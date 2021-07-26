Tokyo reports 1,429 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 1,429 new coronavirus cases, down 234 from Sunday.
People in their 20s (488 cases), their 30s (310) and their 40s (234) accounted for the highest numbers, while 183 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 78, up six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 466, up 18 from Sunday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- *
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
6 Comments
Login to comment
Commodore Perry
High positivity rate again.
And for what it is worth--the whole quarantine procedure at Haneda Intl. Airport is a super spreader event.
Zoroto
The highest count for a Monday yet.
Reckless
This is concerning.
Yubaru
On a Monday.... things are not looking good for the upcoming week!
Jim
702 more than last week
Highest for Mon (usually Mon numbers are very low due to lack of testing on Sun) - so it would be interesting to see this positive of 1429 is out of how many tests
NipponGlory
Koike-Troublemaker must be getting to control this, now! Suga-sama will surely have a talk with her today...