Tokyo reports 1,622 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,622 new coronavirus cases, down 59 from Saturday and up 76 from last Sunday.

There were no infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 41, up two from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,012), Hokkaido (703), Hyogo (520), Hiroshima (337), Kagoshima (284), Kyoto (267), Miyagi (215), Shiga (162), Fukui (160) and Niigata (154).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





