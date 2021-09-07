Tokyo reports 1,629 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 10,6033

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 1,629 new coronavirus cases, up 661 from Monday and 1,280 down from last Tuesday. It is the 16th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 2,231.1.
People in their 20s (440 cases), their 30s (306) and their 40s (251) accounted for the highest numbers, while 290 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 260, down seven from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,209, up 11 from Monday.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 10,603. Osaka had the most cases with 1,649, followed by Tokyo, Aichi (1,218), Kanagawa (738), Chiba (648), Saitama (647), Hyogo (620), Fukuoka (424), Okinawa (383), Kyoto (291), Shizuoka (213), Gifu (200), Hokkaido (137), Hiroshima (136), Ibaraki (125), Mie (120), Kumamoto (117) and Nara (116).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 62.
Chabbawanga
upward trend
klausdorth
And up again.
What was "wrong" with yesterday's count?
Some late entries, a broken calculator.
Darned, it looked so good for one day, maybe just too good to be true!
bob
amazing that after 18 months of this there are those that don't know to compare to the week before, not the day before.
Antiquesaving
They only tested 2,693 people ( yes in a city of 14 million)
Today before the update they tested 14,000 nearly 10,000 fewer than 2 weeks ago when numbers were rising.
Tokyo miracle drop in cases comes right after drop in testing.
Opposite of every other country.
TheTruthIsOutThere
Indeed, it is hopeless for some people here. Just like the government of Japan, in fact.
joffy
HUGE drop from last Tuesday. Great to see continued falling numbers. Fewer and fewer people are symptomatic hence much less testing. Thumbs down if you are not happy with the falling numbers.
Fiddlers
Numbers are going down in Tokyo for sure but still same people complaining every day.....
theResident
Week on Week - Good news. Lets stop whingeing like old women about testing shall we. Not the policy of Japan to do random testing. Still.
gakinotsukai
weeks of upward trend but everything was fine, too many complainers, 2 days of low numbers (with low testing) and we should celebrate ?
Reckless
Hallelujah! Praise be to Suga-san for his policies that brought us safely through the storm.
GdTokyo
The only way out of this is mass-vaccination and the shunning/denial of service/entry to the unvaxxed. And yes, this includes an in-law of mine whom I will not allow entrance.
Leighton Rutt
WOW! Suddenly a rise of 661 from yesterday? I guess someone may have missed some numbers from yesterday.
Anyhow to facts and figures.
Japan (as a total up to last night for this month only have on record a number of 92,149 cases. That now represents already 5.82% of all cases since the pandemic started.
And now today for the Tokyo prefecture.
Under 30's cases represent 44.81% of today's numbers, while for the month so far a5,618 cases from the 359,192 total cases. Again, at the moment, for this, it only represents 4.35% for this month as like Japan's statistics, but watch this space. Those percentages will rise every day.
As I finish off on my FB page, cheers for now and stay safe.
joffy
The only way out of this is mass-vaccination and the shunning/denial of service/entry to the unvaxxed. And yes, this includes an in-law of mine whom I will not allow entrance.
I will be vaccinated soon but I don't believe in discrimination. Let others do as they please. Protect yourself with a vaccine if you want. Personally, I think your idea is sick.
falseflagsteve
16 days in a row lower figures than the week before yet we have people saying the trend is upwards. Also the number crunchers are claiming deceit, I don’t get it.
Be pleased, it’s under control and numbers are falling. Not too long until normality resumes.
Sven Asai
Just believe an experienced math lover, everything above zero is a rising and adds up to the previous numbers, and the best possible is the zero itself meaning a stopping, while a decreasing is impossible. It’s not so difficult, or still is it? lol
Antiquesaving
Also the 17th straight day test are lower than previously just before the drop in cases.
I wonder why other countries don't adopt the Tokyo system.
Lower testing and voila fewer cases.
Funny that hospitals are still packed!
Jay Sol
Cases falling, test positivity rates falling, vaccinations increasing and very low incidents amongst high mortality cohorts. All good news unless you what you wanted was bad news.
Japan still has the lowest Covid mortality amongst all the G7 and all without any lockdown. If you dont believe the j-gov ask any life insurer. Their profits depend on it.
Antiquesaving
Also has the lowest testing and no autopsies.
Rivera
It’s gonna bite them on their behind one of these days for not telling the truth to the people but then again it could be that people are not having them checked…
GdTokyo
See, It's not a personal difference of opinion when one moron's "freedumb" can sicken and/or kill others.
We have all sorts of mandates from required Measles vaccinations to attend public schools, to no smoking in enclosed space, to no guns on planes PRECISELY BECAUSE doing those things represent a direct threat to public safety.
Oh, and a majority of the voting public agrees with me.... So.
titin
Whatever logic and reasoning about the Japanese numbers is doomed to fail because the published information is pure garbage.
there’s not much to say: we will never know how extended the infection is and at this point one even wonders what is the point of the state of emergency really.
It used to be pretty much the same as normal except for the restaurants not serving alcohol past 8. Now that the alcohol ban has been lifted, it feels like that “state of emergency” is more like a “state of normalcy”.
TheTruthIsOutThere
falseflagsteve Today 05:30 pm JST
16 days in a row lower figures than the week before yet we have people saying the trend is upwards. Also the number crunchers are claiming deceit, I don’t get it.
Be pleased, it’s under control and numbers are falling. Not too long until normality resumes.
Yes, the peak of the wave is behind us, this is good.
But I totally disagree when you say it's under control. Do you really think the Japanese Government has something to do with this ?
Foreigner In Tokyo
Just curious how people like you process information: If a person has multiple symptoms of COVID-19 and requests an ambulance to the hospital, or even if they arrive of their own accord, how exactly do you think the patient will be processed? Do you think the hospital is going to take a COVID test and wait for results? Or do you think the hospital will either admit the patient immediately (depending on the symptoms) or else send them home to wait it out?
Another scenario: A person has two confirmed COVID-19 infections in their immediate circle, either in their house or someone they work with in close context. The individual then starts exhibiting signs of COVID-19. Do you think resource-constrained facilities are going to say "That's really an interesting coincidence. Let's test to see" or do you think they will act on the safe assumption that based on the profile, the patient is infected with COVID-19?
And what about if the patient is at a private hospital? Even if the hospital takes a test and is confirmed negative, the results aren't going to be reported to the government due to privacy laws, less I'm mistaken.
All of you idealists seem to base your "confirmation" of a major recovery on the simplistic idea that there are less confirmed positive cases and there aren't explosions of people in ICU wards dying. You don't seem to be able to think of any other scenario. Have any of you bothered to check how the fatality rate of the Delta variant compares to the original strain? Do any of you consider that Tokyo has tons of people being forced to recover outside of medical establishments?
This is EXACTLY why mass testing is essential to make an educated determination of what's going on. If 1,000,000 random at-risk people were tested and 0.3% of those tests came back negative, that would be a far better basis on which to make broad conclusions. On the other hand when you test a few thousand, that's not really an adequate sample size.
Do people like you understand why scientific experiments need a control group and a variable group? For the same reason. You can't work exclusively with a control group and then make generalizations. You've deliberately selected candidates on a limited set of parameters. In this case, people who think they're sick but not necessarily in need of an ICU. Might it also be good to test OTHER people as well? How about testing potentially anyone who takes a major train line each day? Anyone who has a 1.5 hour+ commute each way? What about just randomly testing 1:1000 people irrespective of their risk?
As one final example: think about conditions like high blood pressure or high cholesterol. Most people don't know they have either until severe symptoms have set in. Patients with advanced disease will get tested and in most cases a confirmation will be returned that indicates they have the condition. On the other hand, if you test random people, you're likely to find that many ALSO have one or both health problems and don't know it. That's why random testing and LARGE SCALE testing is essential. That's why a blood test is taken for EVERYONE at their annual physical, not just certain people.
Seriously did you people not learn this stuff in Junior High? This is like the most fundamental elements of testing a hypothesis or seeking to validate a theory.
Jtsnose
falseflagsteve
I see the number crunchers are still saying the numbers are being manipulated, without a shred of evidence of course. As numbers fall the Long Covid guys appear to spread more doom and gloom. Long Covid is another scare tactic to induce fear about a problem that will nit occur, like the hundreds of thousands that will die in Japan or the Olympics being a super spreader. Same old stuff, it’s tiresome.
Disco Biscuit
Mmmm… Japan doesn’t have the lowest death rate in the world that’s simply false.
Japan’s population is 5 times greater then Australia, and the death rate is 16 times worse.
This is a single comparison. More the half of the worlds countries, including some third world countries, have lower death rates.
Per capita is an amazing tool for balancing and debunking your argument, Fishbone.
gakinotsukai
Again for you because you don't want to see :
http://www.japansubculture.com/japan-solves-coronavirus-crisis-with-magical-math/
(with official documents inside)
Akula
Numbers on the way down, and they will continue to fall.
76M people now with one dose of the vaccine, that is 60% of the total population. 61M now fully vaxxed, close to half the population.
Active cases starting to fall at a decent clip, now under 200k after being 270k not so long ago at the peak of the current wave.
The news is good and will get better, as much as our conspiracy theorists would like to think otherwise.
buchailldana
And here in Aichi the numbers are growing and now nearly every day you here of some one who has tested positive.
This wasn't happening before.
Children catching it, parents worried, health centers inundated with calls and not able to do anything.
But the armchair experts say it's all hunkdory.
Not from what I can see with my eyes
klausdorth
Akula, let me adjust your numbers by "a little" only:
Fully vaccinated 51.7 million (okay, a mere 10 million difference)
One dose so far 75 million (just 1 million difference, no big deal, I guess).
All this data was published yesterday, so it should be pretty much correct.
This is no conspiracy, no fake news, but facts which can't be denied.
Reckless
That's good because the virus also does not discriminate.
joffy
@klausdorth you are incorrect. check the official source
https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations?country=~JPN
60M in Japan are FULLY vaccinated
TheTruthIsOutThere
You really like to lie, don't you. Long Covid is not a myth, unfortunately. This has been reported by many countries (at least in Europe and North America) . But of course, you think this is a conspiracy, just because you do not want it, you just deny the reality.
If Japan do not want to publish any report of it, that will not be a surprise at all.
Jimizo
I think the walls have closed in on your baseless long Covid claims.
I tend to go with the views of medical experts rather than the likes of Alex Berenson. As far as I have read, I have t come across medical experts backing up your claim.
It does remind me of an infamous post on here a while back from a poster who claimed to have read half the books ever written on WW2. He/she just didn’t know how much there was to know.
This is problematic when we are talking about serious topics like this. Some are just not cut out for it.