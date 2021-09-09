Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 1,675 coronavirus cases

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,675 new coronavirus cases, down 159 from Wednesday and 1,424 down from last Thursday. It is the 18th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (407 cases), their 30s (348) and their 40s (285) accounted for the highest numbers, while 295 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 251, down one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 2,173, down 38 from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

while 295 cases were aged under 20.

This is not good. Kids under 12 have no vaccine.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Reckless- kids under 12 are not likely to catch it. If they do, the impact to them is negligible. Frankly, young people getting infected is not the worst thing, as they will be fine and it would hasten herd immunity.

-2 ( +4 / -6 )

Timing will be perfect for the government to open up he bars and restaurants before the election.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

kids under 12 are not likely to catch it. If they do, the impact to them is negligible.

Well, I have a kid under 12 and I don't want to take your word for it. The hospitalization of children is growing around the world.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Happy Day,

Any reliable sources you can quote concerning your allegations? If not then this is highly questionable.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Kids’ Summer Homework in Japan: With Friends Like These

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Families

A Preschool Primer: Finding the Right Kindergarten for Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #146: Japanese Dad Realized He Came to Work with Toy Laptop

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Japanese Phrases for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo