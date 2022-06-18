Tokyo reports 1,681 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 1,681 new coronavirus cases, up 85 from Friday and up 155 from last Saturday.

There were no infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 40, down four from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,268), Hokkaido (692), Hyogo (601), Kumamoto (472), Kagoshima (343), Hiroshima (337), Miyagi (284), Okayama (218), Miyazaki (172), Gifu (161) and Gunma (152).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today