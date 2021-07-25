Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 1,763 coronavirus cases

9 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,763 new coronavirus cases, up 635 from Saturday.

People in their 20s (574 cases), their 30s (368) and their 40s (305) accounted for the highest numbers, while 248 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 72, down two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 448, up 12 from Saturday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Record high for a Sunday. Even with the 4 day weekend. Get ready for a wild ride.

5 ( +9 / -4 )

Please, don’t complain. You’ve insisted in not listening for more than one and a half year now and prefer to suffer instead. A bad and stupid but of course possible choice.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Will Olympic-related Covid cases also “be updated later” and included ‘here’ or, will they again get a separate column devoted to it, like yesterday?:

*- “Olympic-related COVID cases now 127“ -July 24 *

(A simple, yellow-highlighted Moderator’s notation “Yes/No” below will suffice.) - Thank you for your daily, public service.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

755 more than last week

biggest number for sunday!

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Wow Tokyo is breaking Personal Records again! This 4 day weekend its HOT but im sure no one in Japan sitting home hermiting from covid.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Still seeing 71% infections under 50 years of age. I imagine that percentage is only going to increase. That bodes well for seniors but still is a concern IF the strain starts causing statistically significant serious health concerns to younger folks. The data doesn't show that yet.

https://www.statista.com/statistics/1105162/japan-patients-detail-novel-coronavirus-covid-19-cases-by-age-and-gender/

This bar graph in the link above shows an AGE breakdown of Japan's total cases besides the deaths. Regular news outlets don't usually report this so it is quite interesting to see.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Okinawa had over 200 cases today too!

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Day after day new records of new corona cases. Thats Olympic spirit!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Get ready for a wild ride.*

Yeah why don’t you shut up for once? You have been predicting the apocalypse since January every time the positive cases went up. I am starting to wonder if you are even not a psychopath….

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Yeah why don’t you shut up for once? 

Mods please check this comment and his comment on yesterday's article. Time for a timeout?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Roughly 1.400 one week ago!

Another increase, despite what some people minor want us make believe!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

