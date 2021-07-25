Tokyo reports 1,763 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,763 new coronavirus cases, up 635 from Saturday.

People in their 20s (574 cases), their 30s (368) and their 40s (305) accounted for the highest numbers, while 248 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 72, down two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 448, up 12 from Saturday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today