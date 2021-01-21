Tokyo reports 1,471 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,471 new cases of the coronavirus, up 197 from Wednesday, with the total for January reaching 30,482. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 90,659.

The number (785 men and 686 women) is the result of 14,870 tests conducted on Jan 18.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (300), followed by 241 in their 30s, 222 in their 50s, 196 in their 40s, 173 in their 60s, 92 in their 70s and 83 in their 80s. Also, 126 cases were younger than 20 (53 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 159, down one from Wednesday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

