A woman walks in front of a social distancing notice in Tokyo. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo reports 1,471 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,471 new cases of the coronavirus, up 197 from Wednesday, with the total for January reaching 30,482. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 90,659.

The number (785 men and 686 women) is the result of 14,870 tests conducted on Jan 18.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (300), followed by 241 in their 30s, 222 in their 50s, 196 in their 40s, 173 in their 60s, 92 in their 70s and 83 in their 80s. Also, 126 cases were younger than 20 (53 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 159, down one from Wednesday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

Excellent. Long live the Olympics

-12 ( +1 / -13 )

this is shocking, give me a second, thanks

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

U.S. climbs above 400,000 COVID-19 fatalities as California becomes first state with 3 million confirmed cases

Excellent . USA! USA! Long live the Super Bowl.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

"The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 159, down one from Wednesday, health officials said."

A small but welcome bit of good news.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 159, down onefrom Tuesday, health officials said."

A small but welcome bit of good news.

That would depend on whether that 1 person died or recovered. Unfortunately that isn’t stated.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

