (313), Chiba (199), Okinawa (154), Hyogo (129), Hokkaido (104), Aichi (94), Fukuoka (91), Ibaraki (57), Shizuoka (47), Kyoto (39) and Niigata (36).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 20.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
57 Comments
snowymountainhell
An unexpected turn for the days ‘numbers’?
Aly Rustom
Someone please correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't this the highest number ever for Tokyo? I believe the second highest was 1337 on December 31 2020
snowymountainhell
Who could have ‘predicted’ this bit while Suga is trying to do his own form of ‘magic’ in the other headlines:
Tom
That's 67 % increase compared to last Tuesday.
Michael O’ Dereiter
Still won't stop the cheerleaders. It could be ten times that and they'd have their "Japan can do nothing wrong ever" blinkers on.
Antiquesaving
1410 on July 17th last week
Jim
557 more than last week
Zoroto
Up 557 from last Tuesday. This is the highest every Tuesday number (granted, in January at peak infections, Tuesdays came after long weekends)
Aly Rustom
OMG! I did not know that. Thanks for that mate!
Antiquesaving
Amazing how testing goes up on week days but suddenly shuts down every Saturday and Sunday.
I mean what a considerate virus how it only come out High at the start of the week then slowly goes down each day not to over work the testing centres then give the testing centres a break each weekend.
Very nice of the virus.
virusrex
Over 2000 is a believable possibility for this week.
Daniel Warriner
But it could be the highest ever reported for a Tuesday in Tokyo.
Akula
This high number gives a lie to the conspiracy theorists on this site who think Japan is manipulating the numbers.
In any case, with 82.3% of over 65s having had one dose of the vaccine, and 60% having had two, deaths are very low.
Almost 72m vaccine doses have been administered as well. We'll be close to 100m by the time the Olympics are finished. The light is at the end of the tunnel.
Antiquesaving
@Akula
Ok give a reasonable expectation as to why cases are high every Monday and Tuesday then drop steadily every day and then drop significantly every Saturday and Sunday.
And why does testing go from 9,000~11,000 on Monday to 2,000 on Sunday.
Are you going to tell us people aren't sick on Saturday and Sunday or the virus takes the weekends off?
Tokyo 14 million people are you saying that 2,100 test on Sunday makes sense in a city this size?
hatsufred
I wish I could say I was surprised 1,387. If the light is at the end of the tunnel - perhaps it’s a reflection !
Jtsnose
Keep vaccinating . . . .
Lamilly
How do they get these low figures, more transparency on how the count is done would be welcomed
theResident
As of yesterday, 70,051,205 shots had been administered. Just over 27,000,000 of those were second shots. The BULK of infections are amongst those in their 20's and 30's. These are facts.
We probably will hit 2000, or close to it tomorrow.
It has settled down to about 1,200,000 shots a day now which is a decent pace. Some of you will be very disappointed by that , I know.
RobRoy
A Tokyo epidemiologist predicted last month that, because of the lax state of emergency, D variant and slow vaccine rate, infections would spike to the 1500-2000/day range before the start of the Olympics.
His prediction is on track.
Thomas Goodtime
Up and up you go! Gambatte Japan!
Rocket Lees
Tokyo's record (thus far) is 2,520 on January 17 of this year.
Zoroto
Looks like Okinawa is very high today also.
Reckless
Tokyo's highest number of new infections was 2,520 on January 7 this year. We still have a way to go and may never breach that. Hopefully won't.
Vinke
rowiko68
2021 cases, perhaps?
Jim
@Zoroto
Okinawa today is 154 - double from last week
It will increase more since mainland tourists have increased a lot and with four day weekend coming up its going to be a disaster...
theResident
Flights were full between Ishigaki and Naha back to Haneda on Sunday. People totally ignoring the SOEs in both Prefectures.
ian
Hmm looks like the govt is manipulating the numbers for the sake of the olympics
vendingmachinemusic
Covid does not work zangyo without hanko from bucho. Or at least if they do, it won't be paid for.
as_the_crow_flies
No it doesn't. I'm not sure if you even bother to follow responses to your stuck record postings, but it has been patiently explained to you that the fact is that the reporting system restricts access to testing, giving an inaccurate picture of the number of cases. This is because the criteria for being permitted to take a PCR test are so restrictive that a huge proportion of people, including those with symptoms, are denied the opportunity to take a test unless they, or if they are lucky, their company forks out tens of thousands for a private PCR. Public health centres are hopelessly underfunded and understaffed, so even if staff there personally believed it is wrong, they are not in a position to increase access to testing. Contact tracing is similarly restrictive, with ridiculous criteria for what counts as a contact. And of course mass testing is not happening at all, so asymptomatic cases are going virtually undetected.
Data from other countries without these practices highlight the behaviour of the virus and leave clear that the figures released in Japan do not allow an accurate picture of the spread of the virus.
As for today's number, it may look high, but we are talking about ongoing restricted access to testing since the start of the pandemic, meaning that the true numbers of Covid positive asymptomatic and symptomatic cases are likely multiples higher today, just like they are every other day. So nothing in this figure proves anything, except that the trend of reported cases is an uninterrupted up, telling us this is the fifth wave in Japan.
Hope this explanation is simple enough.
Gorramcowboy
The youth couldn't give a damn evidently.
That's ok. Let them suffer from long covid if they chose not to vaccinate.
I'd be nice to see test numbers and vaccination numbers published but it's probably easier to try and touch the moon.
Oxycodin
Hypocrite at is best while PM Suga screaming that the whole world need to focus on Japan as they will show off how they are super human and can provide a very safe Olympics
ian
Looks like the conspiracy theorists were right, the numbers are very low just as about Olympics games about to start
Commodore Perry
Always thought vaccinating the young should have been the priority since they are the ones out and bout and flouting SOEs.
Abe should have just told Japan, Do not visit your grandparents.
People would save listened.
ian
But that would have encouraged them more regarding said actions. That would increase the risk for the elderly who would then be unprotected if not prioritized
klausdorth
2.000 plus my assumption by next week. And the broken tape keeps on playing the same tunes. People should finally accept the facts!
justasking
Guys, did you know that the reason for allowing workplace vaccination is so they can vaccinate the Olympic volunteers? True story.
falseflagsteve
We see a high rise in cases but not a high rise in severe cases and deaths which is great news, proving the vaccines are working.The more we vaccinate, the less of a problem Covid becomes.
We desperately need to get back to normality quickly for the state of the economy, businesses and the public’s well being, especially the children.
Sven Asai
You have not the slightest imagination, what it is all developing into. We’ll discuss it in a few years, when you realized your decreased life expectancy and try to abide with your job duties while suffering from long covid and also grew into a higher vulnerable age group and your immune system is weaker against all other diseases and cancer because it is busy with corona and half yearly booster vaccinations, and so on, I spare you the full list. At the moment, enjoy your optimism, but don’t overdo that too.
Michael O’ Dereiter
We see a high rise in cases but not a high rise in severe cases
Your back-pedalling would be entertaining were it not so brazenly cynical.
First: "cases going down, everything OK"
Next: "cases going up but severe cases going down, everything OK"
Now: "cases going up but severe cases not going up fast, everything OK"
What's next? Let me guess. "Severe cases spiking, but only fat and old people dying, so who cares?"
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
But you said in a post before that you were not getting the vaccine...
Fuzzy
That's an ugly number for a Tuesday. Easily over 2000 tomorrow.
snowymountainhell
Asahi Shinbun backs @Reckless’ 5:20pm cite: “Tokyo records high at 2520 Jan 7, 2021”
Their current prediction:
https://www.asahi.com/sp/ajw/articles/14398519We’ll see what tomorrow brings.
snowymountainhell
Forget that part @TLBF 7:01pm. Perhaps we should now become more worried when someone starts using words like:
Zoroto
Positive rate is up 10.2% and the number of hospitalized patients to 2388.
Matej
and again no deaths so yes "safe olympics"....Suga correct?
ian
Hmm I just remembered I have a gift for the Japan haters, wait
ian
Here it is, https://www.yomiuri.co.jp/national/20210718-OYT1T50128/
Antiquesaving
And the Tokyo magic virus testing does it again.
2,192 tests on Sunday (tests for yesterday's results ) and 11,134 on Monday ( testing for today's results.)
That virus is really considerate not infecting people on the weekends.
Tokyo should let the rest of the world know how it succeeded in training the virus to take weekends off.
divinda
Tokyo had several days over 1500 this past January, with an all one-day time high of 2520 on Jan 7th.
See the stats here:
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/special/coronavirus/data/pref/tokyo.html
kitts
Politeness...
theResident
@justasking: We had workplace vaccination, but no Olympic volunteers. Missing your point a little if you could clarify please?
@kitts: I assume you are being sarcastic.
drlucifer
Smoke and mirrors
The foreign journalist here for the olympics have been put through very strict measure and they might look at the numbers for Tokyo and think the numbers are low for a city of 14M and think it is the result of serious restrictions on movement as well as testing that is the cause of the low numbers compared to other big cities. what they don't know is that there are zero restriction on the populace and testing is awfully low .JT picked the right time to stop providing the tests number.
Antiquesaving
So Tokyo's gov covid-19 site says the positivity rate is 10.2%
Now I have heard all the excuses from certain people here but not one can explain how Tokyo gov comes to this number that doesn't match with the sites own numbers.
So let's see if anyone here can finally figured it out.
The latest numbers
The past 7 days testing
10, 446
10,620
9,988
10,762
6,465
2,503
11,134
Total: 61,918
Past 7 days positive cases
1149
1308
1271
1410
1008
727
1387
Total cases 8,260
So now anyone care to calculate the positivity rate?
NB.
Note how the number of tests for past days periodically get updated but the number of cases for past days never gets updated.
This is some interesting science, missed testing information is found but never a single missed case.
Antiquesaving
Ok let's try some logic.
If we have 20 deaths, logic says they didn't just catch covid yesterday and died.
So it is logical to assume that they were from yesterday's 392 severe cases
So 392 severe cases 20 died that leaves us with 372 severe cases.
Today we have 406 severe cases.
This means the increase is closer to 34 new severe cases than 14.
Unless someone is going to suggest that those that died did so elsewhere and where not in Covid ICU.
ian
If you want to try logic you have to learn it first.
Trying to be logical is not the same as being logical.
Foe example, changes in number of severe cases can come from either patients' conditions improving not just patients dying.
And your thinking is absolutely wrong if your answer differs from the difference of 392 the previous day and 406 the next. Your "logic" defies simple, basic math
Express sister
It's going to get worse as the Olympics go on.
Tokyoite
True, and same for the shops, trains and just about everything else.
So why so many ready to blame the Olympics?