Tokyo reports 1,600 coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 1,600 new coronavirus cases, down 276 from Thursday and down 511 from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, up two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 77, unchanged from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,440), Hokkaido (942), Hyogo (664), Hiroshima (475), Kagoshima (340), Gifu (275), Nagano (235), Okayama (221), Ehime (190), Miyazaki (185) and Ishikawa (164).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

Not low enough by a long shot. The slow drop is probably due to anti infection measures being ignored by the over-excited minority. I hope the ill are doing fine and recover soon.

The dangerous minority better wear their masks.

