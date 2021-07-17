Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 1,410 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 1,410 new coronavirus cases, up 139 from Friday.

People in their 20s (469 cases), their 30s (311) and their 40s (232) accounted for the highest numbers, while 171 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 59, up six from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 382, up six from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

Well this is concerning. I hope the vaccine rollout is accelerated.

Is there really a shortage of vaccines?

