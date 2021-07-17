Tokyo reports 1,410 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,886

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 1,410 new coronavirus cases, up 139 from Friday. It id the highest number of cases since Jan 21 when 1,485 were reported.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1,012.
People in their 20s (469 cases), their 30s (311) and their 40s (232) accounted for the highest numbers, while 171 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 59, up six from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 382, up six from Friday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases as of 6:30 p.m. was 3,886. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (539), Osaka (380), Saitama (318), Chiba (244), Hyogo (122), Hokkaido (111), Okinawa (81), Aichi (75), Fukuoka (60), Kyoto (52), Tochigi (48), Ibaraki (45) and Miyagi (34).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 16.
Reckless
Well this is concerning. I hope the vaccine rollout is accelerated.
ShinkansenCaboose
Is there really a shortage of vaccines?
Rocket Lees
That's the highest daily total since mid-January.
Cue John Williams's "Olympics Fanfare."
GdTokyo
Shinkansen,
I think it’s the infrastructure that is lacking which (to me anyway) is even more infuriating. The government had well over a year to get ready and they don’t have a system set up to rapidly vaccinate the general public.
Kitchener Leslie
“I will stand at the frontline of the battle while I get the people’s cooperation.”
Suga pledged to achieve the Olympics as “a proof of human victory against the coronavirus.”
Oops?
Zoroto
Have you noticed in the last 2 weeks all the nonsensical slogans have stopped? Now they are not even trying to pretend it's not all about the money.
Sven Asai
Now, finally show a little mercy and cancel those games. How can you still insist in continuing with those numbers and rising cases within the athletes and the Olympic village too? Are you crazy, obsessed, Satan in person, or altogether? Stop it now, damned!
Objective
71.7% under 50 years old. This rate keeps climbing. It means that the elderly are MUCH more protected than in earlier in the year. This is proven by the reduced number of deaths and serious cases.
The likelihood of an under-50 year old succumbing to Corona is statistically low, especially if they have taken care of themselves. Most of the young people won't even know they have it.
Things are getting better despite the "scary" 4 digit number in a population of over 12M people.
It isn't the end of the world. Nothing is shut down and we should be thankful for that.
Zoroto
Where is Koike?
ClippetyClop
We are so far beyond the point of cancelling the Big Undokai I'm afraid. It has simply become a case study in human greed and incompetence.
Is that how bad a situation needs to become for you to acknowledge it as being a problem? What about for people for who it will be the end of the world? Or are non-you people unimportant?
Kev James
Zoroto
She is probably busy getting her outfit ready and getting her hair done for the opening ceremony. She’s gotta look good as the world will be watching.
Ashley Shiba
Please read my comments from last week to present. My words, unfortunately, we’re spot on. My doctor friend told me last Friday there would be a thousand cases a day. Unofficially, he said the cases are much higher. My friend wo works in the kuakusho said there will be 2000 cases a day after the Olympics.
Fuzzy
＠AshleyShiba
I know your intentions are good, but you make it sound like you have some inside intelligence that no one else has. But, your doctor and kuakusho friends are only telling you what the average person can reasonably foresee for themselves. There are plenty of posters here making the same calls. They don't need a doctor or local official to tell them.
Objective
Please read my comments from last week to present. My words, unfortunately, we’re spot on. My doctor friend told me last Friday there would be a thousand cases a day. Unofficially, he said the cases are much higher. My friend wo works in the kuakusho said there will be 2000 cases a day after the Olympics.
You can bet there are already more than 2000 in Tokyo but that has no meaning when the majority are connected to young, healthy adults and children. The worst is behind us as the elderly are getting protected quickly. Most of the elderly (over 50%) are FULLY vaccinated and over 70% have had at least one shot. I don't think personal or anecdotal predictions add to the situation. It is best to look at the numbers we know.
klausdorth
More increases.
It won't get any better in the near future! Expect worse latest mid September!
Objective
@Pim : small day-to-day increases...really??? As I said, compared to earlier in the year and you will see significant drops in serious cases and deaths. This is all due to vaccinations and the fact it is mainly the young who are infected now.
cleo
Then how come they're showing up in the testing? You need to be showing pretty strong symptoms to be sent for a test.
Do the hustle
Oh boy! Here they go! The Covid cases are rapidly increasing to an out of control pandemic. People have got to stay home! Everybody!
GdTokyo
There really is no way to spin this. It’s bad. Very bad. And when Japan’s notoriously brittle health care system hits the breaking point, people will be dying in their homes because there won’t be a place to treat them.
Objective
@N.M. Even if COVID is less severe on a younger population, the more people get infected, the more likely a variant that resist to the current vaccine will appear. And which point, all the progress to protect the people at risk (e.g. the elderly) will be for naught.
As long as you believe this. It surely has not been proven. Let's look at what we know.
Objective
GdTokyoToday 06:22 pm JST
There really is no way to spin this. It’s bad. Very bad. And when Japan’s notoriously brittle health care system hits the breaking point, people will be dying in their homes because there won’t be a place to treat them.
To treat who? The elderly are well on their way to be protected. People under 50 (which is 70%+ of the cases) statistically don't end up in the hospital, or worse off dead. Be thankful things are getting better.
n1k1
No it is not ! 80% of the 65+ are vaccinated . It is not that bad, it is medium bad.
Meiyouwenti
Just 59 people with severe symptoms out of the population of 12 million. What are they making all the fuss about? Even if you get infected, if you don’t develop the symptoms you’re in good shape.
Blacklabel
Similar to taking an unapproved vaccine? One that we don’t know what happens later from it?
Blacklabel
Choice of each persons.
When the vaccine meant you can’t get corona and didn’t have to wear a mask anymore and we could go back to normal life- it might have been worth it to me.
then it was well you can still get corona it just won’t be as bad. So wear a mask still anyway.
then it was oh by the way you can die from the vaccine. and we don’t have the data on long term side effects yet.
all this for something I’m 95% not sure to catch and 99% sure to be ok in 1-2 weeks? No thanks, for me. Do what you like though.
Fuzzy
I'm not going to weigh into the vaccine debate here... but I'm 95% sure you're underestimating your chances of catching the virus.
Blacklabel
1400 cases. 14 million population. What percentage is that? It’s easy math. Would need 280,000 cases to even get to 5%. But to each his own.
olympics are going on still. It’s “safe” they promised, right?
Antiquesaving
Seriously Mods
Today 07:08 pm JST
And
Today 07:17 pm JST
Are on topic but testing numbers are off topic?
cleo
Yes, let's look at what we know.
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/a-new-strain-of-coronavirus-what-you-should-know
As long as the coronavirus spreads through the population, mutations will continue to happen.
The more people who are infected, the more chances there are for a mutation to occur.
Pity then that Japan is slowing down the pace of vaccinations. And that there appear to not be enough to go around.
Fuzzy
That's the thing with math. Any dummy can use a calculator, but not everyone knows what to put into it.
I'll help you out a little. Stop trying to calculate your odds of catching the virus by using a single day's infection count.