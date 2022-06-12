Tokyo reports 1,546 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,546 new coronavirus cases, up 20 from Saturday and down 38 from last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 66, down three from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,126), Hokkaido (812), Hyogo (518), Hiroshima (389), Kyoto (292), Shizuoka (234), Okayama (218), Miyagi (214), Gifu (194), Nagasaki (174), Ishikawa (169) and Fukui (164).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

