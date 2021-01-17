Tokyo reports 1,592 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 5,759

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,592 new cases of the coronavirus, down 217 from Saturday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 85,470.
The number (803 men and 789 women) is the result of 12,461 tests conducted on Jan 14.
By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (362), followed by 315 in their 30s, 218 in their 40s, 213 in their 50s, 122 in their 60s, 117 in their 70s and 56 in their 80s. Also, 133 cases were younger than 20 (47 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 138, up two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 972.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 5,759. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (795), Ossaka (464), Saitama (433), Chiba (428), Fukuoka (300), Hyogo (289), Aichi (218), Kyoto (154), Hokkaido (124), Ibaraki (89), Okinawa (89), Shizuoka (67), Tochigi (54), Gunma (54), Gifu (52), Nagano (52), Kumamoto (40) and Miyagi (40).
Nationwide, forty-nine coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
NipponGlory
dropping EVERY day ! i am very happy and with a warm smile, i salute the efforts of everyone fighting the virus!
tottenhaminremnants
We are still in a holding pattern, though the concerning things are the full range of age groups as well as the number of people with serious symptoms...
SJ
The positive rate is still higher than 10%, which is problematic. An action should have been taken in November 2020 when it exceeded 5%. The daily positive rates are now comparable to European countries such as the UK and France.
Sven Asai
Yes, you are glory in a certain sense...lol Nothing is dropping. You have to ADD the new daily numbers to all the numbers you’ve already summed up before. Or some shorter, it’s still rising, not stopping or sinking.
Wobot
Does this mean the predicted explosion resulting from people being out over New Year hasn't materialised?
Zoroto
It's the highest count for Sunday.
Buddy
These numbers don’t mean much to me anymore. I caught something and developed a fever last week. I went to the clinic and wasn’t tested for covid or anything else. I also wasn’t told to isolate myself just be be safe. You would think everyone with a fever would get tested but that’s not the case.
I’m going to use a private test center just to check. I feel fine now but I think people need to be responsible about this situation if we want it to ever end.
Oxycodin
I’m eating right now at Saizeria and it’s 16;27!. Haphazard empty and going to eat like a king now with tons of beers. No lockdown here in Japan and have a safe night
ClippetyClop
My small town had about a dozen cases linked to family gatherings over the new year, but I wouldn't call it an 'explosion'. Neighbouring towns and villages also had similar leaps. Hard to know if the situation is improving.
Zoroto
The number of tests are once again decreasing. Anybody wants to take a bet if we are back to the previous testing levels by Feb 7?
Reckless
I took the kids to jolly pasta for lunch and the pasta was so delicious I shed tears of joy. Everyone wore a mask and we used alcohol on our hands before entry and upon leaving. For some reason Japan is slamming the coronavirus down hard.
Fuzzy
@Oxycodin
Eating Saizeria and posting on JT. What a life! ;)
smartacus
The number of children under 20, especially under 10, being infected recently has been rising at an alarming level. I doubt they getting infected at school. People are going home and infecting their family members.
Another number that intrigues me is the number of women infected. The story says 803 men and 789 women. I can understand the men who go drinking at izakayas but where are the women getting infected?
Fuzzy
@smartacus
I thought women were allowed to go to izakaya too...? Certainly the ones I've been to the women were allowed.
Chabbawanga
Exactly. So long as everyone keeps washing their hands, and following the governments clear and timely instructions, the whole pandemic will be completely over in time for sakura season. Good job Mr Suga, and good job to all Japanese citizens for work together.
Reckless
They are sitting beside the men at the izakaya. Outdated sexism.
Garthgoyle
You seriously believe that? No way you're serious. Gotta be sarcasm.
albaleo
Or the result of stricter lockdown measures? Farr's law wouldn't really explain the two waves we can see in the number of cases - April and now.
smithinjapan
The world is laughing at Tokyo and Japan:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/tokyos-lockdown-drink-even-authorities-043723169.html
The numbers continue to sky-rocket here while the government can only beg people to stay home, and watch in frustrating as they do not. I suspect next week it'll be above 3000 by Friday, with the Suga and Co. saying, "We could not have predicted this," and, "We urge (bites steak and slurps up leftover pancake syrup from hotel breakfast) residents to stay home and avoid the bars where the virus only comes out after 8:00 p.m. And I know I said I would have all of this under control by now, but I'm asking for cooperation as I beat the virus by the March 15th tax deadline -- we are negotiating with it now."
And for the people STILL saying Japan has this under control and is doing a good job, and like to compare the death rate here to that of the US, why not compare it to a source closer to home? Taiwan, which took steps immediately and was far stricter: 7 deaths. Japan? more than 4000, and that's low-balling it. What's that... 570% higher?
Slayer
It is only going to sky rocket the colder the weather gets and the more people are tested.
ALL the trains in central Tokyo are like hot petri dishes just spreading the virus around and the people are packed in like sardines, the exact opposite of what is suppose to occur. Japan is not an adaptable country now, slowly when the numbers are out of control, they will be forced to adapt.
Zoroto
I am glad he/she is posting this. By the upvotes, you can see how many deniers there are.
2 Year Old
I have been absolutely exhausted for 2 weeks... knees and hand joints aches fro a few days real bad... dry throat for a week... harder than normal to breath for a few days... no temp over 37c now... getting over it now.
“Not the virus, won’t test you”
Hence I am truly skeptical of these numbers.
Reckless
Your symptoms sound spot on.
Jimizo
Quite a few different posters have been telling us about their eating out/travel habits here.
Most peculiar.
It reminds me of the unusual number of posters who know medical professionals who don’t like vaccines.
Most peculiar.
Anyway, looks like we are still not seeing bodies on the streets of Tokyo or that this virus burned itself out months ago.
A particularly crappy winter but do your bit and don’t be an idiot.
SandyBeachHeaven
I think Japan is doing fantastic.
SandyBeachHeaven
_ “Not the virus, won’t test you”. - ",
Sounds like a kid virus that all two year get and should get to strengthen thei immune system
kurisupisu
Were they?
Was that after the patients had died?
What age group?
What underlying illnesses?
It is not reported on JT ever....
SandyBeachHeaven
kusaisaru
Each day these articles end with something like "Forty-four coronavirus-related deaths were reported." I assuming that's nationwide, and not Tokyo, but the author never says.
rhubarb
Japan has done way better than all the other G7 countries which are considered the most developed countries in the world. No small feat.
I hope she can stay true to hard science and not distracted by 'noises'.
Do more to quarantine the elderly and those who are unhealthy like BMI =obesity but we must understand that Japan doesn't have enforceable emergency or martial laws unlike places like North Korea or New Zealand or Taiwan.
Zoroto
Didn't they delete your previous post about North Korea, New Zealand and Taiwan?
Fiddlers
Many complain that people cant get tested but I got my test last week in Shinjuku for only 2900 yen and got the results the next day. It was quick and easy and very busy and I dont think these private clinics get added to the official test numbers. Company is call EPARK and they also have a clinic is Shinbashi.