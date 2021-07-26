Tokyo reports 1,429 coronavirus cases

People walk under water mist in Tokyo on Monday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 1,429 new coronavirus cases, down 234 from Sunday.

People in their 20s (488 cases), their 30s (310) and their 40s (234) accounted for the highest numbers, while 183 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 78, up six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 466, up 18 from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

