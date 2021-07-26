Tokyo reports 1,429 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,692

People walk under water mist in Tokyo on Monday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 1,429 new coronavirus cases, down 234 from Sunday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1553.9.

People in their 20s (488 cases), their 30s (310) and their 40s (234) accounted for the highest numbers, while 183 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 78, up six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 466, up 18 from Sunday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases of 6:30 p.m. was 4,692. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (540), Chiba (509), Saitama (449), Osaka (374), Fukuoka (172), Hokkaido (137), Okinawa (116), Ibaraki (86), Ishikawa (79), Kyoto (76), Hyogo (75), Aichi (70), Shizuoka (58), Tochigi (53) and Fukushima (52).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 12.

