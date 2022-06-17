Tokyo reports 1,596 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 1,596 new coronavirus cases, down 223 from Thursday and down four from last Friday.

There were no infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 40, down four from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,217), Hokkaido (795), Hyogo (554), Chiba (446), Kyoto (315), Gifu (236), Miyagi (217), Okayama (169), Mie (164), Gunma (164) and Nagano (135).

