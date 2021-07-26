Tokyo reports 1,429 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 4,692

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 1,429 new coronavirus cases, down 234 from Sunday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 1553.9.
People in their 20s (488 cases), their 30s (310) and their 40s (234) accounted for the highest numbers, while 183 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 78, up six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 466, up 18 from Sunday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases of 6:30 p.m. was 4,692. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (540), Chiba (509), Saitama (449), Osaka (374), Fukuoka (172), Hokkaido (137), Okinawa (116), Ibaraki (86), Ishikawa (79), Kyoto (76), Hyogo (75), Aichi (70), Shizuoka (58), Tochigi (53) and Fukushima (52).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 12.
Commodore Perry
High positivity rate again.
And for what it is worth--the whole quarantine procedure at Haneda Intl. Airport is a super spreader event.
Zoroto
The highest count for a Monday yet.
Reckless
This is concerning.
Yubaru
On a Monday.... things are not looking good for the upcoming week!
Jim
702 more than last week
Highest for Mon (usually Mon numbers are very low due to lack of testing on Sun) - so it would be interesting to see this positive of 1429 is out of how many tests
NipponGlory
Koike-Troublemaker must be getting to control this, now! Suga-sama will surely have a talk with her today...
Jim
Does not matter how many test positive in Tokyo - as per Suga and Koike Olympics is progressing very well and no problems - priorities are upside down!!!!
Zoroto
You keep repeating this nonsense all the time, and I still can't figure out what you mean. Would you care to ellaborate?
klausdorth
Sure, Suga and Koike having a talk ....
Wonder what they will talk about: great, smooth Olympics.
Japan is ranking number 3 in reference to the medals.
We are doing just fine. Everything under control, no problem.
Maybe they haven't heard of the new 1.429 cases?
More than one week exceeding the 1.000 count.
And what will they do? Nada, nix, nothing, niente!
Steve
In reality there are surely 10x-20x more cases than reported, and even still only 78 "serious" cases. What do all the complainers here suggest the govt do? No need for lockdowns or other measures. There won't be too many deaths as the majority of the elderly and vulnerable are vaccinated.
mrtinjp
Wonder what they will talk about: great, smooth Olympics..
Not smooth, even if you remove COVID from the equation.
https://sg.yahoo.com/sports/news/japan-lied-about-the-weather-and-now-olympians-are-paying-the-price-010612634.html
Zoroto
Speed up vaccine rollout. Singapore is approaching 54% fully vaccinated, increasing 1% per day.
https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/politics/54-in-spore-have-received-2-doses-of-covid-19-mrna-vaccine-vaccination-rate-up-1
You saw the 38 year old woman (Japanese ethnicity by the way) who died in Australia yesterday, without any known underlying health issue? Also, most of the ICU patients in Australia are under 60.
When you have many cases, you have many more chances of serious cases in the otherwise low-risk population. Even if you just go by the hard economic numbers, ignoring the human tragedy aspects, losing a young person has a huge implication (no taxes paid for the next N decades, no children born, etc.)
GdTokyo
I fear that Delta has firmly implanted itself in the general population and the steep end of the curve, by which I mean the vertical end is coming down the tracks.
One and only piece of good news: I read that although only 1 shot of RNA vaccines is only about 35% effective against infection, it is about 90-95% effective against severe illness. So if you haven't gotten your first shot and it is logistically possible, by all means please do so.
Zoroto
You realize a "serious" case in Tokyo means the person is either incubated or an ECMO machine.
You can be in the ICU on oxygen and still not be considered a serious case.
TokyoHam
@Jim - 1,429 positives out of 3,061 tests. So, 46.6% positivity rate.
Source: https://www.fukushihoken.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/hodo/saishin/corona2283.files/2283.pdf
Sven Asai
@Steve The 15,000 elderly and vulnerable that already died, would surely like to tell you another story, if they could. But they can’t anymore and also don’t count again now. Seems you’ve had luck, although wrong.
Jim
@TokyoHam
Thanks for the number of test data - very high positivity rate - but again everything is OK as Olympics is going smoothly. Taking care of residents interest comes secondary - after the most important Olympics
snowymountainhell
Meanwhile, … in the IOCLDPJOC-promised, ‘fully-isolated’ Olympics’ venues & village “bubbles”:
marcelito
1,429 positives out of 3,061 tests. So, 46.6% positivity rate.
This is not good...testing must be reduced...smooth, anshin & anzen tatemae is most important.
Steve
Those 15,000 would've just as easily died from the flu or anything else. As far as I recall, Japan recorded the lowest number of deaths in 2020 for the last 11 years. If it were up to you, we would all be locked in our homes. Crazy
Steve
The fact that one-off cases like this are reported in the media goes to show how rare of an occurence it is.
Hideomi Kuze
Number of virus test at Tokyo is smaller than virus test to Olympic-related people.
Japan's mainstream media have reported almost nothing except Olympics, caution to Covid-19 among general public is loosened day by day.
falseflagsteve
Steve
Great comments and a realistic approach
As we see cleverer cases and especially deaths are very low considering actual case numbers. This shows two things strongly, the vaccines are working and the Delta variant is not as deadly as made out by some people.
Continue living life and enjoying it whilst taking precautions, the risks are minute to healthy non seniors.
anon99999
The Olympic circus will go on and be proclaimed a victory for mankind. The story is already written. Cases in Tokyo are of insignificance, whatever they are, to the Olympic machine and its minions the media. Just look at the stories even here in JT. Fairy tale victories and gold medals are all that matter and world wide too. Sugo will ride on the coat tails and be elected with even a greater majority as the masses applaud the Japanese gold! What matters a few people serious in hospital, 78 according to here, or the grand circus?
The real stories coming out like the failure of the vaccinations and their longevity, well they can wait till the circus is over.
snowymountainhell
Forgive them @marcelito 5:46pm. The ‘conflicting’ situations of health & welfare priorities vs. Olympics “At Any Cost” have left ‘the conflicted’ ..er, …more …uh, …‘conflicted!’ :
Monty
Why are people here always whining for the Mods?
Almost everyday somebody is whining for the Mods.
^Uhhhh Mods, please ban this poster...Uhhh^.
If you don't like somebody's comment here then bring a clever and convincing counter comment.
But please stop whining for the Mods.
Fighto!
That is NOT how it works.
If someone wants to make an outrageous, radical claim such as "all Covid victims would have died anyway", the 100% onus is on THEM to cite proof and evidence. Not the other way around.
Of course, they cannot, because the entire weight of medical professionals and scientists is against the Covid denialists.
joffy
85% infected are UNDER 50!! It is promising that the ones most at risk are not getting infected in big numbers. Much more manageable than earlier in the year.
Steve
Common sense, yet you will be downvoted for it.
Jimizo
True. I think you should just make your point.
Unfortunately, there have been a lot of sock puppet accounts on these threads posting drivel and childish silliness. They really lower the tone of the discussion.
I think the mods have a role in sorting this nonsense out. This is a serious topic.
G-Dub
Suga: Numbers are on the rise again. Better consider considering a meeting to consider another state of emergency.
Koike: But we've been under a state of emergency for two weeks now.
Suga: (stares blankly) Our Olympic athletes are doing well.
blahblah222
Even with a suppressed testing rate, it still almost doubles last weeks.
Assuming a cap of around 8000 tests per day, the positivity rate can be expected to hit well past 30% next week or two.
snowymountainhell
And also @Monty & @Fighto! there’s always, at least, 2-3 that like to ‘weigh-in’ with ‘their own opinions’ from their ‘own accounts’ when the narrative’s not going as planned, or to ‘check’ someone in particular they don’t agree with or questioning the editing or topic in general.
Agreed:
Need to watch these ‘new’ accounts that start with 1-2 ‘nicey-nice’ comments then, go in hard with barrage of “O/V” comments , ‘me thinks. (The podcasts abroad love to read this stuff!)
Vaccinations. Agreed:
snowymountainhell
