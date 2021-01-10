Tokyo reports 1,494 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 6,081

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,494 new cases of the coronavirus, down 774 from Saturday.

The number is the result of 13,774 tests conducted on Jan 7. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 74,944.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (403), followed by 261 in their 30s, 236 in their 40s, 201 in their 50s, 105 in their 60s and 69 in their 70s. Also, 143 cases were younger than 20 (39 younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 128, one down from Saturday, health officials said.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 6,081. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most numbers were Kanagawa (729), Osaka (532), Saitama (414), Chiba (388), Aichi (343), Fukuoka (284), Hyogo (269), Hokkaido (188), Kyoto (146), Shizuoka (127), Tochigi (118), Ibaraki (84), Gunma (74), Okinawa (74), Nagano (68), Gifu (64), Miyagi (63), Kumamoto (60) and Hiroshima (52).

Forty-five coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

