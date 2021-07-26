Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk under water mist in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 1,429 coronavirus cases

6 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 1,429 new coronavirus cases, down 234 from Sunday.

People in their 20s (488 cases), their 30s (310) and their 40s (234) accounted for the highest numbers, while 183 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 78, up six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 466, up 18 from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

High positivity rate again.

And for what it is worth--the whole quarantine procedure at Haneda Intl. Airport is a super spreader event.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

The highest count for a Monday yet.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

This is concerning.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

On a Monday.... things are not looking good for the upcoming week!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

702 more than last week

Highest for Mon (usually Mon numbers are very low due to lack of testing on Sun) - so it would be interesting to see this positive of 1429 is out of how many tests

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Koike-Troublemaker must be getting to control this, now! Suga-sama will surely have a talk with her today...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

