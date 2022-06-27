Tokyo reports 1,517 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 1,517 new coronavirus cases, down 487 from Sunday and up 441 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, up one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 45, up five from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (603), Hyogo (284) and Shimane (154).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today