Tokyo reports 1,763 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,763 new coronavirus cases, up 635 from Saturday.
People in their 20s (574 cases), their 30s (368) and their 40s (305) accounted for the highest numbers, while 248 cases were aged under 19.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 72, down two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 448, up 12 from Saturday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
9 Comments
Zoroto
Record high for a Sunday. Even with the 4 day weekend. Get ready for a wild ride.
Sven Asai
Please, don’t complain. You’ve insisted in not listening for more than one and a half year now and prefer to suffer instead. A bad and stupid but of course possible choice.
snowymountainhell
Will Olympic-related Covid cases also “be updated later” and included ‘here’ or, will they again get a separate column devoted to it, like yesterday?:
(A simple, yellow-highlighted Moderator’s notation “Yes/No” below will suffice.) - Thank you for your daily, public service.
Jim
755 more than last week
biggest number for sunday!
Oxycodin
Wow Tokyo is breaking Personal Records again! This 4 day weekend its HOT but im sure no one in Japan sitting home hermiting from covid.
joffy
Still seeing 71% infections under 50 years of age. I imagine that percentage is only going to increase. That bodes well for seniors but still is a concern IF the strain starts causing statistically significant serious health concerns to younger folks. The data doesn't show that yet.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1105162/japan-patients-detail-novel-coronavirus-covid-19-cases-by-age-and-gender/
This bar graph in the link above shows an AGE breakdown of Japan's total cases besides the deaths. Regular news outlets don't usually report this so it is quite interesting to see.
Yubaru
Okinawa had over 200 cases today too!
Superhero
Day after day new records of new corona cases. Thats Olympic spirit!
daito_hak
Yeah why don’t you shut up for once? You have been predicting the apocalypse since January every time the positive cases went up. I am starting to wonder if you are even not a psychopath….
Zoroto
Mods please check this comment and his comment on yesterday's article. Time for a timeout?
klausdorth
Roughly 1.400 one week ago!
Another increase, despite what some people minor want us make believe!