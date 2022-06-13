Tokyo reports 1,528 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 15,331

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 1,528 new coronavirus cases, up 568 from Monday and down 272 from last Tuesday.

For the first time since April 2020, there were no infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 61, unchanged from Monday.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 15,331. Osaka had the most cases with 1,590, followed by Tokyo, Okinawa (1,342), Aichi (1,068), Kanagawa (652), Hyogo (650), Hokkaido (621), Fukuoka (593), Kumamoto (553), Kagoshima (481), Saitama (445), Gifu (372), Chiba (351), Shizuoka (349), Hiroshima (312), Miyagi (305), Kyoto (296), Nagasaki (283), Shiga (202), Ehime (193), Saga (187), Nagano (177), Okayama (173), Miyazaki (157), Ibaraki (155) and Gunma (155).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 29.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today