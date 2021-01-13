Tokyo reports 1,433 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 5,860

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 1,433 new cases of the coronavirus, up 463 from Tuesday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 78,566.
The number is the result of 2,684 tests conducted on Jan 10.
By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (394), followed by 275 in their 30s, 202 in their 40s, 198 in their 50s, 101 in their 60s and 70 in their 70s. Also, 120 cases were younger than 20 (25 younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 141, down three from Tuesday, health officials said. The total for Japan was 900 as of 6:30 p.m.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 5,860. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (767), Osaka (536), Chiba (422), Saitama (392), Aichi (319), Hyogo (285), Fukuoka (252), Kyoto (145), Hokkaido (109), Shizuoka (92), Ibaraki (77), Gifu (75), Kumamoto (72), Okinawa (66), Hiroshima (60), Gunma (58) and Miyagi (52).
Ninety-seven coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
51 Comments
Reckless
50% positive! Holy smokes!!!
Zoroto
I was going to say, this is the first like-for-like decrease in cases for a very long time.
But then I read the number of tests decreased by even more...
So there is that.
Oxycodin
Yes 50% Holy smokers! +SOE seems that is not helping to reduce the count of positives.
marcelito
Damn....1433 positivies out of 2864 tests..and that's from a low testing 3 day weekend Sunday. We can all imagine what it will be like when the 3 day lag results come in on Friday and Saturday.
tottenhaminremnants
Well, I tried to be positive the last few days - for sake of balance - being basically a worried poster - but this is UNDENIABLY BAD NEWS
1 The ratio of positive tests.
2 The fact that this is weekend testing data, when numbers are lower (fewer tests).
3 The PAUCITY of testing (this is different from above points). There is a new strain (actually, regardless of that), this figure - by global standards - is astoundingly pathetic.
tooheysnew
take a breath all you doomsayers
nothing is gonna decrease the numbers (or %) except the vaccine & time
Reckless
Aren't the masks working?!!!
Gwylly
Here in Osaka, fewer people than usual were wearing masks this morning, and on my short walk to the station I encountered three older dudes who looked comfortable in taking off their masks, coughing with great vigor, and then expectorating on the sidewalk. My warm smile has lost its motivation...
Zoroto
Last Wednesday:
https://japantoday.com/category/national/Tokyo-reports-record-high-1-591-new-coronavirus-cases-nationwide-tally-6-001
1591 for 4477 tests 36%
Today
1433 for 2684 tests 50%
Monty
@Reckless
So far my mask is working...
Hopefully until I get vaccinated!
Ani
It is shameful that during the worst phase of this crisis, one of the richest and most developed cities in the world is struggling to conduct even 10,000 daily tests consistently. This lethargic approach towards crisis management is baffling... What's the end game here?
klausdorth
50% positive rate is way too high.
Waiting for the results from other prefectures.
Derek Grebe
I agree with the above posters. 2,684 tests in a population this size is simply unforgivable.
That Olympic grift must be pretty sweet stuff to merit keeping the figures this artificially low.
theResident
Testing regime HIGHLY unlikely to change - don't waste any more keyboard time complaining. If you don't like it, Haneda and Narita are not that far away. Quick cheap lateral flow tests available (for example) outside Shibuya Station. Spit in a cup - same day results. Not included in these silly numbers from Tokyo-To. I know many who are + now. None of had an ófficial test that would be included in these numbers. Stay safe, Stay masked.
thelonius
That is a suspiciously low number of tests. Could this be Suga's strategy to get cases under 500? Does he think we're all stupid?
tottenhaminremnants
@ theResident
Nice advice, not the greatest test, the Lateral Flow, but my result from it matched my PCR.
And...they ve been plenty of people down there on Dogenzaka in Shibuya spitting in a cup for a few years now...
AG
2,684 tests during a brutal new cases % increase week-on-week.
53% positives is beyond ridiculous, when the average around the world is 4%.
No wonder people are living their normal lives.
The average joe does not check how many tests are done daily here, or anywhere in the world.
Ignorance is bliss.
theResident
@tottemhaminremnants: No - Not the most accurate, But I'd rather pop down there quickly on day 1 of feeling ill, than wait for 3-4 days not actually knowing and having to complete god knows how much paperwork to actually find out.
Btw - that did make me laugh.
Zoroto
The Japan media never reports the number of tests that I could see.
So that's all where you get your news from, than you would never know about the shameful situation.
Wobot
People are complaining about the low number of tests but there aren't bodies in the street, are there? The number of serious cases even went down...
Let's hope the strategy keeps the economy afloat as well as people out of the hospital
tottenhaminremnants
@theResident. Yep, correct, took a free Lateral Flow test with my parents in NW England early on the day of arrival in the U.K, free and no fuss, so soon we knew our "bubble" (UK government word, not mine, folks) was negative. Same day did the PCR test (GBP150) to back that up and get me back on the plane to my little home and (Zoom) job in Tokyo.
Folks, if the test is cheap and available in Tokyo - get it! (But do not risk catching the 'rona in the line/queue!)
Zoroto
This is not a Hollywood movie. There are many shades between "bodies on the street" and the "hospitals overwhelmed", e.g. people dying in their homes.
zichi
Many hundreds probably died from Covid-19 at home not going to hospitals.
Zoroto
Here's a relevant article. I'd say the health care system is already collapsed in Tokyo
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/01/13/national/6000-coronavirus-patients-tokyo-no-place-stay/
ShinCebu
so that would be around 4329 if they tested 10,000
daito_hak
But what do you mean? People are not just suddenly collapsing at home without nobody noticing it. And do you have any data to back up that claim? I mean please, come on.
HBJ
If we are in a SoE then how on earth can they justify only testing 2,684?
I know it was a Sunday, but emergencies don't operate by the calendar.
I see some people trying to pass off the high positive rate by saying 'it's because they only test people showing symptoms'. Well, how many people with symptoms didn't go to a hospital on Sunday BECAUSE they thought they won't get tested on a Sunday? How many people with symptoms couldn't get tested because their symptoms weren't enough to qualify for a test?
I'll say this until I'm blue in the face - the only way to truly know the extent of the virus and how it is spreading is to test shed loads of people. Not just people whose symptoms meet a strict threshold decided arbitrarily.
If you have absolutely no idea how many people are infected, then you can't make effective plans to stop it spreading, and it'll just spread more and more.
That's not to say that huge numbers will die. But some will. And because it was allowed to spread, some people will die who should never have caught it.
Zoroto
Yes, that's literally what's happening. There have been 2-3 cases exactly that reported in the last weeks. Won't bother to do the search for you.
kurisupisu
Over a 50% hit rate!
Tokyo is a hotbed for infections then..,
kyronstavic
Where's your evidence for claiming that people are dying of Covid-19 in their homes? And remember there's a difference between dying with Covid-19 and dying of it.
daito_hak
2-3 cases at a given point of time are statistically irrelevant. Please provide a link to a long term survey which estimates the number of people dead at home and not counted for in the national statistics for the people who have died from covid in Japan.
theResident
No, I'd like to see these stats please Zoroto - I can't find them.
I consider myself internet literate.
daito_hak
By the way, people dying at home and often alone in Japan (Kodokushi) is not something new or specific to COVID-19. This phenomenon has been a major issue in Japan for several years already before COVID-19 ever exited. So again unless you can provide data that show in the long term a real increase of such people because of COVID-19, you can't really do here an arbitrary link to something which already existed anyway.
https://www.scmp.com/news/asia/east-asia/article/2122231/thousands-people-are-dying-home-alone-japan-rotting-weeks-theyre
kyronstavic
Zoroto's linked article only says that 6,000 coronavirus patients had nowhere to stay, but nothing else. I hazard a guess that they weren't serious cases, and that serious cases were hospitalised. But you wouldn't know earth way from that article.
Tom
I agree. But another very compelling reason to test a large amount of people is to know whether any measures designed to reduce or limit the spread is actually working... Nobody wants the SoE to go on for longer than it has to, but without proof in data, the leaders can do whatever the want without being held responsible. Their dreams of Olympic gold are still alive and well it seems....
Oxycodin
There is a possibility that they are fabicrating the number to show an high increase to make us worried so we do stay home, Just saying. The number is disturbing to the eyes. I guess this strain is highly contagious and more deadlier than the last one??
GranKikou
If Japan would make a real mass-testing WITHOUT having the symptoms, the numbers would reach 10x more at least...
Since the very beginning, no real testing (sorry to say it like that). They just want to show how low the numbers are in Japan.
Here? Money, economy, Olympics (which 80% of the citizens don’t want), before health...
carpslidy
While waiting for my Amazon food delivery, thought I'd drop in.
Good to see the s.o.e is working
William77
Low tests for one of the most populated countries in the world.
These numbers can’t be trusted.
RGsilence
Well ... yesterday i assumed the test-numbers would be lower but this? 2684 tests in Tokyo during an SOE?? I am sorry but for one of the richest countries in the world this is pathetic and everyone involved in this "saving face" taktic, the cover up should be ashamed.
Hey Suga! For most of Japan this is not about money! 80% of Japan give a flying f... about your Olympics! You and your cronies have blood on your hands and i hope the people are smart enough to trow you out as soon as possible! Instead of tackling the virus with honesty, taking all necessary measures for the wellbeing of all your citizens, you have done the opposite and chosen the dishonest "save face" tactic ... rant over, sorry.
smithinjapan
1433 cases of 2684 tests?? That's more than 50% positivity! This is going to devastate GanbareNippon, who only yesterday said the 980 new cases (didn't say out of how many tests) was a testament on how Japan is leading the world in beating coronavirus.
tottenhaminremnants
quite a high death toll
should be near-three digit figures from Friday on (three days' reporting lag)...
serendipitous1
So that's data/results from 3 days ago which means Sunday. Then tomorrow will show Monday's results (Monday being a holiday so it will be a relatively low number). And then we'll get yesterday's numbers on Friday and that will be a new record no doubt. Would be nice to get the info a bit quicker.....
Mr Kipling
Wow shock...50% of tests were positive....
Can you guys not understand that Japan IS NOT mass testing? The reason being is that is doesn’t work. All the test does is show your status at the time of the test. Not the day after, not the week after. Unless you are going to test EVERYBODY at very regular short intervals it is POINTLESS. Its simply impossible.
That is why they are testing those with symptoms and those in known contact.
They were probably only testing those with more severe symptoms on the three day holiday hence the high proportion. Expect tomorrow’s cases to be 1,500+ and Friday a new record!
SandyBeachHeaven
@Mr. Kipling: Thank you for the support. I bring this up all the time.
Waste of time and money to test massive amounts of people.
Fuzzy
Way too soon to judge impact of SOE. There's around 2 week delay between getting infected and showing us as a statistic. Average 5-6 day incubation period before symptoms show. Another 3-4 days for symptoms to be bad enough for a test to be given. Another couple of days before results are reported.
Japantime
A lot of positive cases from the tests. Although most of the people getting tested are suspected cases already. So in the general population it doesn’t appear to be that high.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Total complete shut down needed .
theResident
Could you give us a little taste of your plan, how you would implement this and what it would involve please? @TARA TAN KITAOKA
Fanny Greene
Seven day moving average is a better indicator. The tests dates and numbers often don't match.
tooheysnew
Could you give us a little taste of your plan, how you would implement this and what it would involve please? @TARA TAN KITAOKA
and also how you would subsidise the businesses & financially support people who are now without any income.
SandyBeachHeaven
@Mr. Kipling: You are correct and you and I and the medical community are the few that understand stats and how stats are put together. Test one person with bad symptoms and if proven covid we are at 100% of the population according to 99.9% of the ALT commentator professionals here.