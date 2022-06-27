Tokyo reports 1,517 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 1,517 new coronavirus cases, down 487 from Sunday and up 441 from last Monday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, up one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 45, up five from Sunday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (603), Hyogo (284) and Shimane (154).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
0 Comments
Login to comment
Pickle
Extremely high numbers compared to before the pandemic actually started. Omicron is the deadliest variant when you consider it replaced other variants very early on and is therefore the one almost everyone has had.
Don't listen to jgov, instead wear masks outside and avoid going in public, my own stricter measures are superior. Hopefully we can really drag this thing out by throttling infection rates and delaying collective immunity.