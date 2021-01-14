Tokyo reports 1,502 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 6,587

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,502 new cases of the coronavirus, up 69 from Wednesday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 80,068.
The number is the result of 3,849 tests conducted on Jan 11.
By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (379), followed by 293 in their 30s, 214 in their 40s, 207 in their 50s, 113 in their 60s and 82 in their 70s. Also, 148 cases were younger than 20 (48 younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 135, down six from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 920.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 6,566. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (985), Osaka (592), Chiba (488), Saitama (455), Fukuoka (341), Aichi (312), Hyogo (292), Hokkaido (194), Kyoto (131), Shizuoka (110), Ibaraki (104), Gifu (91), Miyagi (87), Tochigi (77), Okinawa (70), Kumamoto (67) and Nagano (51).
Sixty-one coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
47 Comments
Zoroto
It's pretty clear that the reduction of the number of cases will be achieved via reducing the number of tests.
klausdorth
On 9 January it was 970 and people applauded the great efforts in Japan.
One day later it was 1.433, today 1.502.
And those were the tests conducted on 11 January, a national holiday.
What will it look like on tomorrow? No good, all I can say!
JCR
Still looking bad. If only Japan had decent leadership.
SandyBeachHeaven
It's pretty clear that the Japanese government is doing an excellent job of testing only those tha tmight be infected rather than testing everyone else that do not need to be tested.
JCR
What are you talking about??
The only thing they are excellent at is taking as little responsibility as possible and doing everything they can to force the Olympics.
Derek Grebe
When 30% of the population here is aged 65+, this is going to be very bad indeed unless "leadership" acknowledges action against the disease is more important than continuing to cling to the Olympic teat.
In other words - this is going to be very bad indeed.
Martini
@Sandy: you keep saying this, and I guess you are referring to how other countries are doing it? Otherwise I am not seeing the point... So in that case, just so you know, most EU countries (such as Netherlands, Belgium, etc) don't test random people, or people without symptoms (unless they really want to), most of them have light symptoms which is the majority of the positive tests there (and this testing is free). In Japan you need to be very sick to get a free test. So your narrative and comparison is off.
Regarding "the Japanese government is doing an excellent job" is simply not true. If Corona is not that bad in Japan, it is due to the efforts of some Japanese people (and foreign residents living in Japan) themselves, not the government. The government was until shortly even promoting traveling and going to restaurants. There has never been clear leadership here, and within the government, local and national, there have always been contradicting advices. My serious question is: do you really believe the government did a good job? I cannot imagine anyone would think this.
HBJ
Over 3,000 before Feb kicks in, if not closer to 5,000.
AG
39% positive rate?
These 1,502 are clearly the tip of a huge iceberg.
People in other developed countries are being encouraged to take tests.
In Japan you are stopped from having one if you need, and just encouraged to stay home or go to a private clinic.
Keep this in mind before celebrating “smaller numbers”.
Stay aware, keep social distancing as much as possible, open windows and wear mask.
Zoroto
It's impossible to have 5000 from less than 4000 tests...
HBJ
It's pretty clear that many people don't have a clue what they are talking about!
Do you acknowledge that people can have the virus and be asymptomatic? (This is a fact).
How many people are currently in this situation? (We have absolutely no idea).
How would we find get a better idea of this number? (Test people).
This is hugely important, because if you don't 'catch' the asymptomatic people, then they just continue going around and spreading the virus. The people they pass it to might not be lucky enough to remain asymptomatic, and may develop serious symptoms that severely damage their long term health.
THAT is why it's important to test people other than those who present with symptoms that cross some arbitrarily decided high threshold.
Sven Asai
Not the low numbers of testing are the biggest problem, but the very high percentage of corona infections within the test numbers. When it usually are about 5% in ‘good times’, we are having today 39%, which is really rather alarming again.
tottenhaminremnants
Could almost copy and paste comment from yesterday
Pathetic number of tests, even though a National Holiday (January 11)Alarmingly high ratio of positive tests
Tomorrow...more tests (weekday testing from January 12), I shudder in apprehension...
Martini
@Sandy:
PS: "[...] testing only those that might be infected rather than testing everyone else that do not need to be tested."
We have now been living with corona for about a year (!), and you still haven't educated yourself on the spreading of this virus?
People without symptoms, and with only mild symptoms, spread the virus significantly, so according to you these are the people who don't need to be tested right? What is your logic? It is people like you with these non-argument, self-proclaimed hypotheses and ideas (everybody is a doctor!) about the virus who are a great risk to this country and the world by spreading misinformation and downplaying this pandemic (including your almost daily rant on how you haven't heard an ambulance during your 1000 kilometer walks, as if it is some sort of acute disease, despite the fact that about 90% of the hospitals are full in Tokyo). Completely irresponsible. And I don't know why you would say these things.
marcelito
*People in other developed countries are being encouraged to take tests.*
*In Japan you are stopped from having one if you need, and just encouraged to stay home or go to a private clinic," *
Precisely....hence Japan has no place calling itself advanced country on any level apart from a few selected economic measurements. In everything else it's decades behind the " advanced west " . The pandemic has just exposed how pathetically so.
therougou
It's pretty clear that weekends and holidays have had much lower test counts from the beginning, and so there was no effort to reduce the number of tests. But you can keep ignoring the data if that pleases you.
SJ
How could the number be so low? Stll the number of confirmed cases is far lower than other countries such as the UK. It is mysterious.
Japan ranks #148 among ca. 220 countries in the number of tests (confirmed cases) per 1 M population :
Japan #148 43,806 (2,355)
UK #17 907,488 (47,175)
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Zoroto
Sorry, that's no excuse for the shameful handling of this.
Zoroto
If you don't test, you don't find. So lower test counts lead to lower number of confirmed cases. I think it makes complete sense.
HBJ
We are in a government declared State of Emergency, and even now the number of tests haven't considerably increased despite the number of positive cases continuing to go up.
I'll post this direct quote from Koike again:
What are they waiting for? What are they hoarding tests for?
therougou
What should they do? Drag people out if their houses and test them? Capacity is just that, capacity.
Zoroto
Sorry, that's also no excuse for the shameful handling of this.
therougou
I'm glad they at least adapt to the situation at hand instead of enforcing blanket lockdowns as soon as a few infections are found. If Japanese people are making efforts, the government should reward them by keeping the economy going, not destroying it for no reason.
i@n
First time I will post this because it's been one year and it's not funny anymore.
People need to read the WHO testing recommendations and then read Japan's testing guidelines.
Don't be like the idiots who have read test test test and then the mind stopped functioning
therougou
I'm sorry, but hearing "shameful handling" is getting boring. Why don't you make a suggestion other than "test more". And by the way, testing more and finding more infections with little to no symptoms will only put more strain on the system with no benefit.
Zoroto
The WHO guidelines are the least common denominator that even the world's poorest countries can meet.
That's like Japan saying that we can do no better than the minimum.
therougou
The "test more because my country tests more, even though my country has thousands of deaths per day" is really getting old, lol.
i@n
Haha you're actually admitting that Japan is testing up to standards
SandyBeachHeaven
A. I stand by my opinion. I think the Japanese government is doing a brilliant job.
B. I have not walked 1000 kilometers during anyone day yet. That would be tough.
C. One ambulance today during a 9.4 kilometer walk. Motorcycle hit the side of a car.
D. Asked my doctor friend if all hospitals near full capacity. (He walks also) He said not at all. Not with Corona, but stats, and you know I like stats, he said possibly prefecture hospitals were, but not private university hospitals and smaller privately owned ones at all.
E. Shameful that go to eat and travel was cancelled.
F. Statistically you can check 100,000 people that show no symptoms and get zero positive.
G. The Japanese people in general are doing great with social distancing, not packing elevators, washing hands even at train stations without soap and water. No one argues about not wearing a mask except for the doctor wanna B posters with no credentials to back their statements. (Usually non-Japanese by the way)
H. I think the Japanese system is working fine and when we get a vaccine this will be even better.
@therougou: Right on and obviously educated. I agree with you.
Zoroto
I didn't read the WHO guidelines, but I believe you if you say that Japan is doing testing at the level that even the world's poorest can meet.
Zoroto
True, and if you flip a coin 100,000, statistically you can get 100,000 heads in a row.
i@n
And yes that's what standards mean, minimum requirements that must be met
HBJ
They could start by reducing the threshold to which they grant a test. For example, instead of needing to have a fever for 4 days, why not just 3?
They have an available daily capacity of more than 50,000 tests. How about setting up mobile clinics across the capital for people to drop in and take a test? First come, first served.
If that is too complex a task for the great sages in this government, then how about just setting up a 5 day testing tent outside Tokyo or Shinjuku station. Let's get a better idea of the actual infection rate of people taking packed trains everyday - or is this something they don't want to find out?
Gwylly
Unfortunate news, but @klausdorth is probably right. It is without bounce in my bungee that I read this news. I hope for — but don’t expect — better news next month...
justasking
Approve. The. Vaccine. Already.
People are exhausted. I want to go to Akihabara and play claw game already.
RGsilence
Agree, almost 87k PRC tests conducted on the 12th (tests from private facilities are not included). Let's wait for the numbers tomorrow and i'm pretty sure Suga allready knows. That's why he closed the border completely today ... Now he can say that he reacted wisely in advance, which is of course BS!! Here is the link:
carpslidy
And yes. I used to be an alt as many of us who actually live here were or are
geronimo2006
Meaningless numbers produced daily by clueless officials who are in denial and fudging figures to suit their own political ends. Without widespread testing, which in many countries is free for anyone with symptoms, Japan has no idea at all of the real number of infections which, if you include asymptomatic cases, is probably now in the tens of thousands. They clearly have no plan for containing it, and no idea what to do next.
AG
Clearly a view of someone who does not live/work in central Tokyo.
Most lifts in malls/office buildings have lets say 6 foot marks on the floor.
Still, people disregard and fill the lift with 10-15 people.
The common belief here that only wearing mask is enough is appalling.
Tokyo-Engr
The issue with so few tests is that it is not possible to establish an accurate trend in the number of cases. The percentage of positive tests now as opposed to a month ago would indicate an exponential growth in cases with a higher growth rate than what is being presented.
At this time more tests would
a. Allow for isolation of infected people and
b. Provide accurate data on the effectiveness of the State of Emergency
It is mind boggling why Japan is not testing more
didou
Indeed, a record of tests for a public holiday.
But comparing positive results to the number of tests on a exactly 3 days gap, although it is the way of reporting, gives some false positive rate like today. Generally it is on Wednesday when a week without public holiday .
All positive results do not come from Monday ‘s tests, or as it was pointed out here before, private clinics do only report the positive results but not the number of tests, which increases the infection rate
SandyBeachHeaven
Not mind boggling in the least. Well thought out and successful in containment.
Kazi Amira
The cases registered in Tokyo are now the second highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic. Although Japan's covid model was praised once it was applied in the initial phases, the cases now demonstrate its inability to stay compatible with its approaches. Japanese diplomats have attempted to justify the situation by indulging in the technicalities pertaining to the protocols provided in the region. Also, the decision to ban air traffic from other countries was a move made by the government too late.
therougou
They got rid of that requirement last May. Nice try though.
HBJ
Not the case around here. A friend of mine visited a hospital in early December with symptoms, and was told to go home, self isolate, and return to the hospital if he still had a fever 2 days later.
He did go back 2 days later, but he was refused a test because he didn’t meet the criteria of having been in a place of 50+ people or an enclosed space like an izakaya or karaoke place. He mentioned that he’d been on a packed train, and in the hospital waiting area but those places weren’t on the accepted list of places of 50+ people.
His symptoms have gone now, so you may say he didn’t need a test, but he didn’t self isolate the whole time. If he had it, he could’ve passed it onto other people. He may still have it and by asymptomatic now. If he had it his organs might be damaged more than had he received a positive test and some medication.
If the capacity allows it, anyone going to hospital displaying any COVID symptoms should be given a test.
Vinke
@SandyBeachHeaven
So you probably live in the inaka somewhere, but definitely not in Tokyo. I see social distancing absolutely nowhere, but packed elevators, escalators and people who skip washing their hands everywhere. Add to that the ever-growing group of people who wear their face masks on their chin, exposing their noses.
The concept of social distancing is just not understood here - 20cm is not 2m.
SandyBeachHeaven
@Vinke: You might consider moving to a new neighborhood. Mine is great.