Tokyo reports 1,584 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,584 new coronavirus cases, down 487 from Saturday and down 610 from last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is two, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 77, down seven from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,247), Hokkaido (910), Hyogo (624), Hiroshima (440), Shizuoka (387), Kagoshima (318), Kyoto (304), Okayama (266), Gifu (250), Mie (221), Kumamoto (209), Miyagi (205), Ishikawa (184), Fukui (183) and Miyazaki (170).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

