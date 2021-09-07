Tokyo reports 1,629 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 1,629 new coronavirus cases, up 661 from Monday and 1,280 down from last Tuesday. It is the 16th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (440 cases), their 30s (306) and their 40s (251) accounted for the highest numbers, while 290 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 260, down seven from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,209, up 11 from Monday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today