Tokyo reports 1,675 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,675 new coronavirus cases, down 159 from Wednesday and 1,424 down from last Thursday. It is the 18th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.
People in their 20s (407 cases), their 30s (348) and their 40s (285) accounted for the highest numbers, while 295 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 251, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,173, down 38 from Wednesday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
5 Comments
Reckless
This is not good. Kids under 12 have no vaccine.
Happy Day
Reckless- kids under 12 are not likely to catch it. If they do, the impact to them is negligible. Frankly, young people getting infected is not the worst thing, as they will be fine and it would hasten herd immunity.
Tokyo-gaijin
Timing will be perfect for the government to open up he bars and restaurants before the election.
Reckless
Well, I have a kid under 12 and I don't want to take your word for it. The hospitalization of children is growing around the world.
klausdorth
Happy Day,
Any reliable sources you can quote concerning your allegations? If not then this is highly questionable.