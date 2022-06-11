Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 1,526 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 1,526 new coronavirus cases, down 74 from Friday and down 545 from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, up two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 69, down eight from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,368), Hokkaido (872), Hyogo (625), Hiroshima (438), Miyagi (273), Okayama (242), Nagano (170), Yamaguchi (163), Gunma (157) and Ehime (149).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


