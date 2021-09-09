Tokyo reports 1,675 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,675 new coronavirus cases, down 159 from Wednesday and 1,424 down from last Thursday. It is the 18th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (407 cases), their 30s (348) and their 40s (285) accounted for the highest numbers, while 295 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 251, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,173, down 38 from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

