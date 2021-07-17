Tokyo reports 1,410 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,886

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 1,410 new coronavirus cases, up 139 from Friday. It id the highest number of cases since Jan 21 when 1,485 were reported.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1,012.

People in their 20s (469 cases), their 30s (311) and their 40s (232) accounted for the highest numbers, while 171 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 59, up six from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 382, up six from Friday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 3,886. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (539), Osaka (380), Saitama (318), Chiba (244), Hyogo (122), Hokkaido (111), Okinawa (81), Aichi (75), Fukuoka (60), Kyoto (52), Tochigi (48), Ibaraki (45) and Miyagi (34).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 16.

