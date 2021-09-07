Tokyo reports 1,629 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 1,629 new coronavirus cases, up 661 from Monday and 1,280 down from last Tuesday. It is the 16th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.
People in their 20s (440 cases), their 30s (306) and their 40s (251) accounted for the highest numbers, while 290 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 260, down seven from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,209, up 11 from Monday.
Chabbawanga
upward trend
klausdorth
And up again.
What was "wrong" with yesterday's count?
Some late entries, a broken calculator.
Darned, it looked so good for one day, maybe just too good to be true!
bob
amazing that after 18 months of this there are those that don't know to compare to the week before, not the day before.
Antiquesaving
They only tested 2,693 people ( yes in a city of 14 million)
Today before the update they tested 14,000 nearly 10,000 fewer than 2 weeks ago when numbers were rising.
Tokyo miracle drop in cases comes right after drop in testing.
Opposite of every other country.
TheTruthIsOutThere
Indeed, it is hopeless for some people here. Just like the government of Japan, in fact.
joffy
HUGE drop from last Tuesday. Great to see continued falling numbers. Fewer and fewer people are symptomatic hence much less testing. Thumbs down if you are not happy with the falling numbers.
Fishbone
"amazing that after 18 months of this there are those that don't know to compare to the week before, not the day before."
and they can't read the article:
" It is the 16th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week".
Fiddlers
Numbers are going down in Tokyo for sure but still same people complaining every day.....
theResident
Week on Week - Good news. Lets stop whingeing like old women about testing shall we. Not the policy of Japan to do random testing. Still.
Fishbone
" Just like the government of Japan, in fact."
Really? Please explain this
Japan has the lowest covid death rate in the world.
and how about this for hopeless
U.S. Surges Past 40 Million Covid Infections—Daily Case Count Far Higher Than Labor Day Weekend Of 2020
If the Japanese government is hopeless, what to you call the west?
gakinotsukai
weeks of upward trend but everything was fine, too many complainers, 2 days of low numbers (with low testing) and we should celebrate ?
Reckless
Hallelujah! Praise be to Suga-san for his policies that brought us safely through the storm.
gakinotsukai
transparent ?
GdTokyo
The only way out of this is mass-vaccination and the shunning/denial of service/entry to the unvaxxed. And yes, this includes an in-law of mine whom I will not allow entrance.