Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 1,596 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 1,596 new coronavirus cases, down 223 from Thursday and down four from last Friday.

There were no infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 40, down four from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,217), Hokkaido (795), Hyogo (554), Chiba (446), Kyoto (315), Gifu (236), Miyagi (217), Okayama (169), Mie (164), Gunma (164) and Nagano (135).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

We should start reporting colds and flu infected at this point.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Life as an English Teacher on Awaji Island

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Individual and Couples Counseling in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

Media, Marketing and Travel? Six Sweet Jobs in Japan for July

GaijinPot Blog

Kate Kamoshita of Learning Compass

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

A Buddhist Look Behind Pets, Food and Funerals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog