Tokyo reports 1,494 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 6,081

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,494 new cases of the coronavirus, down 774 from Saturday.
The number is the result of 13,774 tests conducted on Jan 7. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 74,944.
By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (403), followed by 261 in their 30s, 236 in their 40s, 201 in their 50s, 105 in their 60s and 69 in their 70s. Also, 143 cases were younger than 20 (39 younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 128, one down from Saturday, health officials said.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 6,081. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most numbers were Kanagawa (729), Osaka (532), Saitama (414), Chiba (388), Aichi (343), Fukuoka (284), Hyogo (269), Hokkaido (188), Kyoto (146), Shizuoka (127), Tochigi (118), Ibaraki (84), Gunma (74), Okinawa (74), Nagano (68), Gifu (64), Miyagi (63), Kumamoto (60) and Hiroshima (52).
Forty-five coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
JK
So few tests again?
tottenhaminremnants
That is SLIGHTLY encouraging, given the weekday testing. Veteran readers would expect numbers down this coming Tuesday and Wednesday - reflecting weekend testing, no?
theResident
Really need to wait for results next weekend, as that will take us two weeks post New Year. But not awful news today. Agreed.
Still pretty busy out and about today.
Zoroto
Highest for a Sunday by a mile. Previous high was 884 last Sunday. A 70% increase.
kohakuebisu
A slight dip in the percentage of positive tests. A big jump in the record number of cases announced on a Sunday though.
These numbers are for Jan 7. From now on, an increasingly large percentage of cases will be people who've been back at work or school after New Year. They may have caught it from a family member etc. like folks over New Year, but they will have also mixed with others at their normal gathering place.
obladi
If there is any doubt about why you need to shut down the nightlife, just look at who is getting infected. We need more hikikomori and less party party.
Monty
@Zoroto
Last sunday was 816 with reported tests from dec. 31st with test amount 2828.
Today you have almost 14.000 tests.
Zoroto
You are right, even worse.
Zoroto
The # of test on Dec 31st was 4530.
This is from the horse's mouth, dunno where you get your number from (click on the Other Indexes tab):
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
The positive rate is 14.9% (main page)
Monty
My numbers are from the article here at JT from sunday Jan. 3rd.
Please read that article.
The cases were 816. The test amount was 2828 done on Dec. 31
Todays article, also a sunday, says cases 1494, a test amount of 13774 done on Jan 7th.
Reckless
Suga-san's strategy is paying off in spades! So relieved!
Monty
The # of test on Dec 31st was 4530.
The article here on JT from last sunday says, the test amount was 2828 on Dec. 31st.
I mean maybe you are right and probably the information on JT is wrong.
But anyway your amount of test 4530 is higher than 2828.
That is good.
tooheysnew
Why do they give cumulative totals ?
NipponGlory
VERY very happy its going down.
gakinotsukai
Come back for the monday's numbers !
Zoroto
Sorry, I trust the official Tokyo Metropolitan Government website over the JT article.
AG
Going down?
Saturday, 2nd January: 814
Saturday, 9th January: 2268
178% Increase
Sunday, 3rd January: 816
Sunday, 10th January: 1494
83% Increase
Clearly skyrocketing.
But as some say “ignorance is bliss”.
Better not understand the numbers/deny reality and pretend life is normal... until someone close to you needs hospital assistance (covid or non covid related) and won’t be able to.
Then you’ll understand the consequences of playing with fire and not cooperating.
Zoroto
If you look at Japanese news sources, they always compare the announced numbers with the same day of the week, not from the previous day. There is a reason for that, as reporting decreases on weekends, so numbers on Sunday (with Saturday reporting) and Monday (with Sunday reporting) are always the low numbers of the week. They know this and they don't make an apple-to-oranges comparison, as Japan Today and other English languages websites tend to do.
Once you know that, you would realize there is nothing good about today's numbers. As another poster said, we need to see next Sundays numbers if there is a downwards trend. I hope there is, but today's numbers are sadly not suggestive of that.
Sven Asai
Really? Considering, that all dead won’t be infected again and not blur your fine low numbers anymore, this is probably true. In all other cases more not...
Zoroto
Frankly, I have no idea where JT gets their numbers from. The link on this article points to the Tokyo Gov website, but that website has not been updated since yesterday (it usually gets updated only after 8pm) and I am not seeing anything resembling the 13,774 tests reported. I am not doubting it's wrong, but it's not obvious what the source is.
In any case, it's the trends that matter and not the day-to-day reporting variations which are affected by weekends and holidays. For example, according to the Tokyo Gov website, the 7-day moving average of positives was 1668 yesterday vs. 846 the week before. Almost exactly a 100% increase.
Zoroto
I sorry, I see the link in the article itself, just the link at the bottom is not yet updated.
Poor English Speaker
Someone refer to the increase of the infection on the media, saying "government need ask the restaurant owners to reduce the number of customers throughout the day instead of shortening its operating hours". I think it's exactly right. Actually, there have been misunderstandings such as "people are welcome to have lunch with their friends or family members". In order not to deteriorate the growth of Japan's economy, the government needs to hear the voices of workers on the spot, and change the way it's done at the first state of emergency period.
smithinjapan
If the numbers can be believed, that's a pretty big drop in positivity, though of course testing is way down and it's the highest Sunday amount to date.
spinningplates
I'd really like to see more widespread testing to reveal the situation. This floundering in the dark needlessly really stresses me out.
One of my Japanese friends daughter is an English Teacher (Not an ALT, a Japanese English teacher), she said of schools remaining open 'Teachers don't have human rights'. I kind of laugh cried at that.
There were studies done in iceland, that revealed the spread in Children is around 50% that of adults, but that was released in November, before the new strains were evident. The uptick in children recently is to me, a red flag.
i@n
Don't know what the numbers were past few days but last time I looked here it was 58 or thereabouts.
I'm always looking for positive things I guess I'll consider this as one
Sceptical
Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases said authorities have found a new strain of the coronavirus in four passengers arriving from Brazil.
Sven Asai
You are right, it seems to be a slightly different version of the Brazilian variant B.1.1.248 with parallels but also new ‘features’ compared to B117 or 501.V2 that are already widely known. It’s difficult to say more as the data is still fresh and insufficient. Take care and stay healthy, everyone.
i@n
It was the first time for me seeing stats for cases of people younger than 20 so I have no idea.
Could you share since when did you notice the uptick in children?
By uptick im assuming you mean in percentage relative to all cases/age groups as actual number of cases for all age groups are expected to be on the uptick now
SandyBeachHeaven
@Zoro: The JT numbers match NHK news numbers and other news sources presented on tv, but at least JT tells you which day they are from. usually four days back.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
TOTAL SHUT DOWN NEEDED.
spinningplates
Hi I@n,
As reported on this sight a day or two ago.
''Also, 188 cases were younger than 20 (56 younger than 10), health officials said.''
I took notice because I have friends who work in education, with children under 12.
i@n
Thank you @spinningplates,
I'm especially concerned because I have kids and we live in a place where a good majority are elderlies.
Gaijinsan
Because virus spreads 24hr not only after 8pm